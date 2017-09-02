Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 83
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Mostly Clear
H 83° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 63°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
Close

Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect

Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
Photo Credit: WSB-TV
Warren Hill claims an officer ran him over after mistaking him for a suspect.

Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect

By: Justin Wilfon, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect.

Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End.

"It hurt bad," Hill said. "My head, my neck, my back, my whole body -- you get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?"

Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect.

"I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal," he said.

WSB-TV contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates.

Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court.

Hill said the case of mistaken identity has caused him a lot of pain.

"Madness, heartless. I am a human being," he said.

Hill said he is considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' Hill said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body -- you get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. WSB-TV contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity has caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he is considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. The Atlanta Police Department said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Rev. Jesse Jackson on Donald Trump: ‘He would not qualify to get into Jesus’s kingdom’
    Rev. Jesse Jackson on Donald Trump: ‘He would not qualify to get into Jesus’s kingdom’
    In a recent speech, Jesse Jackson criticized Donald Trump saying that the president would “not qualify to get into Jesus’s kingdom.” >> Read more trending news Jackson was in Washington, D.C., on Monday for the Ministers March for Justice when he made the remarks. In his speech, he hit on a number of topics, but criticism of President Trump was an underlying theme throughout the remarks. The march was intended to harken back to Martin Luther King’s famous march and speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. “Trump says you must be able to speak the language of English, (be) qualified and have a job skill. Jesus would not qualify to come in Trump’s country. (Jesus) would not qualify to get into Jesus’ kingdom,” Jackson said. Jackson then read from the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible: “I was hungry, you fed me; naked, you clothed me; captured, you set me free.” During his speech, Jackson also called for the removal of Confederate monuments. He referenced the woman murdered in Charlottesville, Heather Heyer, saying, “The blood of Heather Heyer ... shows the power of non-violence.” While he was critical of Trump on Monday, Jackson has previously praised Trump’s philanthropy. A 1998 clip of the reverend on C-SPAN shows him thanking the then-businessman for his dedication to Jackson’s causes.
  • Former Panera employee says 'no excuse' for writing insult on customer's receipt
    Former Panera employee says 'no excuse' for writing insult on customer's receipt
    A woman who was fired from a Georgia restaurant for writing an insult about a customer is sharing her side of the story. >> Read more trending news Toriana, who only wants to go by her first name, was fired from her job at the Panera Bread on North Druid Hills in Dekalb County, Georgia, after a customer received a receipt with an insult printed on it. Previous story: Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt She admits she was unprofessional when she wrote, 'Add watermelon for this stupid (expletive)' on the customer's receipt. 'My mind got uncontrollable and that's why I acted the way that I did,' Toriana told WSB-TV. The 20-year-old said she lost her cool Thursday when the customer started repeatedly degrading her after some confusion on how to ring up the order. 'She said, 'Do you understand? Are you stupid?' At that point, I felt like, OK, I'm not stupid. I'm not incompetent,' Toriana said. 'I'm new and I didn't know how to provide her the things she wanted and the way she wanted them.' The former worker said she let her emotions get the best of her and typed the comment on the receipt, not knowing that it would cost her her job. 'If you could take it back, would you take it back?' WSB-TV’s Nefertiti Jaquez asked. 'Yes, because I do not want to represent Panera that way. That is not the way they trained me. I'm not that way,' Toriana said. 'There is no excuse to write that on a ticket.' Jaquez contacted the customer, who said she never degraded the worker, but is happy that Toriana was fired. “I feel like she tried to ruin my name and who I am and my position at the company, which she did,” Toriana said.
  • Jacob Eason injured in first quarter of Georgia's opener
    Jacob Eason injured in first quarter of Georgia's opener
    Georgia starting quarterback Jacob Eason suffered a leg injury on the third drive of the season, and freshman Jake Fromm replaced him, leading the Bulldogs to a 21-0 halftime lead. Eason was described as “out for now” with a left knee injury, per an announcement in the press box about 10 minutes after the injury. At the time of the injury, Georgia was scoreless. In fact, it didn’t have a first down before a late hit penalty on the play in which Eason got hurt. At first, Eason got up and limped back to the field, attempting to stay in the game. But it soon was evident that he was too hurt to stay in and fell to the ground, where trainers came to see him. He was helped off the field, arms around the shoulder of two trainers. Head coach Kirby Smart said at halftime that Eason 'got a little bit of a knee sprain.' He said, 'We think he could be back as early as possible. We don't know when that (would be).' Fromm, the highly touted freshman, replaced Eason. He completed the first 2 passes of his career, the second one for a first down. Georgia eventually punted, with Fromm finishing the drive 3 of 6 for 21 yards. But the next few drives produced touchdowns, one on a Fromm pass. Fromm finished the first half 8-for-12 for 109 yards. Eason left the game 1-of-3 passing for 4 yards.   Jacob Eason's status for remainder of the game is uncertain according to ESPN report. The #UGA training staff says it is a left knee injury.— Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) September 2, 2017  
  • Next stop Earth for NASA's space champ with 665 days aloft
    Next stop Earth for NASA's space champ with 665 days aloft
    Astronaut Peggy Whitson headed back to Earth on Saturday to wrap up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her into first place for American space travelers. Whitson's 665 days off the planet — 288 days on this mission alone — exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide. Whitson left the International Space Station, along with another American and a Russian. Their Soyuz capsule was expected to land in Kazakhstan late Saturday, U.S. time. She's returning with multiple other records: world's oldest spacewoman, at age 57, and most experienced female spacewalker, with 10. She also became the first woman to command the space station twice following her launch last November. Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has logged even more time in orbit: 673 days over five missions. Also headed home is space newcomer Jack Fischer, with 136 days aloft. The men flew up in April. It was an emotional farewell for Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer. Before retreating into their Soyuz, they embraced the three colleagues they were leaving behind. Yurchikhin patted the inside of the station before floating into his Soyuz for the final time. The station's newest commander, Randy Bresnik, noted the outpost was losing 1,474 days of spaceflight experience with the departure of Whitson, Yurchikhin and Fischer. Four years and two weeks, he pointed out. 'We are in your debt for the supreme dedication that you guys have to the human mission of exploration,' Bresnik told them on the eve of their departure. He offered up special praise for Whitson — 'American space ninja' — and wished them all Godspeed. Whitson, a biochemist, set a breakneck pace on all three of her space station expeditions, continually asking for more — and still more — scientific research to do. Scientists on the ground said it often was hard to keep up with her. She even experimented on food up there, trying to add some pizazz to the standard freeze-dried meals. Tortillas transformed into apple pies on her watch. Whitson was supposed to fly back in June. But when an extra seat opened up on this Soyuz, she jumped at the chance to stay in orbit an extra three months. Only one other American — yearlong spaceman Scott Kelly — has spent longer in space on a single mission. Except for the past week, Whitson said her mission hurried by. She's hungry for pizza and can't wait to use a regular flush toilet again. She's also eager to reunite with her husband, Clarence Sams, a biochemist who also works at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Because of the effects of Hurricane Harvey, NASA could not get its plane from Houston to Kazakhstan in time for the crew's landing. Instead, the European Space Agency offered to transport Whitson and Fischer to Cologne, Germany, where they will meet up with the NASA plane for the final leg of their journey. They should be back in Houston on Sunday night. Three men remain at the space station: Bresnik, a Russian and an Italian. They will be joined by two Americans and a Russian following liftoff from Kazakhstan on Sept. 12. ___ Online: NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/station/main/index.html
  • Nevada to use fentanyl as execution drug in death penalty cases
    Nevada to use fentanyl as execution drug in death penalty cases
    Nevada will begin using fentanyl as a means to execute criminals who have been sentenced to death.  >> Read more trending news Fentanyl will be part of a drug cocktail that includes sedative diazepam, commonly sold as valium, and the muscle relaxer cisatrcurium, CNN reported. Fentanyl has been the drug central in the rise of deaths in the opioid crisis that’s hit the U.S. and the Dayton, Ohio, area, which has been affected more than any region in the country. Josh Bloom, a senior director at the American Council on Science and Health, who has no position on the death penalty, said the cocktail was humane, but ironic.  “You got something that’s killing hundreds of people a day across the United States,” Bloom said, according to CNN. “And you got prisons who can’t get death penalty drugs, so they’re turning to the drug that’s killing hundreds of people across the United States.” The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the social justice system, said medical professionals have said the new injection cocktail doesn’t make sense. “You don’t need valium if you have fentanyl,” Susi Vassallo of New York University said to TMP writer Maurice Chammah. She was one of several medical professionals quoted by The Marshall Project, questioning the drug selection. States have struggled to find execution drugs after pharmaceutical companies stopped manufacturing them.  Read more at CNN.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.