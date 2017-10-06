Man, 92, says fortune cookie foretold lottery win

CLIVE, Iowa - Charles “Chuck” Svatos bought a fortune cookie about a month ago when he was at a casino.
“You will discover an unexpected treasure,” the cookie’s message read.
A few weeks later, Svatos won the lottery.
Svatos picked his own numbers and bought his tickets with a coffee at a convenience store like he does most Sundays. This time, the random numbers Svatos selected matched the first five of the Sept. 25 Lucky for Life drawing, which comes with a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Svatos, 92, decided to get the lump sum payment of $390,000.
"It's hard to believe a fortune cookie,” Svatos said. “You can never believe them most of the time.”
Svatos still carries the fortune with him in his wallet.
