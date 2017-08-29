Listen Live
Man reunited with his dog after both survive car crash
Man reunited with his dog after both survive car crash

Man reunited with his dog after both survive car crash
Man reunited with his dog after both survive car crash

By: Rare.us

After a drunken driver hit Chance Patterson’s car in late July on a winding mountain road near East Vail, Colo., first responders say the first thing the man asked about were his dogs.

Patterson had just picked up his German shepherd Carlitos and pit bull Izzy from doggie day care when the crash occurred.

Sadly, Carlitos died in the crash, and Izzy disappeared from the vehicle in the aftermath.

As Patterson recuperated in a nearby hospital from a broken leg, a broken elbow and a collapsed lung, area animal-lovers kept watch for Izzy. There had been several sightings of Izzy in the area, but no one had been able to catch her.

Shortly after the man was discharged from the hospital, Izzy was spotted by a passerby. An employee at the doggie day care was called to have someone Izzy knew draw her out. This lead to one dramatic moment when Patterson and the dog were reunited.

“I had no words,” said Patterson. “I was so happy. I thought I’d lost both my dogs.”

  Man reunited with his dog after both survive car crash
    Man reunited with his dog after both survive car crash
  Feinstein: Pardon of Arizona sheriff 'a stupid thing to do'
    Feinstein: Pardon of Arizona sheriff 'a stupid thing to do'
    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pardon a controversial Arizona sheriff, calling it 'a stupid thing to do.' The San Francisco Democrat was asked about the pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a lecture in San Francisco. Feinstein said Trump's pardon sent a message to police departments around the United States 'that racial profiling is OK.' On the topic of a border wall with Mexico, Feinstein said she believes Americans would rather send aid to Texas flood victims than pay for a border wall. The friendly conversation touched on many subjects, but the 84-year-old did not say whether she'll seek re-election next year. She drew boos, however, when she said Trump will likely serve out the rest of his term.
  Dallas Zoo offers free visits to Houston evacuees, people in area shelters
    Dallas Zoo offers free visits to Houston evacuees, people in area shelters
    The Dallas Zoo has said it has opened its doors for free to those displaced after evacuating Houston because of Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news In a Facebook post Tuesday, the zoo said it has “welcomed more than 700 evacuees from the Houston area, free-of-charge.” “For others who are in Dallas because you've been impacted by Harvey, please know you're welcome to visit the Zoo on us,” the post said. The offer will go through Labor Day. Those at shelters in the area are also able to get zoo tickets. “We hope a visit to the Zoo might help ease the pain and bring a smile to your face, even if for just a few hours,” the post said.
  Houston flooding: Texas records most rainfall ever in continental US (live updates)
    Houston flooding: Texas records most rainfall ever in continental US (live updates)
    Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along the coast of Texas on Friday, bringing torrential rainfall and leading to unprecedented, deadly flooding in parts of the state. >> Read more trending news >>Follow journalists from across Cox Media Group on the ground in Texas
  Gospel group unable to get home to Houston holds benefit concert in Atlanta
    Gospel group unable to get home to Houston holds benefit concert in Atlanta
    A Grammy-nominated gospel group is raising its voice to raise money for Harvey victims. The Walls Group is from Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston. The singers were on tour in Atlanta when the hurricane hit and now they can't get home. 'We cannot get back home. We were stuck here in Atlanta and we were like, hey, literally like yesterday, we're like let's do a relief concert,' Ahjah Walls said. The brothers and sisters partnered with All Nations Worship assembly to hold an impromptu benefit concert and raise money for the hurricane victims. 'We can't do anything, so we're trying to do something,' Alic Walls said. The group has four younger siblings who are at home with their grandparents. TRENDING STORIES: Police officer confirmed dead in Harvey flooding, mayor says Bodycam video shows officer shooting at unarmed teen 8 times Here are all of the people running for Atlanta mayor 'Everybody says it's OK there, but surrounding it is really, really, really bad. It's a lot of flooding and everything,' Darrell Walls said. The Walls said all concert donations will go to help their hometown. Send Relief, based in Alpharetta, is also echoing the message of helping those in need. Their volunteers are serving up to 350,000 meals per day. 'We've got people positioned and equipment to move into Houston once we get the go ahead, once search and rescue is done,' said David Melber, vice president of Send Relief. Melber said the organization is accepting volunteers to be deployed in the coming weeks. 'Sign up and come make a difference in the life of somebody that you could really change,' he said. You can sign up to volunteer with Send Relief by clicking here. You can donate to the Walls Group GoFundMe page here. .@TheWallsGroup warming up for #Harvey benefit concert off Roswell Rd. #gospel pic.twitter.com/Iw2aPNQDWQ — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 29, 2017  
  Bodycam video shows officer shooting at unarmed teen 8 times
    Bodycam video shows officer shooting at unarmed teen 8 times
    The Cobb County police officer who fired eight shots at a 16-year-old as he ran home is now off the job. Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive body-camera video of the shooting. But Channel 2’s Mark Winne learned the officer was cleared in the shooting. Records indicated officer James Caleb Elliot had already served notice of his resignation days before the shooting, but a lawyer for the family of the teen who was shot said she's preparing to file suit. The family's lawyer said the 16-year-old shouldn't have run, but he panicked. “[He] did what kids do who panic, he tried to run home. And he didn’t make it home,” said the family's attorney, Tanya Miller . TRENDING STORIES: Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children People are criticizing and defending Joel Osteen amid Houston deluge Police: Missing pregnant woman's body found wrapped in plastic But she said the then-Cobb police officer shouldn't have shot at the unarmed teen, even once, let alone eight times as he ran through his Cobb County neighborhood in November. “Those bullets landed everywhere,” Miller said. “For lack of a better word. I mean this is a residential neighborhood.” Elliott's lawyer said, 'He acted lawfully… and a grand jury agreed.' Miller said it started when Elliott responded to a suspicious-vehicle call. He gathered initial information but then found out the car, which had four young people in it, had been reported carjacked, Miller said. Elliot pulled his gun and advanced on the car. Miller said Tahirahana Williams' son, the driver, shouldn’t have been in the car but wasn't involved in the alleged carjacking three days earlier. Panicked, he took off running. Miller said Elliot ran after him and fired what he later claimed to be a warning shot. And fired seven more times, from a distance, near houses. At some point, one house caught two rounds and the teen got hit in the back of the leg. 'Law enforcement don’t get to choose where confrontations occur, therefore they don't get to choose where they use deadly force,' Elliott’s lawyer, Lance LoRusso, said. LoRusso said he cooperated with a GBI investigation and “he acted heroically and employed a tremendous amount of training to render first aid immediately on the scene.' District Attorney Vic Reynolds said the shooting was justifiable under the law and a grand jury recommended no charges against Elliot. When asked if it was a close call, Reynolds responded, “It was closer than most. It was.” Miller, a former prosecutor herself, said the shooting was not justified. The DA suggested it was legally justifiable because the officer could've believed he was chasing a carjacker, a violent felon, even if it turned out he wasn't.
