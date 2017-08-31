Listen Live
cloudy-day
76°
H 81
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
76°
Thundershowers
H 81° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    81°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 81° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Thundershowers. H 82° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man retrieves children’s stuffed animals, takes moment to play piano in flood ravaged home
Close

Man retrieves children’s stuffed animals, takes moment to play piano in flood ravaged home

VIDEO: Man Returns To Flooded Texas Home, Plays Piano In Water

Man retrieves children’s stuffed animals, takes moment to play piano in flood ravaged home

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -  A Texas man had a simple task -- to retrieve his children's’ stuffed animals from his flood water-filled home, the Star-Telegram reported. But a slight detour in his task is now inspiring those on social media.

Aric Harding posted video taken of him sitting down at his family’s piano and playing a simple song in the days after Hurricane Harvey.

He posted the video on Instagram.

I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance. I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids' favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it's all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering. Our pastor @bruce_wesley reminded us of that truth from Romans 8 this morning on his Facebook Live broadcast. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God. For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the firstfruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience. Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. And he who searches hearts knows what is the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” ‭‭Romans‬ ‭8:18-28‬ ‭ESV‬‬

A post shared by Aric Harding (@aricharding) on

In the post, he said that reality has sunk in and that he is “excited to see the new beauty in the suffering,” and quoting Romans 8:18-28 ESV. It was a message he said he received from his pastor in the aftermath of the storm.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Maryland private school bans Washington Redskins gear, citing ‘racial slur’
    Maryland private school bans Washington Redskins gear, citing ‘racial slur’
    A Bethesda, Maryland, private school has made a decision about the Washington Redskins’ NFL logo and team name, saying it “feels profoundly at odds with (its) community’s mission and values.”  >> Read more trending news The Green Acres School website posted a pop-up letter from the head of school that announces that any and all Washington Redskins gear will be banned from the school premises heading forward. In the lengthy letter, Head of School Neal M. Brown said third-graders and sixth-graders raising questions in class were the impetus behind moving forward on a long-time internal discussion. The letter reads, in part, as follows: “Last year, our community engaged in thoughtful and open discussions about the wearing of the Washington professional football team logo and the use of the term “Redskins” on campus. We first talked about it in the Staff Diversity Committee, then as a full staff, then with all of our Middle School students, and finally with several parents who joined members of the administration and the Inclusion and Diversity Committee. Students in grade 3 also raised the issue during their study of Native Americans, and then they and the 6th graders engaged in a discussion of ethnically and/or racially–derived sports team logos as part of last year’s celebration of MLK Day. “... The term ‘Redskin’ is a racial slur. Its use, whether intentional or not, can be deeply insulting and offensive. It is a term that demeans a group of people. Similarly, the team’s logo also can reasonably be viewed as racially demeaning. At best, the image is an ethnic stereotype that promotes cultural misunderstanding; at worst, it is intensely derogatory.” Brown asserted that Green Acres is “an inclusive and uplifting community” that “welcome(s) people of any race, national or ancestral origin.” “We cannot continue to allow children or staff members --however well intentioned -- to wear clothing that disparages a race of people,” he wrote. Also on the website, the school describes itself as committed to the “principles of progressive education and to ongoing exploration of what this means in the 21st century.” The school teaches kids as young as 3 years old and as advanced as the eighth grade. After the decision was made and the news got wind of it, Brown spoke with Fox 5 DC about his rationale. He said that the football team name and logo, in his view, violated the school’s mission and diversity statement by being “at best ... an ethnic stereotype” and “At worst ... deeply demeaning.” Green Acres School has been around in 1934. It was the first racially-integrated school in Montgomery County, Maryland.
  • Be like Jesus, Rosie O'Donnell tells Joel Osteen
    Be like Jesus, Rosie O'Donnell tells Joel Osteen
    Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter on Wednesday to implore Houston pastor Joel Osteen to be more like Jesus following his “Today” interview, during which he disputed reports that his megachurch turned away Hurricane Harvey evacuees. >> Read more trending news  O’Donnell tweeted in response, “hey @JoelOsteen – when u mess up – fess up ask god for forgiveness – then ask the people of texas be humble joel – be human – be like JC.” “[The city] didn’t need us as shelter then,” Osteen said on “Today” in an explanation for why his megachurch did not open its doors until after it received public pressure and media attention. “If we needed to be a shelter, we certainly would’ve been a shelter right when they first asked.” “Once they filled up, they never dreamed that we’d have this many displaced people, [and] they asked us to become a shelter,” Osteen continued. “I think this notion that somehow we would turn people away or we weren’t here for the city is about as false as can be.” Osteen was on the receiving end of major backlash from social media users over the weekend after word got out that he had not offered his 16,800-capacity church to those escaping the storm. He later said the city of Houston didn’t ask him to do so. O’Donnell made it clear she thinks he should apologize.
  • Police: Shoplifters stealing televisions shove 81-year-old man, killing him 
    Police: Shoplifters stealing televisions shove 81-year-old man, killing him 
    All he was trying to do was to stop two men who were taking televisions from a South Carolina department store, police said. Now Duaine Hamilton, 81, is dead, and the local sheriff said he will hold the alleged thieves accountable for Hamilton’s death, WISTV reported. Hamilton was the Sears’s loss prevention officer at the Midlands, South Carolina, store. He had worked for Sears for 13 years. >> Read more trending news  Police said Hamilton stood, blocking the two men, who then shoved him to the ground on Aug. 22. He hit his head on the ground and police said that injury caused his death at an area hospital on Aug. 26, WISTV reported. ​It was all caught on surveillance video. The two men, Jeffery Alan Simmons and Jason Randolph, left the store with the televisions, police said. They were both arrested, one at his home at the end of last week, and the other arrested Wednesday, more than a week after Hamilton’s death, WISTV reported.
  • Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan
    Mattis begins sending additional troops to Afghanistan
    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has signed orders to begin deploying additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump's new war strategy. Mattis told reporters Thursday at the Pentagon he will not reveal details until he briefs members of Congress next week. He would not say how many additional troops are deploying or what their exact roles will be. He says that in general, the extra forces will support Afghan forces, rather than doing the fighting for the Afghans. Other officials have said the U.S. will send about 3,900 additional troops.
  • Top Republican woman in US Congress draws Democratic rival
    Top Republican woman in US Congress draws Democratic rival
    The top woman in House Republican leadership has drawn a Democratic challenger. Former Washington state Senate leader Lisa Brown said Thursday she will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the congressional seat in a district that includes Spokane, the state's second largest city, and a large rural area where logging and farming are the main economic sectors. Morris Rodgers is the fourth-ranking member in the House of Representatives. After serving in the Legislature, the 60-year-old Brown spent several years as chancellor of Washington State University's Spokane campus. She recently left that job. 'It's time to get back to work,' Brown said in a video posted on YouTube Thursday. 'I am running to represent Eastern Washington in the United States Congress.' The 5th Congressional District has not elected a Democrat since former House Speaker Tom Foley was ousted by voters in 1994 in favor of George Nethercutt. While Spokane leans Democratic, the city's vote is usually overwhelmed by a larger Republican vote from the rural part of the congressional district. Brown contends that McMorris Rodgers is out of touch with the district. She was first elected in 2004, and has never received less than 56 percent of the popular vote in a general election. Health care, economic growth and the rising costs of higher education will be key issues, Brown said The district's residents 'deserve a congresswoman who is going to listen to them,' Brown said. Brown spent 20 years teaching economics at Eastern Washington University in Cheney. She was elected to the Legislature in 1992 and served until 2013, the last eight years as Senate majority leader. She was chancellor of WSU-Spokane for four years, and was a key player in creation of a new medical school on the campus. Also running as a Democrat in the race is Matthew Sutherland. Independent Eric Agnew is also running in the top-two primary. All candidates will run in a primary on Aug. 7, 2018, and the two top vote-getters will head to a runoff. McMorris Rodgers, 48, last year retained her seat by beating Democrat Joe Pakootas with 59 percent of the vote. Brown said she was motivated to run after the House of Representatives approved a GOP health care bill this spring that would have cost millions of people their health insurance coverage.
  • The Latest: Pence says nation inspired by Texas' resilience
    The Latest: Pence says nation inspired by Texas' resilience
    The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Texas to survey damage from Harvey (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence says the nation has been inspired by the resilience of Texans dealing with the storm damage from Harvey. Pence is joining with state and local officials and community members in Rockport, Texas, which was severely damaged by the storm. The vice president spoke outside First Baptist Church, where a side of the building was blown out by the storm. Pence says the Trump administration is 'with you and we will stay with you until Rockport and all of southeast Texas come back.' Karen Pence, the vice president's wife, is leading the attendees in a prayer. The vice president was joined by several Cabinet members and shook hands and greeted people outside the storm-damaged church. __ 11:30 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is visiting with Texas storm victims and surveying the damage close to where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane. The vice president landed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Pence and his wife, Karen, are being joined by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor, and other Cabinet members. Pence will be traveling to the coastal town of Rockport to see the devastation caused by the storm that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey. Pence's visit comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin for briefings with local officials. __ 6 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey's wreckage. Pence is traveling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey's five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials. Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are now being lashed by Harvey's remnants.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.