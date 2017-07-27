Man pulls car 16 feet while walking on hands

HANSON, Mass. - A Plymouth, Massachusetts, man has hand-walked his way into the Guinness Book of World Records, again.
Mark Kenny has appeared on TV numerous times to show off his unusual talent of hand-walking.
On Thursday, he strapped himself to a Mini Cooper and pulled it 16 feet while walking on his hands.
Kids and counselors with the Plymouth County Drug and Alcohol Resistance Education Summer Program at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School watched, cheering him on.
"It was just crazy," said one of the onlookers, Will Lamoy.
"It felt good afterward," said Kenny.
BROKEN! Mark Kenny of Plymouth just captured world record pulling a car on hands. Youth anti drug and alcohol camp Hanson MA HS. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/07JQbM0PBg— Bob Murdock (@Boston25photog) July 27, 2017
Kenny often speaks to elementary school children about going after your goals.
"I want the kids to know they can do anything -- they can do these records ... it's just a matter of setting goals and working to something," he said.
It's a message that the kids can get behind.
Kenny, 55, has reportedly been walking on his hands since age 11. He holds records for hand walking in the 50-meter dash, speed and duration of hand-walking down steps.
For Thursday's stunt of hand-walking, he said leaning into it while balancing is the key to pulling it off.
"It's all momentum, you got to get it started," he said.
His wife, Mary Kenny, said that he loves setting goals and going after them.
"Who knows what he's doing to come up with next," she said.
Mary said that she's no longer phased when he starts walking on his hands at home.
