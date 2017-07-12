A Georgia woman has been charged in connection with the “parking lot rage” shooting outside a Target in DeKalb County, according to jail records.

>> Read more trending news

Tara L. Moody, 40, was arrested Tuesday night after the incident outside the store on Lavista Road near I-285, police said. She’s charged with aggravated assault.

The victim, 47-year-old Robert Herwing, of Decatur, apparently poured a liquid on Moody and her vehicle in the moments before the shooting, WSB-TV reported.

Herwing left his vehicle after he and Moody tried to drive around a truck at the same time in the parking lot, police said. Neither driver budged, according to surveillance video, and Herwing then approached Moody, according to WSB-TV.

Herwing first poured liquid on her vehicle, then poured the liquid on her twice, police said. It is not known what type of liquid Herwing had.

“The female entered into Moody’s vehicle and appeared to produce a firearm,” according to the incident report, which was obtained by WSB-TV.

After the shooting, the woman drove away from the scene, and Herwing, holding his chest, stumbled into the store, police said.

Herwing was in critical but stable condition Tuesday, police said at the time. No further information on his condition was available.