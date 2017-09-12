Listen Live
National
Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's cats with mothballs
Close

Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's cats with mothballs

Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's cats with mothballs
Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail
Daniel Smith

Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor's cats with mothballs

By: WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH -  A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges he poisoned his neighbor’s cats.

>> Read more trending news

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Daniel Smith, 44, pleaded guilty to six charges of animal cruelty in front of Judge Kevin Sasinoski.

Investigators said Smith used mothballs to poison and kill his neighbor’s three cats in December 2015.

According to court documents, Smith told investigators the cats were a “severe nuisance” and he was tired of the cats going to the bathroom on the sidewalk. 

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

