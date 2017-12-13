Listen Live
Man killed when van falls on him as he tries to steal tires
Close

Man killed when van falls on him as he tries to steal tires

Man killed when van falls on him as he tries to steal tires
A man was killed while trying to steal wheels off a van. (Photo: WPXI.com)

Man killed when van falls on him as he tries to steal tires

By: WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH -  A man was killed Tuesday when the van he was trying to steal wheels off of fell on top of him, police said. 

>> Read more trending news

Police found the man's body under the vehicle around 8:30 a.m.

The man was identified as Jeremy Michael Dickey, 41, of Wilkinsburg, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. 

