Man killed, brother wounded in fight over parking spot, police say

NEW YORK - A man was fatally stabbed and his brother injured in a dispute Sunday over a parking space in Brooklyn, according to police.
A car was blocking a homeowner’s driveway around 11:30 p.m. The irate homeowner went outside looking for the car owner, when the driver returned a fight started, according to WCBS.
The 29-year-old homeowner went inside to get his brother Omari Dahan and they started fighting the car owner and his friend, according to WCBS. At some point, the homeowner was stabbed in the arm and Dahan, 23, was stabbed in the chest, police said.
The two were taken to the hospital, where Dahan was pronounced dead. The older brother is in stable condition.
Police are searching for two suspects last seen driving a grey Volkswagen Jetta with Taxi Limousine Commission cab plates, according to the New York Daily News.
Police continue to investigate.
Man killed, brother wounded in fight over Brooklyn parking spot https://t.co/OQcNRY84I8— John Annese (@JohnAnnese) August 14, 2017
