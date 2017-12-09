Man hit by 3 cars while crossing Milwaukee street

MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man is in serious condition after he was hit by three passing vehicles as he crossed a Milwaukee street Thursday. All three drivers left the scene, WITI reported.
Pierre Mack, 27, is recovering in a hospital with broken bones and a long rehabilitation period ahead.
“What is this world coming to?” Charlesha Williams, Mack’s sister, told WITI. “I'm really not processing it well.
“It's making me angry seeing my brother in pain.”
Police said Mack was crossing the street Monday around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and thrown. When he landed, two separate vehicles hit him again. None of the drivers pulled over.
“Three heartless people that didn't even stop and see if he was still breathing,” Williams said.
“If you know anything, seen anything, know anything, please please contact the police,” said Mack’s mother, Charlisa Coffee.
Police are still looking for the drivers responsible, WITI reported.
