Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 90° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man gets woman's number at mall, gets robbed by her and 3 friends when they meet up
Close

Man gets woman's number at mall, gets robbed by her and 3 friends when they meet up

Man gets woman's number at mall, gets robbed by her and 3 friends when they meet up
Photo Credit: djedzura/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man gets woman's number at mall, gets robbed by her and 3 friends when they meet up

By: Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are investigating after a man was carjacked by four women on Sunday. 

>> Read more trending news

The victim had previously met a woman, identified only as “Kee Kee,” at Wolfchase Galeria mall in Memphis. The two exchanged phone numbers and began to communicate. 

On Sunday, Kee Kee asked the man to pick her up in the 300 block of Edith Street. She got into the passenger side but later told the man to wait because her sister wanted to tag along. 

The victim was told to drive to the 300 block of Walker Avenue. Moments later, three other women came to the car. 

Two of the women jumped into the back of the car, and another went to the driver's side, held a knife to his throat and instructed the victim to get out of the car.

The man exited the car and ran west, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The four women also began to run but later returned to the scene to take the car. 

The victim told police his ID, credit card, debit card, cellphone and $65 in cash were left in the car. 

The four women are still at large. If you have any information that could help lead police to arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Apple owners beware: Scammers are targeting you for identity theft 
    Apple owners beware: Scammers are targeting you for identity theft 
    The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a scam that’s targeting Apple customers. >> Read more trending news Con artists are calling people across the United States and Canada and claiming that their iCloud accounts have been hacked, the BBB says. Some targets have said they’ve received 10 or more calls a day. The scam starts when people get a robocall claiming to be from Apple Support. The call ID may say “Apple Inc.” or the name of a person’s local Apple store. The message informs the person that their iCloud account was hacked and prompts them to stay on the line and speak with an Apple support “technician.” If the person stays on the line, the “technician” will offer to fix the account, but first, they will need remote access to the person’s computer. “Allowing a scammer to access your computer puts you at immediate risk for identity theft,” Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau in Charlotte, said. >> Related: 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say The BBB said scam artists can install malware that records passwords or hunts for personal information, such as bank account numbers, on your computer. To protect yourself from tech support scams, follow these tips: Don't ever give a stranger remote access to your machine: Granting someone remote access to your computer permits them to install malware and access your files. Don't believe Caller ID: Victims report falling for this scam because the calls appear to come from Apple Support. Scammers often spoof phone numbers, so don't believe what you see on your phone.
  • 6 world-famous monuments undergoing major renovations
    6 world-famous monuments undergoing major renovations
    Big Ben bonged for the last time on Aug. 21 after an announcement that London’s famous bell will be silenced until 2021 while its home, Elizabeth Tower, undergoes a multi-million dollar renovation. >> Read more trending news The London clock tower isn’t the only tourist attraction to close for major repairs in recent years. Eiffel Tower One of the most famous structures in the City of Light is undergoing a 15-year, $321 million overhaul, Curbed reported. Workers will update the tower’s elevators and twinkling lights and reinforce it against weather and possible terror attacks. According to The Guardian, the Eiffel Tower is repainted every seven years, and the process takes 20 months and requires 60 tons of paint. Sydney Opera House This iconic Australian performance venue’s Joan Sunderland Theatre is undergoing its largest upgrade since it opened in 1973. According to The Telegraph, the construction will serve to upgrade acoustics and increase flexibility of the stage and seating areas. As a result, the theater will be closed for more than half of 2017. Renovations are expected to wrap up in 2020 or 2021. The renovations will cost more than $150 million. Forbidden City Thanks to many generous donations, Forbidden City’s Yang Xin Dian, or Hall of Mental Cultivation, is having its first renovation in more than a century. Work on the famed Chinese palace should be completed by 2020. Washington Monument Businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein is spending $2 to $3 million on renovations to the elevator inside the prominent figure in Washington, D.C. The monument is closed to visitors until at least 2019, according to The Washington Post. Machu Picchu Peru’s “New Wonder of the World” is in the midst of a $36.7 million upgrade. Changes include hiring a staff of guides and guards, adding an exit ramp and additional security measures, installing on-site toilets and more. Work will continue until about 2019. RELATED: They may be clichés, but don’t rule out these popular tourist spots for your next vacation
  • Turkey is Coming: Arby’s promotes ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale
    Turkey is Coming: Arby’s promotes ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale
    Winter is coming, and so are the turkey legs.  Arby’s, the fast food restaurant known for its roast beef offerings, is doing a tie-in to this weekend’s “Game of Thrones” season finale. Shops in certain markets will offer a smoked turkey leg that will weigh in at about a pound. It is being described as seasoned with salt and brown sugar and smoked and then roasted, the “Today” show reported. According to the company press release, the nine cities participating are reminiscent of the nine regions in the “Game of Thrones” world.  >> Read more trending news  Fargo, North Dakota, represents “a frigid land in the north with ruthless winters and relentless snowfall.” (The North) Los Angeles is “a western land known for its bountiful amount of gold and riches.” (The Westerlands) Redmond, Washington, is “a land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water.” (The Stormlands) Norfolk, Virginia, is “a land of ships and sailors surrounded by giant vessels forged from iron.” (The Iron Islands) Pittsburgh is “a land of powerful rivers, defined by the trident of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio.” (The Riverlands) Phoenix is “a land of sand and sun, known for its harsh desert climate.” (Dorne) Denver is “a land of treacherous mountains divided by fertile river valleys with an abundance of stones.” (The Vale) Omaha, Nebraska, is “a land of fertile farms that provides many of the crops that feed the country.” (The Reach) Finally, Atlanta is “a land where the crown jewel of the Arby’s family, our headquarters, resides.” (The Crownlands) For a list of the specific locations, one in each city, that will have the turkey legs while supplies last, click here. “Today” reported that the turkey leg is not an official promotion from HBO and “Game of Thrones.” The season finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. Watch the preview below. The episode is called “The Dragon and the Wolf” and will run more than 79 minutes.
  • The Latest: University barricades Confederate statue
    The Latest: University barricades Confederate statue
    ___ 1:30 p.m. North Carolina's flagship university has put metal barriers around a Confederate statue ahead of an expected rally on campus. Law enforcement officers were seen putting up the waist-high metal barriers Tuesday morning around the bronze soldier known as 'Silent Sam' at the University of North Carolina. Flyers have circulated on social media and around Chapel Hill for an evening rally by people who want the statue taken down. Chancellor Carol Folt issued a message urging students not to attend the rally and saying it's being organized by groups not associated with the university. In nearby Durham, protesters tore down a bronze Confederate statue in front of a government building last week. Days later, Duke University chose to remove a limestone statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its chapel. ___ 1:30 p.m. Historians in Mississippi say the Confederate battle emblem is a 'symbol of racial terror' that needs to be stripped from the state flag. Thirty-four professors released a statement this week saying they expect questions from students about the recent white nationalist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, where some participants carried the rebel flag. Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate symbol. The professors from public and private universities say Mississippi legislators adopted the flag in 1894 to assert white supremacy. They say it 'ignores the reality of the African-American experience, and it limits the scope of what Mississippi has been, is, and can be.' Voters kept the flag in a 2001 referendum. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said if the design is reconsidered, it should happen in another statewide election. ___ 1:30 p.m. George and Amal Clooney are donating $1 million to fight hate groups. The couple announced Tuesday that their Clooney Foundation for Justice is supporting the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center with a $1 million grant to combat hate groups in the United States. George Clooney says in a statement Tuesday that they wanted to add their voices and financial assistance to the fight for equality. The Southern Poverty Law Center monitors the activities of more than 1,600 extremist groups in the U.S. and has used litigation to win judgments against white supremacist organizations. Last month, the Clooney Foundation announced a $2 million grant to support education for Syrian refugee children. ___ 1:30 p.m. Critics want New York City to remove a statue in Central Park that honors a doctor who used slaves in developing a pioneering approach to treating physical problems women can develop after childbirth. City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito is among those calling for the removal of the statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims. Sims was a 19th century physician who used slave women to develop his surgical technique to repair fistulas and operated on these women without anesthesia. The removal of Confederate statues sparked a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month. An anti-racist demonstrator was killed when a car drove into a crowd protesting the rally. Following that violence, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials would review 'symbols of hate' on city property. ___ 1:30 p.m. An official in a Massachusetts town has publicly apologized after posting a racist slur on Facebook after the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. The Telegram & Gazette reports that Dudley Highway Superintendent Daniel Gion apologized at a selectmen's meeting Monday for what he called his 'insensitive comment.' He says his emotions got the better of him during a Facebook discussion last week about a CNN debate broadcast discussing the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The comment was apparently in reference to CNN commentator Symone Sanders, who is black. Gion is white. Gion was placed on paid leave last week. He says he hopes to move on and learn from his mistake. ___ Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com ___ 1:30 p.m. The Confederate flags had been in a Manhattan apartment window for more than a year. And then, in a matter of days last week, they were met with hurled rocks, a punched-out window, a tarp hung over them and legal action. By Monday, the lighted flags were no more to be found in the seventh-floor windows in the East Village neighborhood. They'd attracted new attention after an Aug. 12 white nationalist rally to preserve a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, spiraled into violence. The tenant has noted the banners were up for more than a year. He calls it 'a little suspicious' that the response has come only recently. His landlord withdrew a lawsuit Monday asking a court to order the tenant to remove the flags. ___ 8 a.m. A Confederate memorial has been removed from outside a Maryland courthouse. Photos posted on Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman's Facebook page show the memorial outside the Circuit Court in Ellicott City being removed Monday night and placed onto a truck. The monument includes the names of dozens of Confederate soldiers from the area. Kittleman said the 'more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum.' Criticism of Confederate monuments has been intensifying since a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent after white nationalists opposed to the city's plan to remove a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee clashed with counter protesters. The removal of the memorial in Ellicott City comes about a week after Baltimore pulled down its Confederate monuments under the cover of night. ___ 7:30 a.m. Charlottesville, Virginia, is planning to cover the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson in black fabric. The Daily Progress reports the city council voted unanimously early Tuesday to shroud the statues in fabric to represent the city's mourning of Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old woman was killed Saturday when a car rammed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally in the city. The rally was sparked by the city's decision to remove a statue of Lee. Tuesday's vote came after anger boiled over at the first city council meeting since the rally. Some residents screamed and cursed at councilors and called for their resignations. A police spokeswoman said three people were arrested and released on summons for disorderly conduct.
  • Trump adviser Kushner leading US delegation to Middle East
    Trump adviser Kushner leading US delegation to Middle East
    White House adviser Jared Kushner is leading a delegation to the Middle East on behalf of President Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of resuming the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A White House official said Kushner, the president's son-in-law, left Sunday along with Jason Greenblatt, envoy for international negotiations, and Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser. They were in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday and expected to be in Israel on Wednesday, the official said. They were planning to meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the private meetings and spoke on condition of anonymity. The three were expected to meet leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt during their trip. Kushner, Greenblatt and Powell have been heavily involved in a behind-the-scenes process to help Trump broker peace between the Israelis and Palestinians, which the first-year president has called the 'ultimate deal.' The talks this week are aimed at helping forge a path to substantive peace negotiations, but no major breakthroughs are expected. Trump has not outright endorsed the two-state solution, which has been at the heart of U.S. policy for nearly two decades. The president has urged Israel to show restraint in settlement construction but not demanded a freeze, disappointing the Palestinians. Trump also pushed back a decision on his campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel has welcomed the promise, while the Palestinians have strongly opposed it. __ On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC
  • Couple gets $3.25 million after adopted son was murdered by biological father 
    Couple gets $3.25 million after adopted son was murdered by biological father 
    An Iowa couple was awarded $3.25 million last week after their adopted son was reclaimed by his biological parents and then murdered.  >> Read more trending news Rachel and Heidi McFarland, of Des Moines, Iowa, sued their attorney, Jason Rieper, for malpractice after Rieper claimed the biological parents signed release-of-custody papers when they didn’t, according to the Independent. The couple claimed Rieper acted negligently in not getting the child’s biological parents to sever their parental rights, Rare.us reported. >> Related: Woman on trial after faking son’s cancer, getting $40,000 in donations  Gabriel was born on Dec. 28, 2013, but the couple had to give him back 78 days later after the birth mother, Markeya Atkins, decided she wanted to keep the child, People magazine reported. “We coached her through labor,” Rachel said of Atkins, according to People. “I cut the umbilical cord. He was in our arms and care the second he was born.” Five weeks later, Gabriel was shaken to death by his father, 17-year-old Drew James Weehler-Smith. According to People, Rachel and Heidi found out about Gabriel’s death while watching the local news. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to 50 years in jail, the Des Moines Register reported.  >> Woman breaks neck shielding 3 kids from falling tree in Central Park Rachel and Heidi filed suit against their attorney in 2014, and a verdict was reached Aug. 1 “The release-of-custody never got signed by either birth parent,” Rachel told People. “Obviously, our child and us weren’t a priority to (Rieper). We are just happy he was found negligent. That was what our goal was. We will not see any money from this.” But Rieper’s attorney wants to challenge it, according to People.  “I don’t believe he did anything inappropriate at all,” David L. Brown, Rieper’s attorney said. “And I think if he forced the issue and forced her to sign away her rights, I think someone could make a case that it was inappropriate.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.