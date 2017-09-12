Listen Live
National
Man found dead in garbage-filled home
Close

Man found dead in garbage-filled home

Man found dead in garbage-filled home
Photo Credit: via WPXI.com

Man found dead in garbage-filled home

By: WPXI.com

STANTON HEIGHTS, Pa. -  A man was found dead inside a Stanton Heights home filled with trash.

The man's mother, who also lives at the Oglethorpe Avenue home, called 911 when Larry Killian Jr. was unresponsive.

>> Read more trending news

Medics found him lying face down inside of the front window, but a large amount of garbage prevented them from getting to him immediately.

According to a news release, a Hazmat team had to be called to help clear a path.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead there at the house.

The Departments of Permits, Licenses and Inspections and Public Works were all also notified.

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Irma damage: Displaced Floridians now decide when to return home
    Irma damage: Displaced Floridians now decide when to return home
    They fled their homes to stay safe from the winds and rains of then-hurricane Irma. Now Floridians are deciding when to return home and how they’re going to get there. Pam Szymanski is holed up in an Atlanta hotel, but she knows her home in Fort Meyers, Florida has sustained damage. A neighbor told her that the that the living room window is gone, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news And while she had a room in Atlanta, 574 miles away from her home, Szmanski is trying to get closer to her residence, moving to Valdosta, Georgia, 228 miles closer to home, but still almost 350 miles away. And there’s no timetable for her to finish the trip. She could run into downed trees and closed roads. Also potential roadblocks include empty grocery stores, power outages and little to no gasoline, The AP reported. >>Irma: Live updates Gov. Rick Scott has told those who evacuated the storm to not rush back to check on their property. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has warned that there could be “disruption to daily activities” for a long time after Irma. >>Beware of hurricane relief scams David and Carin Atkins left their Pinecrest, Florida home for Atlanta. They were planning to head home Tuesday, and  split the trip, staying in Cape Canaveral. Their home may have power. Businesses in their area have electricity, but if their home doesn’t, they can live at home without it. They have experience during Hurricane Wilma in 2005. That’s when they went 47 days without power, The AP reported.
  • LIST: Road closures across metro Atlanta
    LIST: Road closures across metro Atlanta
    Here is a running list of some of the road closures in metro Atlanta:  Atlanta:  Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave -- Tree blocking roadway Forsyth County: Highway 9 at Bannister Road -- Traffic light out Gwinnett County:  The Gwinnett County Police Department tweeted out a list of all of the road closures: This is a current list of road closures/hazards that we know about. Use extreme caution in the area and consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jXr2N8g2EV — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 12, 2017 DeKalb County: Johan Road & North Deshon Road 2268 Clanton Terrace 889 Gatehouse Drive Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive South Deshon Road South Deshon Road & Kevin Court 2097 Dellwood Place 1889 Whitehall Forest Court. Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road Jan Hill Lane 2929 Turner Hill Road 5114 Meadowlake Lane 2090 Dellwood Place 2263 Chevy Chase Lane 5028 Golfbrook Drive 2360 River Road Glendale Road & North Decatur Road 6994 Wind Run Way 2427 Rockknoll Drive Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way 2428 Henderson Road 2590 Tolliver Drive. 484 Halwick Way 951 Clubhouse Circle  Cape Cod Lane. Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove 2096 Miriam Lane 1324 Snapfinger Road 1548 Hidden Hills Parkway 2935 Alcove Drive. 3381 Spring Valley Road South Deshon Road 4136 Indian Manor Drive 3576 Bishop Drive 3131 N. Druid Hills Road 1600 Clifton Road 7229 Meadow Point Drive 1995 Clairmont Road 4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive 1133 Blackshear Drive 2777 Gresham Road Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road 2950 Bouldercrest Road 3938 Snapfinger Road 3951 Snapfinger Parkway 2276 Shamrock Drive 3049 Orbit Circle 3800 Snapfinger Road 1805 Clairemont Trace Georgian Drive & Duke Road 1234 Kendrick Road Ashentree Drive 2339 Fairoaks Road 2986 Park Lane 8320 Norris Lake Drive Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road 1043 Columbia Drive Mabry Road/ Fuller Road 3079 Panola Road 2115 River Road 5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive 521 Hickory Hills Drive 5254 Mainstreet Park Drive 562 Balfour Drive 773 Willivee Drive Ragley Hall Road Longview Drive 6132 Millstone Run 3351 Glenwood Road 3281 Tucker Norcross Road 214 Ivy Park Square Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road 4433 Briarcliff Road 4211 Erskine Road 487 Burlington Road Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection 3650 Dogwood Farm Road 850 Gaylemont Circle 1902 Canterbury Street 755 Derrydown Way Wawona Drive 432 Ohern Court  1972 Boulderview Drive Gwinnett County: Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway -- Tree blocking roadway Paulding County: Nebo Road at Bill Carruth Parkway -- Downed power line 
  • Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’ hits stores Tuesday
    Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’ hits stores Tuesday
    Hillary Clinton’s memoir, “What Happened,” hits book stores on Tuesday, where pre-orders have put it at the top of Amazon’s best-seller list. The book chronicles Clinton’s 2016 run for president. Clinton has given several interviews in advance of the book’s release, explaining the reasons she felt she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump. In one with National Public Radio’s Rachel Martin, Clinton said it was “somewhat disorienting,” that the trust she felt she built up with the American people during her time at the State Department did not carry through to the election. “… I came out of the State Department with the highest approval ratings of anybody in national public life. I think 69 percent approval. When we started the campaign we had every reason to believe that we had a path forward that relied on how people felt about me and how they thought about my work over many years. But it's absolutely true that between the consistent pounding on me, first by Bernie Sanders, but more consistently by his supporters, and the theme that Trump stuck with, it really was hard to break out from under that.” Clinton went on to say that she felt she did well in the debates and was on the path to winning the election, but “unfortunately the (FBI Director James) Comey letter, aided to great measure by the Russian WikiLeaks, raised all those doubts again.” Clinton addressed the fact that young women failed to come out to support her on Election Day. “I talk about a conversation I had with Sheryl Sandberg, who has really helped to put into perspective a lot of research that supports common experiences. And she said, look, the research is absolutely definitive. The more professionally successful a man is, the more likable he is; the more professionally successful a woman is, the less likable she is,” Clinton said. “… And Sheryl ended this really sobering conversation by saying that women will have no empathy for you, because they will be under tremendous pressure — and I'm talking principally about white women — they will be under tremendous pressure from fathers and husbands and boyfriends and male employers not to vote for 'the girl.' In the book, Clinton also talked about a criticism that she didn’t’ spend enough time in the Midwest – long a Democratic Party stronghold. 'Some critics have said that everything hinged on me not campaigning enough in the Midwest,' Clinton writes. ''And I suppose it is possible that a few more trips to Saginaw or a few more ads on the air in Waukesha could have tipped a couple of thousand voters here or there.' 'But let's set the record straight: we always knew that the industrial Midwest was crucial to our success, just as it had been for Democrats for decades, and contrary to the popular narrative, we didn't ignore those states.” Click here to read the full NPR interview with Clinton.
