Man dies after going inside burning home to get his phone

A 22-year-old man died after he went back inside his burning home to get his cellphone, WSPA reported.

The man, identified by the coroner as Patrick Chipwood, was inside the single-wide trailer with his fianceé and her daughter in Anderson, South Carolina.

A 911 call about the fire went out around 3 a.m. Friday. The Homeland Park Fire Department told WSPA that the fire started in the woman’s bedroom. She woke up her daughter and then Chipwood, and they all made it safely outside, but Chipwood decided to go back in for his phone.

Firefighters later found his body trapped inside a back bedroom, WSPA reported. Authorities are still investigating how the fire started, but said there were no smoke detectors in the home.