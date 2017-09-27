A Florida man is accused of delivering cocaine to a hospital patient who was under a strict “no visitor” order and injecting cocaine into her IV.

Vincent Frederick Sperling, 55, was visiting the patient, who has a drug problem, at Indian River Medical Center Sunday morning in Vero Beach when the incident occurred, according to TCPalm.

Hospital staffers told investigators they saw Sperling insert a syringe into her IV tube. That syringe later tested positive for cocaine.

When questioned, Sperling told investigators he did not take drugs into the room.

However, the patient told investigators that Sperling not only brought her drugs, but helped to mix them into a liquid format so the cocaine could be injected, according to the arrest report obtained by TCPalm.

Sperling was arrested and charged with sale, manufacture or delivery of cocaine.

He’s free after posting a $25,000 bond on Monday.