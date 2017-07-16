WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Paul Senat, out on bond after being charged with firing an AK 47-style rifle through a wall at Sugar Daddy’s Adult Cabaret in April, killing Darryl Rudolph, took home more than $90,000 at the World Series of Poker Tournament on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The 37-year-old Lantana was released April 26 from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $35,000 surety bond, the day after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, records show. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and last appeared in court June 16 for a case disposition.
During a bond hearing in April, a judge ordered Senat have no contact with Rudolph’s family or with Sugar Daddy’s. He cannot have weapons. It was not immediately known whether Senat had travel restrictions as a condition of his release.
Senat was eliminated from the poker tournament Sunday, the sixth day of the main event, in 70th place, finishing among the top 1 percent of all players. Tournament officials called Senat a “relatively unknown player.” His earnings totaled $101,444, but a $10,000 buy-in fee will be deducted from those winnings, tournament officials said.
Senat told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s authorities he took the AK 47-style gun from a shelf late April 21 and didn’t realize it had fired until he saw Rudolph, a handyman at the club and father of Florida State University football standout Travis Rudolph, bleeding from the neck in the adjacent room.
The fatal shot went through a wall from an adjacent liquor-storage room and struck Rudolph in either the neck or the back as he changed a filter to an air-conditioning unit in an office.
Rudolph was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center, authorities said, where he died the next afternoon.
Senat said he kept the gun in the club for protection.
Senat’s attorney did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.
David Fiore, the owner of Sugar Daddy’s, told The Palm Beach Post after Senat’s arrest that Senat owns a small piece of the club, where Rudolph had worked as a handyman for several years. Asked to comment on the arrest, Fiore would say only that authorities were “doing whatever they’ve got to do, based on whatever they think.”
Palm Beach County Jail records show Senat was arrested six times between 1997 and 2007, all on misdemeanor or traffic charges. Palm Beach County Court records also show three eviction filings, three foreclosures and one civil domestic violence case.
Senat is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 16 for a status check on the case, court records show.
