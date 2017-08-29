Listen Live
Man caught stealing money from box of donations to help sick kids
Man caught stealing money from box of donations to help sick kids

Man caught stealing money from box of donations to help sick kids
Photo Credit: WPXI.com

Man caught stealing money from box of donations to help sick kids

By: WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  A Pittsburgh-area drive-in movie theater said a man was caught red-handed Saturday night, stealing money from a box of donations meant to help children with leukemia.

The theater has surveillance video of the man reaching into the box and ripping it to get the money out.

Chris Durila, manager of the Dependable Drive-In in Moon Township, said the man rifled through the donation box and stole money. 

"We've never had anyone take from it before, that we know of," Durila said. "This guy ripped it all up. (We) had to rebuild it.

Durila says he thinks the man needed extra money for cheese to go with his pretzel. 

"We would've given it to him for free. If he was, like, 'We don't have enough money for cheese,' we would've given him a few extra cents," Durila said.

The movie theater put a post on Facebook, calling the man out. 

Management doesn't know exactly how much money he got away with and police are investigating. 

While people are still placing donations in the box, Durila has this message for the man who took the money. 

"Don't come back. You're not welcome here," he said.

