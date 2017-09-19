Man's body decomposed in airport parking lot for 8 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The family of a Missouri man who was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot at Kansas City International Airport is upset and said officials could have done more to find their loved one sooner.
The body of 54-year-old Randy Potter, of Lenexa, Missouri, was found Tuesday night at the Kansas City airport -- eight months after he was reported missing in January, KTVI reported.
Potter’s body was discovered after officers were alerted of a bad smell coming from a vehicle in one of the airport lots, WDAF reported.
Potter’s body was so decomposed, officials weren’t initially sure of the person’s gender or race, according to KTVI.
According to WDAF, Potter was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 17 as he headed to work. He never arrived at work and did not contact any friends or family members.
Carolina Potter, Randy Potter’s wife, alerted police, filed a missing person’s report and even hired a private investigator to find her husband.
“Emotionally it’s been a very, very tough journey. The not knowing, the sleepless nights,” Carolina Potter said.
The Potter family said police officers and airport officers dropped the ball.
“My husband could have been found in the first -- I’m going to be very generous -- in the first week,” Carolina Potter told WDAF.
“The fact that he sat there for that long is disgusting,” the Potters’ daughter, Nichole Potter, said.
Investigators believe Randy Potter died by suicide.
