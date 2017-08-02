Listen Live
Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily White House briefing

Man beats cancer three times, marries childhood sweetheart
By: Ivy Brown, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A three-time cancer survivor married his childhood sweetheart on May 14. Twenty-year-olds Joey and Caylee Renick tied the knot on Seacrest Beach, Florida, more than a decade after their love story began.

They met at a cancer support camp, Camp His Kids, when they were 10 years old. 

She was at the camp with her sister, Taylor, who was diagnosed with hemangiopericytoma cancer. Joey, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, was in remission.

He told People magazine, "I remember instantly thinking how cute she was and that's pretty much when my crush started."

Over the years the pair kept in touch, gaining support from each other during hard times. In August 2011, Joey relapsed. He asked his future wife on their first date four months later.

She said the beginning of their relationship consisted of hospital and home visits while he was sick.

She told People, "For a normal person it might have been too much, but for me I was familiar so it didn't feel like too much." 

She said her sister's death in 2008 helped prepare her.

He proposed in November 2015, but the couple's big day was put on hold once he became sick again.

After undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and receiving a bone morrow transplant from his sister in June 2016, they began planning again.

Joey said watching Caylee walk down the aisle "was a dream come true." 

Caylee said, "He inspires me so much…his will to live and survive and do more with his life is so strong." 

"His future scares me, but we're together now and that's all that matters."

Photo Credit: Courtesy Caylee Renick
