FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a van Wednesday night in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham told TCPalm that the boy died Thursday morning at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
TCPalm reported that just after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Antzavious Ellison, 10, ran into the dark road. Cunningham said the boy’s aunt, who was not identified, and uncle, identified as Calvin Johnson, were crossing the street when Antzavious ran ahead of them and was hit.
Cunningham said after running into Antzavious, the van’s driver, who was not identified, stopped.
The driver of the van said in a police report that Johnson, 31, came over and began punching and attacking him, saying, “You killed my nephew!”
Officers arrested Johnson on battery and violation of probation charges.
“We understand that emotions run high and it was a terrible scene out there, but no one should ever attack anybody after an accident,” Cunningham told TCPalm. “It complicates the scene for responding officers and increases danger to everybody involved.”
