Man allegedly tries to deposit fake $1 million bill, gets arrested on meth charge
SIOUX CITY, Iowa -  An Iowa man is behind bars on a drug charge after police say he attempted to deposit a fake $1 million bill.

According to the Sioux City Journal, Dennis Strickland, 33, of Sioux City, brought the bill to Northwest Bank, where a teller immediately realized that the money was fake, authorities said.

Sioux City police were called to the scene.

As officers had Strickland empty his pockets, a bag of methamphetamine was discovered, police said.

While no charges have been filed for the fraudulent currency, Strickland has since been charged with possession of a controlled substance, the Journal reported.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

News

  • Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
    Q&A: What does the US military do on the island of Guam?
    The small U.S. territory of Guam has become a focal point after North Korea's army threatened to use ballistic missiles to create an 'enveloping fire' around the island. The exclamation came after President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of 'fire and fury like the world has never seen.' Here's a look at the U.S. military's role on the island, which became a U.S. territory in 1898. ___ WHAT INSTALLATIONS ARE ON GUAM AND HOW SIGNIFICANT ARE THEY? There are two major bases on Guam: Andersen Air Force Base in the north and Naval Base Guam in the south. They are both managed under Joint Base Marianas. The tourist district of Tumon, home to many of Guam's hotels and resorts, is in between. The naval base dates to 1898, when the U.S. took over Guam from Spain after the Spanish-American War. The air base was built in 1944, when the U.S. was preparing to send bombers to Japan during World War II. Today, Naval Base Guam is the home port for four nuclear-powered fast attack submarines and two submarine tenders. Andersen Air Force Base hosts a Navy helicopter squadron and Air Force bombers that rotate to Guam from the U.S. mainland. It has two 2-mile (3-kilometer) long runways and large fuel and munitions storage facilities. Altogether, 7,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed on Guam. Most are sailors and airmen. The military plans to move thousands of U.S. Marines to Guam from Okinawa in southern Japan. Guam's total population is 160,000. ___ WHAT ROLES DO THE BASES PLAY IN THE REGION Guam is strategically located a short flight from the Korean peninsula and other potential flashpoints in East Asia. Seoul is 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) to the northwest, Tokyo is 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) north and Taipei is 1,700 miles (2,700 kilometers) west. Because Guam is a U.S. territory, the U.S. military may launch forces from there without worrying about upsetting a host nation that may object to U.S. actions. The naval base is an important outpost for U.S. fast-attack submarines that are a key means for gathering intelligence in the region, including the Korean peninsula and the South China Sea where China has been building military bases on man-made islands. ___ HOW HAS THE U.S. USED GUAM TO ADDRESS THE THREAT FROM NORTH KOREA? The U.S. military began rotating bombers — the B-2 stealth bomber as well as the B-1 and B-52 — to Andersen in 2004. It did so to compensate for U.S. forces diverted from other bases in the Asia-Pacific region to fight in the Middle East. The rotations also came as North Korea increasingly upped the ante in the standoff over its development of nuclear weapons. In 2013, the Army sent a missile defense system to Guam called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense or THAAD. It's designed to destroy ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight. A THAAD battery includes a truck-mounted launcher, tracking radar, interceptor missiles and an integrated fire control system. ___ WHAT'S THE HISTORY OF THE U.S. MILITARY ON GUAM? The U.S. took control of Guam in 1898, when Spanish authorities surrendered to the U.S. Navy. President William McKinley ordered Guam to be ruled by the U.S. Navy. The Navy used the island as a coaling base and communications station until Japan seized the island on Dec. 10, 1941. The U.S. took back control of Guam on July 21, 1944. During the Vietnam War, the Air Force sent 155 B-52 bombers to Andersen to hit targets in Southeast Asia. Guam was also a refueling and transfer spot for military personnel heading to Southeast Asia. Many refugees fleeing Vietnam were evacuated through Guam.
  • Guam's residents concerned but have faith in US military
    Guam's residents concerned but have faith in US military
    The tiny U.S. territory of Guam feels a strong sense of patriotism and confidence in the American military, which has an enormous presence on the Pacific island. But residents are increasingly worried over Washington's escalating war of words with North Korea. The people of Guam woke up Thursday to another pointed threat from Pyongyang, which vowed to complete a plan to attack waters near the island by mid-August — adding a timeline to a threat from a day earlier that North Korea would create an 'enveloping fire' around Guam. Like other U.S. territories, Guam has a sometimes complicated relationship with the U.S. mainland but many across the island say despite the threats and concerns they feel reassured and protected by the military — especially in times of tense, geopolitical sparring. The American military presence on Guam consists of two bases — Andersen Air Force Base in the north and Naval Base Guam in the south — which are home to 7,000 U.S. troops. 'I feel that the presence of the military on Guam will help us a lot,' said Virgie Matson, 51, a resident of Dededo, Guam's most populated village. 'They are here to protect the islands, just in case something happens.' The possibility of a nuclear confrontation is considered remote but international alarm has been escalating in recent days. In the latest development, Gen. Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea's rocket command, said in a statement carried by state media that his country was 'about to take' military action near Guam. He said the North would finalize a plan by mid-August to fire four mid-range missiles hitting waters 30 to 40 kilometers (19 to 25 miles) away from the island. It's not the first time North Korea has threatened Guam, which is a crucial, strategic hub for U.S. forces in the Pacific. Andersen Air Force Base houses a Navy helicopter squadron and Air Force bombers that rotate to Guam from the U.S. mainland, including the B-2 stealth bomber, B-1 and B-52. Their location in a U.S. territory means its military is just hours from potential flashpoints in the western Pacific. Naval Base Guam is an important outpost for U.S. fast-attack nuclear powered submarines that are a key means for gathering intelligence in the region, including off the Korean peninsula and in the South China Sea where China has been building military bases on man-made islands that have stirred tension across Asia. The U.S. military has said it plans to increase its presence on Guam and will move thousands of U.S. Marines currently stationed in Japan to the island between 2024 and 2028. 'I'm pro military buildup,' said resident Gus Aflague, 60, whose grandfather and brother both joined the U.S. Navy. 'North Korea has always threatened other countries. They threatened U.S., other countries, and they threaten Guam. It's a propaganda, that's how I feel,' he said but added that the military offered an extra reassurance. 'I feel safe with our military presence here — Andersen and the Navy.' There's a sense of patriotism among those who cite the island's history of Guam residents serving in the U.S. military. The U.S. took control of Guam in 1898, when Spanish authorities surrendered to the U.S. Navy. During the Vietnam War, the Air Force sent 155 B-52 bombers to Guam to hit targets in Southeast Asia. Guam was also a refueling and transfer spot for people heading to Southeast Asia, and many refugees fleeing Saigon were evacuated through Guam. But there's also some resentment about not being able to vote in the general election for U.S. president. Guamanians have served in all major U.S. wars since World War II and see military service as a source of pride. A huge red, white and blue ribbon is outside the airport terminal. Resident Isaac Camacho, 19, says he feels Guam's relationship with the U.S. mainland is 'a little misunderstood on their part.' 'They believe that we are not true U.S. citizens, when we do have plenty of Chamorro people going into the U.S. military and serving for their country and dying for their country,' he said. Chamorros are the indigenous people of Guam. 'And not a lot of Americans know that.' Guam is about 2,100 miles (3,380 kilometers) southeast of Pyongyang and 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Honolulu in the Pacific Ocean. For years, North Korea has claimed Guam is within its missiles' striking distance, making furious statements each time when the U.S. flew powerful bombers from the island's air base to the Korean Peninsula. In August last year, the North's Foreign Ministry warned that all U.S. military bases in the Pacific including Guam would 'face ruin in the face of all-out and substantial attack' by the North's military. In 2013, state media cited leader Kim Jong Un as having ordered his military to prepare plans on launching strikes on U.S. military bases in Guam, Hawaii and South Korea as well as the American mainland. Guam is armed with the U.S. Army's defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which can intercept missiles. ___ McAvoy reported from Honolulu. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher in Honolulu and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed reporting.
  • Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018
    Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018
    The Trump administration's own actions are triggering double-digit premium increases on individual health insurance policies purchased by many consumers, a nonpartisan study has found. The analysis released Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty 'far outside the norm,' leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case. The report comes with Republicans in Congress unable to deliver on their promise to repeal and replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. Trump, meanwhile, insists lawmakers try again. The president says 'Obamacare' is collapsing, but he's also threatened to give it a shove by stopping billions of dollars in payments to insurers. Some leading Republicans are considering fallback measures to stabilize markets. Researchers from the Kaiser foundation looked at proposed premiums for a benchmark silver plan across major metropolitan areas in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Overall, they found that 15 of those cities will see increases of 10 percent or more next year. The highest: a 49 percent jump in Wilmington, Delaware. The only decline: a 5 percent reduction in Providence, Rhode Island. About 10 million people who buy policies through HealthCare.gov and state-run markets are potentially affected, as well as another 5 million to 7 million who purchase individual policies on their own. Consumers in the government-sponsored markets can dodge the hit with the help of tax credits that most of them qualify for to help pay premiums. But off-marketplace customers pay full freight, and they face a second consecutive year of steep increases. Many are self-employed business owners. The report also found that insurer participation in the ACA markets will be lower than at any time since 'Obamacare' opened for business in 2014. The average: 4.6 insurers in the states studied, down from 5.7 insurers this year. In many cases insurers do not sell plans in every community in a state. The researchers analyzed publicly available filings through which insurers justify their proposed premiums to state regulators. To be sure, insurers continue to struggle with sicker-than-expected customers and disappointing enrollment. And an ACA tax on the industry is expected to add 2 to 3 percentage points to premiums next year. But on top of that, the researchers found the mixed signals from the administration account for some of the higher charges. Those could increase before enrollment starts Nov. 1. 'The vast majority of companies in states with detailed rate filings have included some language around the uncertainty, so it is likely that more companies will revise their premiums to reflect uncertainty in the absence of clear answers from Congress or the administration,' the report said. Once premiums are set, they're generally in place for a whole year. Insurers who assumed that Trump will make good on his threat to stop billions in payments to subsidize copays and deductibles requested additional premium increases ranging from 2 percent to 23 percent, the report found. Insurers who assumed the IRS under Trump will not enforce unpopular fines on people who remain uninsured requested additional premium increases ranging from 1.2 percent to 20 percent. 'In many cases that means insurers are adding double-digit premium increases on top of what they otherwise would have requested,' said Cynthia Cox, a co-author of the Kaiser report. 'In many cases, what we are seeing is an additional increase due to the political uncertainty.' That doesn't sound like what Trump promised when he assumed the presidency. In a Washington Post interview ahead of his inauguration, Trump said, 'We're going to have insurance for everybody.' 'There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it,' he added. 'That's not going to happen with us.' People covered under Obama's law 'can expect to have great health care,' Trump said at the time. 'It will be in a much simplified form. Much less expensive and much better.' But the White House never produced the health care proposal Trump promised. And the GOP bills in Congress would have left millions more uninsured, a sobering side-effect that contributed to their political undoing. The Trump administration sidestepped questions about its own role raised by the Kaiser study. Spokeswoman Alleigh Marre said rising premiums and dwindling choices predate Trump. 'The Trump administration is committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare and will always be focused on putting patients, families, and doctors, not Washington, in charge of health care,' Marre said in a statement. The ongoing political turmoil for people who buy individual health insurance stands in sharp contrast to relative calm and stability for the majority of Americans insured through workplace plans. The cost of employer-sponsored coverage is expected to rise around 5 or 6 percent next year, benefits consultants say. ___ Associated Press Health Writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report. ___ Online: Kaiser report - https://tinyurl.com/ya2yneqj
  • AP Interview: DeVos says she didn't decry racism enough
    AP Interview: DeVos says she didn't decry racism enough
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday distanced herself from her comment earlier this year about the nation's historically black colleges and universities being pioneers of school choice, saying that in the past 'there were no choices' for African-Americans in higher education. 'When I talked about it being a pioneer in choice it was because I acknowledge that racism was rampant and there were no choices,' DeVos said in an interview with The Associated Press in her office at the Education Department. 'These HBCUs provided choices for black students that they didn't have.' DeVos, who marks six months in office this week, alienated many African-Americans in February when she described historically black colleges as 'real pioneers when it comes to school choice.' In May, she was booed while attending the commencement ceremony at a historically black college in Florida. 'My intention was to say they were pioneering on behalf of students that didn't have another choice. This was their only choice,' DeVos said. 'At the same time I should have decried much more forcefully the ravages of racism in this country.' The Trump administration and DeVos have come under criticism from civil rights advocates for undoing some civil rights protections, including rescinding Obama-era federal guidance that instructed schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice and President Donald Trump calling for banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor and long-standing school choice activist from Michigan, said that she has spent her career campaigning on behalf of minority children. 'That's where my heart has been for three decades is to really empower and allow all families the same kind of opportunities I've had for my kids,' she said. At the same time, DeVos acknowledged that she could have done more to reach out to African-American communities around the country to make her position more clear. 'I've had these conversations with some of the African-American organizations that represent higher education, but probably not as explicitly as I am right now,' DeVos said. The NAACP and the National Association For Equal Opportunity in Higher Education did not return requests for comment about DeVos' remarks. 'It was a mistake and it sounds like she's acknowledged it,' said Johnny Taylor, president of Thurgood Marshall College Fund, an organization representing HBCUs. 'The reality is that people who decided that one statement, an error, is a statement about her commitment and knowledge about HBCUs — it's not realistic, it's not fair.' Marybeth Gasman, a professor of education at the University of Pennsylvania who studies minority-serving institutions, wasn't convinced. 'At the time she made the comments about school choice, I am certain she was trying to promote her school choice agenda,' Gasman said in an e-mail. 'I am glad she realizes the comments were offensive. That's important.' The issue of minorities' access to higher education remains controversial today. The Justice Department said last week it would conduct an inquiry into how race influences admissions at Harvard University after a coalition of more than 60 Asian-American groups brought a complaint alleging the school uses race as a factor in admissions and discriminates against Asian-Americans by holding them to a higher standard. DeVos said her department was not involved in that process and added that this 'has been a question for the courts and the courts have opined.' The Supreme Court last year upheld a University of Texas program that considers race, among other factors, in admissions, offering a narrow victory for affirmative action. A white Texan who was denied admission to the university sued, but the high court said the Texas plan complied with earlier court rulings that allow colleges to consider race in an effort to bolster diversity. At America's elite private colleges, many of which have drawn criticism over race-conscious admission policies, incoming classes have become increasingly diverse in recent years. Asked whether race should play a role in college admissions, DeVos said it is already being considered in the selection process. 'Well, they are looking at that, that is a factor today,' DeVos said referring to college admissions officers. 'I am not going to debate that, I am not going to discuss that.' But DeVos said the key to giving students equal access to higher education lies in elementary and secondary school. 'It is not fair to think that when students transit through a K-12 system that is not preparing them for beyond, that somehow we are going to wave a magic wand and things are going to be perfect for them at the higher-ed level,' DeVos said. 'So I've always said: What we should really be talking about is what are we doing to ensure that every single child — no matter their family income, no matter their racial background, no matter their ZIP code — has equal opportunities to access a quality education.' __ Follow Maria Danilova on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@m_education_ap and Carole Feldman at http://www.twitter.com/CaroleFeldman
  • Baby allegedly abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag, police say
    Baby allegedly abandoned by mom survived 3 days in plastic bag, police say
    A 17-year-old Pennsylvania mother is under arrest and facing an attempted murder charge after her 8- to 16-month-old baby girl reportedly was found in a plastic bag Tuesday in Elmira, New York. >> Watch the news report here At first, reports said the baby may have been abandoned for hours, but that soon changed to 24 hours and, finally, to three days. According to WENY, The Associated Press and the Daily Mail, police said Harriette Hoyt of Sayre, Pennsylvania, abandoned the baby in a bag near some bushes over the weekend. While two neighbors said they thought that the noises they were hearing was coming from an animal in distress. They looked into it and are now being hailed as heroes. >> Police: Mom abandons 10-year-old son with special needs in woods “My sister [Kayla] came out off the porch and went to the side to the backyard of my neighbor’s house with a stick, thinking it was a dog,” Karen Seals told WENY. “Her legs were just dangling in the bag, her head was in the bag, her whole head was covered all the way down.” “I was going to go poke it to see what it was. I dropped that stick, looked down. I dropped it so fast, I walked up and I seen my baby – I’m calling it my baby – the baby, a little girl,” Kayla Seals added. >> 10-month-old baby hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummy bear “You ain’t got no right to do that to that baby,” Karen Seals said. “Ain’t no right. And it really hurt my feelings. And I ain’t got no kids, and you do that to a child, Lord.” Elmira Police Sgt. William Solt said the Seals sisters are “heroes.” “They are truly heroes in this incident,” he said. “The good Samaritans who found the child brought it inside, tried washing it up and immediately called 911. They rendered as much first aid as possible until emergency responders could arrive on scene. The child was immediately transferred to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.” >> Read more trending news While the baby is expected to make a full recovery, the mother faces a second-degree felony attempted murder charge. Hoyt was arraigned Tuesday.
