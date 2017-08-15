Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Chance of T-storms
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-storms. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    90°
    Today
    Chance of T-storms. H 90° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Man accused of trying to detonate vehicle bomb at Oklahoma City bank
Close

Man accused of trying to detonate vehicle bomb at Oklahoma City bank

Man accused of trying to detonate vehicle bomb at Oklahoma City bank
Photo Credit: Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Sayre, Oklahoma, resident Jerry Varnell Faces charges in the alleged attempted bombing of an Oklahoma City bank.

Man accused of trying to detonate vehicle bomb at Oklahoma City bank

By: FOX23.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -  A long-term domestic terror investigation led to the arrest of a Sayre, Oklahoma, man Saturday. 

>> Watch the news report here

The Department of Justice said Jerry Varnell, 23, sought help from a person to detonate a bomb in a van he parked next to the BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. 

Federal complaints say Varnell initially wanted to emulate Timothy McVeigh, planning to target the Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., with a similar device; investigators say he was "upset with the government."

His alleged intentions came to law enforcement after an undercover agent posed as a person who could help him. 

>> Read more trending news

Varnell allegedly prepared a social media statement for after the explosion. He had what he thought was a stolen van loaded with the assembled device and a cell phone to trigger the explosion; investigators say he drove that van from El Reno. 

"There was never a concern that our community's safety or security was at risk during this investigation," said Kathryn Peterson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oklahoma. "I can assure the public, without hesitation, that we had Varnell's actions monitored every step of the way."

Varnell headed to federal court at 3 p.m. Monday for an initial appearance on charges of attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce. Conviction would mean at least five years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. 

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, a Republican who serves on the Intelligence Committee and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee, issued this statement: 

“I applaud the work of the FBI and local law enforcement for investigating and apprehending a man who sought to commit a terrorist act in Oklahoma City. Our intelligence community and law enforcement work every day to protect our neighborhoods from attacks and terror, and they often do it without the public ever knowing. It is chilling to think that a sympathizer of Timothy McVeigh would want to act on hate, as a tribute to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil before September 11. We’re thankful for the concerned citizens that stepped forward to alert authorities about this man. This is another somber reminder that, as a nation, we must remain vigilant about home-grown extremism and radicalization in our communities.”

Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe also issued a statement:

“This weekend the FBI, working with local law enforcement, successfully prevented a hateful act of domestic terrorism that could have mirrored the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing of 1995. I am grateful for the service of state and federal law enforcement who not only foiled the attempted terrorist, but did so without putting the community at risk. I also appreciate the concerned citizens who exemplified the Oklahoma Standard—looking out for their community by sharing concerns about the alleged perpetrator. It is only by working together as a community that we can continue to prevent future instances of domestic terrorism and extremism.”

The Oklahoma City National Memorial released a statement:

"Earlier today, law enforcement officials announced the arrest of a man living in Oklahoma who is charged with attempting to bomb BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City.

“This is a haunting reminder of the Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995, that killed 168 people and wounded countless more. Familiar similarities link these two events.
This makes the mission of the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum more relevant today as ever. Our job is to remember and to teach an understanding of the senselessness of violence, especially as a means of effecting government change. We strongly convey the imperative to reject violence.

“We are disheartened that a young man who calls Oklahoma home would resort to domestic terrorism, knowing the deep sense of loss still felt by people impacted by the Oklahoma City bombing.

“The response of Oklahoma’s public servants and private citizens reflects the sense of unity, compassion, even heroism, that characterized the rescue and recovery efforts following the bombing. Social media has changed the flow of information and this highlights the importance that if everyday citizens See Something, Say Something."

BancFirst released a statement, as well:

"BancFirst has been working cooperatively with the FBI. At no time were employees, customers or the general public ever in any danger. We believe our BancFirst downtown Oklahoma City building was a random and convenient selection by the suspect. There is no further threat or reason for concern. We take comfort and our company embraces a deep appreciation and admiration for the men and women of the FBI for their diligent and dedicated work in protecting our nation."

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • 95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump
    95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump
    Age is just a number... and local World War II veteran Roy Angin was not about to let his stop him from making one last airborne jump.  Angin turned 95 on Thursday.  >>PHOTOS: 95-year-old WWII vet makes one last airborne jump  He went through U.S. Army Airborne School in 1940 and served oversees during World War II.  Now, Angin spends his days at the Wesley Meadows Retirement Community where he lives in Hernando, Mississippi.  >> Read more trending news Saturday, he got a chance to relive his airborne days.  Angin made one last jump, skydiving from 14,500 feet at the West Tennessee Skydiving center in Whiteville, Tennessee.  The awesome moment was captured on camera by Skydive videographer Aleksey Gubanov. Angin's tandem instructor was Alex Coker, and his pilot was Michael Mullins. 
  • College Republicans president resigns after attending Charlottesville rally
    College Republicans president resigns after attending Charlottesville rally
    The president of the Washington State University College Republicans chapter attended the demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, where neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists gathered to oppose plans to remove a Confederate statue. >> Watch the news report here Monday afternoon, that student, James Allsup, resigned his position. Over the weekend, the white nationalists were met with counter-protesters and the groups clashed. Eventually, a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 other people. >> WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina Allsup, a Bothell native, uploaded a video to his YouTube channel – with 145,000 subscribers – that shows he arrived at the “Unite the Right” event Saturday. Allsup told KIRO that he does not condone the violence, and he says all groups deserve freedom of speech. >> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South But he’s been criticized on social media for attending the rally. Allsup says he’s being unfairly targeted online, including on a Twitter account called “Yes, You’re Racist.” Washington State University’s President Kirk Schulz released a statement Sunday night. Schulz did not clarify if the statement was regarding Allsup or the Charlottesville events at large. >> Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack? “Washington State University faculty, staff, and students work hard to provide a welcoming environment for everyone on our 5 campuses. “We strongly denounce racism & Nazism of any kind & condemn the violence which occurred in Charlottesville. Hate has no place at WSU. >> Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now “Universities are places where controversial voices must be heard – even those voices that many in our community disagree with. 'We will continue university-wide conversations with the WSU community on how to best support everyone. There are no easy answers. >> Read more trending news “In a society which often divides us, I am asking Cougs to come together and offer solutions to providing the environment at (sic) that we seek.” A rally in Seattle was held Sunday, when conservative demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed. At least three people were arrested.
  • The Latest: Trump asked to fire 3 White House staffers
    The Latest: Trump asked to fire 3 White House staffers
    The Latest on President Trump and the Charlottesville, Virginia violence (all times local): 6:00 a.m. The leaders of four minority House caucus groups have written a letter to President Donald Trump calling for the removal of White House staff aides Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka. The heads of the black, Hispanic, Asian and progressive caucuses are calling in the letter for the firings of the Trump administration officials in the wake of a violent, racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The letter asserts their continuing presence in the White House is emboldening a resurgent white supremacist movement in America. 'Americans deserve to know that white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are not in a position to influence U.S. policy,' says the letter dated Monday. 'In this time of tumult in our country, Americans deserve a leader that will bring us all together and denounce those who seek to tear us apart.' By Errin Haines Whack ___ 3:35 a.m. President Donald Trump is back in the New York skyscraper that bears his name as the furor over his reaction to race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend shows few signs of dying down. Protesters on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue tried to spoil Trump's homecoming Monday night with signs bearing messages like 'stop the hate, stop the lies' and chanting 'shame, shame, shame' and 'not my president!' After two days of public equivocation and internal White House debate, the president condemned white supremacist groups by name on Monday, declaring 'racism is evil'. In a hastily arranged statement at the White House, Trump branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as 'criminals and thugs.' The groups are 'repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans,' he said.
  • The boom is booming and Home Depot is setting records
    The boom is booming and Home Depot is setting records
    Americans are plowing money into their homes at an astonishing rate, new, used and even those not yet built, creating for Home Depot a frenzy of loyal customers. The world's biggest home improvement retailer rang up its highest quarterly sales, and richest earnings in the company's history, and it boosted its outlook for the year Tuesday. Revenue for the period ended July increased to $28.11 billion from $26.47 billion, topping the $27.84 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research forecast. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailers' health, increased 6.3 percent. In the U.S., the figure rose 6.6 percent. In June, Americans signed more contracts to buy homes, snapping a three-month decline in pending sales. That same month, U.S. sales of new homes rose slightly, a sign that more would-be buyers are seeking newly built properties. In May U.S. home prices reached a new high for the sixth straight month. Home Depot Inc. earned $2.67 billion, or $2.25 per share, in the quarter. A year ago the Atlanta-based company earned $2.44 billion, or $1.97 per share. Analysts were calling for earnings of $2.21 per share, according to a Zacks survey. Home Depot now foresees 2017 earnings per share will rise about 13 percent from the prior-year period and sales will climb approximately 5.3 percent. Its previous guidance was for earnings per share growth of about 11 percent and sales growth of approximately 4.6 percent. _____ Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD _____ Keywords: Home Depot, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
  • WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina
    WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina
    Violence that erupted over the weekend at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, added momentum to a wave of efforts across the South to remove or relocate Confederate monuments. >> Watch the news report here >> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South A crowd of more than 100 protesters in Durham, North Carolina, used a rope to topple a statue of a Confederate soldier Monday evening outside the courthouse. Seconds after the monument fell, protesters began kicking the crumpled bronze monument as dozens cheered and chanted. >> Watch the clips here North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, spoke out about the incident on Twitter. >> Read more trending news 'The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable, but there is a better way to remove these monuments,' he wrote. >> See the tweet here – The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.