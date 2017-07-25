Listen Live
National
Man accused of trying to abduct 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy
Man accused of trying to abduct 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy

Man Tries Abducting 7-Year-Old Girl Outside Florida Store Using A Puppy

Man accused of trying to abduct 7-year-old girl outside Florida store using a puppy

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

HAINES CITY, Fla. -  A Central Florida man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl into his motor home with a puppy, police said. 

Dale Collins, 63, allegedly approached the girl outside of a Publix supermarket in Haines City, near Lakeland. He asked her, “Where is your dad at?” and added she could see his puppy inside his camper, according to WFTS

Adults noticed Collins talking to the girl, who was at the store for a fundraiser. Collins then fled, but officers stopped him on a highway, WFTS reported. 

Collins, whose last known address was in New York, was charged with attempting to lure/entice a child under the age of 12, according to WFTS.

Dale Collins.Image from Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Dale Collins

Dale Collins.Image from Polk County Sheriff's Office.
News

  • Fake doctor pleads guilty after running clinics in Georgia, 3 other states
    Fake doctor pleads guilty after running clinics in Georgia, 3 other states
    A fake naturopathic doctor accused of operating medical clinics in four states has pleaded guilty and is now facing up to 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Isabel Kesari Gervais, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding patients in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover in 2015. Authorities say Gervais used the name Dr. Rose Starr to run the Euro Med Klinic. She claimed to use naturopathic medicine to cure illnesses including cancer. TRENDING STORIES: Local hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage Busy McDonald's fails health inspection Rising country music star killed in accident after performance But a statement from prosecutors says Gervais admitted to lying about her medical license, experience and her credentials in her guilty plea. They say she also used aliases to run clinics in Arkansas, Georgia and Kansas over 15 years. Gervais was arrested in March in Arkansas. Prosecutors say she faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine at sentencing in November. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • 66-year-old runner hit by police car has died
    66-year-old runner hit by police car has died
    A 66-year-old woman hit by a police car while she was out for a run Tuesday morning has died. Family members confirmed to Channel 2's Liz Artz that Janet Pickney died Tuesday night. Family confirms Janet Pickney passed away Tuesday night after being struck by a police cruiser. Friends say she was an amazing woman @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hgD7v10PiS-- Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) July 26, 2017 Relatives told Artz that Pickney was an avid runner and an amazing woman. Pickney was running in the crosswalk across Brown Road at the intersection with Chamblee Tucker Road around 7:30 a.m. when she was hit by the officer, who was responding to a tree down call. The officer then crashed into a house. 'A vehicle made a left turn in front of the officer, the officer took an evasive maneuver to avoid that vehicle and struck a pedestrian in the cross walk,' said DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy. The officer involved in the accident was identified as Ian MacGowan. The crash is still under investigation. We're talking with family members about the tragedy, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
  • Slack, Skype, Zoom: Remote work the norm even at small firms
    Slack, Skype, Zoom: Remote work the norm even at small firms
    At more small businesses, any watercooler chat takes place in a messaging app. Staff meetings are held via Skype. There might not even be an office. Having a remote staff can be a good fit for many companies. Among the upsides: It expands the pool of job candidates, and lowers a company's overhead since there's no need for a big office. But there can be downsides, including the risk of personal and professional isolation. And sometimes interaction isn't quite as effective as it is in person. 'There is only so much that you can communicate through text,' says Max Sheppard, CEO of TrustedPros, an online service that helps people find home-improvement workers. 'This makes it difficult to gauge employee emotions, morale, and well-being.' Sheppard, like many other owners, uses messaging programs like Google Hangout and Slack that let remote staffers hold group or individual chats. He has six employees, all in the Toronto area. Video services like Skype and Zoom are also popular. Many owners have at least one meeting a year that brings far-flung staffers together. Some, Sheppard among them, gather with employees for periodic dinners or other social activities. Employees overall are doing more telecommuting, though it's hard to quantify how many work remotely and how many of those are at small companies. In a report from Gallup released earlier this year, nearly a third said they work remotely 80 percent or more of the time, up from nearly a quarter who said that in 2013. CULTURE CLASH? Having some staffers work remotely while others are in one office can create separate cultures, and some remote employees may feel left out. At Todd Horton's software company, KangoGift, four staffers work together in Boston and six are remote, scattered in Europe and India. Communication can get problematic — some employees feel so distant they forget to keep everyone in the loop with them. 'Information can get trapped in silos,' says Horton, whose business helps companies send performance awards to employees. 'If the European team gains an insight and doesn't share it quickly, the others will never know something happened.' Another wrinkle: Horton will sometimes take the Boston crew out for a business lunch, and the overseas employees do learn of it. 'They know they're missing out,' Horton says. At H2O Media, an advertising agency based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, where seven of 12 staffers work remotely, 'We all try to look at the separation as a positive, and we make an effort to stay connected via team emails, calls and annual meetings,' says Allison Baker, social media and marketing coordinator. But Baker notes that the remote workers include salespeople — a job that had employees working away from an office long before computers or telecommuting. Timing may be key to the success or failure of a remote work situation, says James Celentano, managing director of EnterGain, a human resources consulting firm. If a company transitions from in-office to remote staffing, it can be a difficult adjustment. Startups, especially those with tech-savvy staffers, may find it easier. 'Those that do it well or have fewer issues are companies that embrace it from the get-go,' Celentano says. MORALE PROBLEMS Owners need to be aware if working remotely is getting staffers down. Kean Graham, who recalls getting cabin fever when he worked at home the first few years after starting his company, is mindful of the need for his staffers to sometimes see different scenery during the workday. 'You have to be proactive and change your environment — go to a coffee shop or shared workspace or even go take a walk,' says Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore, an advertising technology firm. He's based in Victoria, British Columbia, and has 80 remote staffers on five continents. Managers need to watch for signs that workers are discontented, even depressed, Graham says. For example: anger, or withdrawal that becomes apparent from the tone of a staffer's voice, email or text, or a lack of communication. A remote employee's morale needs to be an important consideration when a boss makes any kind of communication, but especially a critique. 'If you don't word it correctly, people can take offense at something very simple. You have to be very pointed in how you ask questions or give feedback,' says Michael Fry, president of Deepwater Subsea, a Houston-based company that inspects oil rigs and has 11 staffers in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee. His solution: Pick up the phone. A conversation, which can also be done with video to see the other person, is not only more personal but can lower the risk of misunderstandings. A GOOD FIT? A remote job can be a dream for some employees, but a disaster for others. They can miss working with colleagues or find it hard to stay productive. 'Working from home sounds alluring and sexy, but what we've found is there are just some people that shouldn't work from home,' says Bryan Miles, CEO of staffing company BELAY, whose 70 employees at its base of Atlanta all telecommute. 'We've hired people and they've found, 'Gosh I should really be in an office.' Usually it's clear within three to six months whether working remotely is a good fit, Miles says. LOST SPONTANEITY With a remote staff, a company can lose some of the spontaneous chatter about sports, movies or news. Those moments help create a camaraderie that Andrea Goulet remembers from working in a traditional office setting. Her solution for Corgibytes, her software repair and revising company, is to encourage staffers to keep a daily journal in Slack about what's happening with them. 'If you neglect the entire human side of communication, then you don't feel that connection,' Goulet says. Her Richmond, Virginia-based company has 12 full-time remote staffers in states including Virginia, Michigan, North Carolina and South Carolina. KangoGift's Horton finds that without colleagues nearby there's less of an ability to just bounce an idea off a co-worker and brainstorm. That can hurt communication, and affect people's creativity. 'I try to combat it,' he says. 'I'm always encouraging everyone to constantly share ideas using messaging tools.' _____ Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg. Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com/search/joyce%20rosenberg
  • Family says runner hit by police cruiser has died
    Family says runner hit by police cruiser has died
    UPDATE: Janet Pickney's family tells Channel 2's Liz Artz that she has passed away. They say she was 'an amazing woman. Family confirms Janet Pickney passed away Tuesday night after being struck by a police cruiser. Friends say she was an amazing woman @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hgD7v10PiS-- Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) July 26, 2017 PREVIOUS STORY: A police cruiser hit a runner, and then crashed into a house in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Both the officer and the woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the officer was later upgraded and is now stable, DeKalb police said. According to police, the accident happened on Chamblee Tucker Road at Brown Road around 7:30 a.m. when the officer was responding to a tree down call. 'A vehicle made a left turn in front of the officer, the officer took an evasive maneuver to avoid that vehicle and struck a pedestrian in the cross walk,' said DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy. The officer involved in the accident was identified as Ian MacGowan Tuesday night. Witnesses at the scene told Channel 2's Audrey Washington that the woman, who was identified as 66-year-old Janet Pickney, was badly hurt. 'She was rushed into surgery and was critical, but hopefully, God-willing, she'll pull through,' Pickney's cousin, Kip Puiia, said. TRENDING STORIES: Sole survivor, 9, of deadly attack now home with family Mother shares heartbreak over losing son in camp tragedy Newborn's parents accused of giving her drugs to cover heroin withdrawal Puiia said Pickney loves to run. 'She's an avid runner. She ran in the Peachtree Road Race. She's out every day jogging,' he said. Neighbors who live on all four corners told Channel 2's Liz Artz drivers often travel too fast and you can't see around the curves in the road. James Bolton has lived in the area for 50 years and says he's seen his share of wrecks. 'One jumped this curb, tore the fireplug off and drug it up to my carport. One wound up in that ditch over there. One went through my yard and took down a bunch of trees,' he explained. The chief said that will be part of the investigation. 'When we find accidents in an area, we try to do enforcement, and if need be, get the transportation department to change speeds or increase signage in the area for safety,' Conroy said. The investigation will determine who's at fault.
  • The Latest: Duckworth says transgender ban discriminatory
    The Latest: Duckworth says transgender ban discriminatory
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military (all times local): 11:30 a.m. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a double amputee veteran of the Iraq War, is slamming President Donald Trump's ban on transgender Americans serving in the military. Duckworth said in a statement Wednesday that when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down, she didn't care 'if the American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender or anything else. All that mattered was they didn't leave me behind.' The Illinois senator said anyone willing to risk their lives for their country should be able to serve no matter gender or sexual orientation or race. She said, 'Anything else is discriminatory and counterproductive to our national security.' __ 11:30 a.m. A national LGBTQ advocacy group says President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from military service is an 'all-out assault' on these individuals. Stephen Peters, a spokesman for the Human Rights Campaign, tells The Associated Press that Trump's decision was 'alarming' because it comes after a decade of progress toward inclusion in the military. Peters says the decision is 'morally reprehensible,' ''patently unpatriotic' and dangerous because it 'puts a target on the backs of thousands of service members.' Trump announced on Twitter that he is barring transgender people from service in the military 'in any capacity.' He cited 'tremendous medical costs and disruption.' Peters says the decision doesn't appear to have factored in the effect on military morale and readiness. __ 11:10 a.m. Ash Carter, who as secretary of defense last year ended the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military, is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to ban their service. Carter issued a statement Wednesday saying that the important thing for choosing who is allowed to serve is whether they are best qualified. 'To choose service members on other grounds than military qualification,' he said, 'is social policy and has no place in our military.' Carter added that transgender individuals already are serving capably and honorably in the military. __ 11:10 a.m. The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee is calling President Donald Trump's newly announced ban on transgender military service 'an unwarranted and disgraceful attack.' Rep. Adam Smith of Washington says preventing transgender people from joining the military and pushing out 'those who have devoted their lives to this country would be ugly and discriminatory in the extreme.' Smith also is challenging the estimates cited by conservative lawmakers that show the Pentagon end up spending hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade to pay for gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies. He says those figures 'have no basis in fact' and likely were 'cooked up by right-wing advocacy organizations whose real interest is not to support military readiness but to further discrimination.' __ 11 a.m. The Pentagon, which appeared to be caught off-guard by Trump's tweets barring transgender people from the military, is referring all questions about them to the White House. A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said in a brief written statement that the Pentagon is working with the White House to 'address' what he calls 'the new guidance' from the president on transgender individuals serving in the military. Davis said the Pentagon will provide revised guidance to Defense Department officials 'in the near future.' __ 10:47 a.m. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is slamming President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military as 'vile and hateful.' In a statement, Pelosi pointed out Trump's decision came on the same day in 1948 that President Harry S. Truman signed the executive order desegregating the military. The California Democrat called Trump's action 'a cruel and arbitrary decision designed to humiliate transgender Americans who stepped forward to serve our country.' She said a study commissioned by the department found the cost of providing medically necessary transition-related care would be $2 million to $8 million a year, a small amount from what the Pentagon spends on military care. She said the 'disgusting ban' will weaken the military and the nation it defends. She said Trump's conduct is not driven by 'honor, decency or national security, but by raw prejudice.' __ 10:30 a.m. The Pentagon seems to have been unaware that President Donald Trump has decided to bar transgender people from the military. A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, refused to answer questions about what Trump's tweeted announcement means for the current policy, including whether transgender people already serving in the military will be kicked out. 'Call the White House,' he said. The White House press office did not immediately respond to request for comment. __ 9:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military 'in any capacity.' He's citing 'tremendous medical costs and disruption.' Trump's announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military. The president tweeted that after consulting with 'Generals and military experts,' the government 'will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.' A Rand Corp. study estimated that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty and an additional 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves. Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.
  • The Latest: Senators criticize FBI, Justice in Russia probe
    The Latest: Senators criticize FBI, Justice in Russia probe
    The Latest on the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign (all times local): 10:45 a.m. A top Justice Department official is explaining why criminal prosecutions are rare for people who fail to register as foreign agents. Adam Hickey is a deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's national security division. He says the law contains multiple exemptions for registration and there's a burden on prosecutors to prove that the failure to register with the Justice Department was out of willfulness. The law, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, has received renewed attention as federal investigators probe potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, belatedly registered in June for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party. He acknowledged that he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials. _____ 10:28 a.m. The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department for lax enforcement of a law that requires registrations of foreign agents in the United States. The law, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, has received renewed attention as federal investigators probe potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, belatedly registered in June with the Justice Department for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party. He acknowledged that he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials. Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the committee, says there's been weak enforcement of the law for decades. _____ 4:28 a.m. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena. The committee withdrew its subpoena for Paul Manafort late Tuesday after he agreed to turn over documents and to continue negotiating about setting up an interview with the panel. That's according to Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Judiciary Committee chairman. The committee also removed Donald Trump Jr. from the list of witnesses scheduled for Wednesday's public hearing. The panel has sought to talk with Manafort about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in New York with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, among other issues including his foreign political work on behalf of Ukrainian interests.
