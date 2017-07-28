Listen Live
Man accused of stealing from security company on first day at work, police say
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -  It was his first day on the job, but police said a newly hired security guard made off with $100,000.

Fairfield police said that Larry Brooks, 19, was caught on camera taking the money, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Brooks was a security officer at Garda Security, a company that provides cash vaults and armored car services, WNBC reported.

Police said that company security officers found most of the money, $85,900, in a car, before calling local police. Law enforcement officials said they are not sure what happened to the remaining $14,100, NJ.com reported.

Read More
    It was his first day on the job, but police said a newly hired security guard made off with $100,000. Fairfield police said that Larry Brooks, 19, was caught on camera taking the money, News 12 New Jersey reported. Brooks was a security officer at Garda Security, a company that provides cash vaults and armored car services, WNBC reported. Police said that company security officers found most of the money, $85,900, in a car, before calling local police. Law enforcement officials said they are not sure what happened to the remaining $14,100, NJ.com reported.
  Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year?
    Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year?
    Students in five school districts are waking up for their first day of school. Friday is the first day for Newton County, Lamar County, Commerce, Rome and Jefferson. [Special Section: Back 2 School] The state superintendent told us some districts have a fall break some don't so each district decides its own calendar. Many parents we talked to said it's too early to go back. 'I get to see all my friends and meet my new teacher,' student Kimora Belcher said. Belcher said she is excited to start school and is not bothered its weeks before other Georgia kids will head back to the classroom. 'It's too soon and too hot,' mother Phyllis Wright said. Wright said she doesn't understand the July 28 start date for Newton County Schools. She is aware some Georgia schools don't go back until mid-August. 'The parents should say something about it to school board members,' Wright said. The state superintendent said it is up to each individual district. 'Many local school systems have a lot of additional days off during the calendar year. We didn't have spring break and fall break and mid break, so there's a tradeoff. But it is completely local,' State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
  At least 1 shot in NW Atlanta, police say
    At least 1 shot in NW Atlanta, police say
    Police say at least one person was shot early Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. APD Capt. J.D. Patterson said the shooting happened at Hamilton E. Holmes Drive near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Channel 2's Audrey Washington saw several bullet holes in a black car in a parking lot during a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Crime scene tape has blocked off the area where the car is. We're continuing to talk to police about this shooting - Refresh this page for updates on this developing story. You can see bullet holes in the passenger side window of a car, at scene of shooting investigation in NW Atlanta. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/Q1tLdwqcBe-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017
  Honolulu bans texting for pedestrians crossing street
    Honolulu bans texting for pedestrians crossing street
    It's OK to talk on your cellphone while crossing the street in Honolulu, but it's now against the law to text while in the crosswalk. >> Read more trending news Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday afternoon making it illegal for pedestrians to look at their phones while crossing the street, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, becoming the first major U.S. city to ban use of the devices while walking. People caught texting or viewing a mobile electronic device while crossing a road or highway can be fined up to $35 for their first offense, BuzzFeed reported. A second violation rises to a $75 fine, while a third infraction would cost a texter $99. "We want to protect pedestrians both as they walk on our sidewalks but also on our crosswalks," Caldwell said during a news conference. "And we hold the unfortunate distinction of being a major city with more pedestrians being hit in crosswalks, particularly our seniors, than almost any other city in the country. "Sometimes I wish there were laws that we didn't have to pass — that perhaps common sense would prevail,' Caldwell said, 'but sometimes we lack common sense.' The bill will take effect on Oct. 25, BuzzFeed reported. It will include cellphones, laptops, video games, digital cameras and pagers. However, people using the phone to call 911 will not be penalized.
  Metro Atlanta schools exploring new lunch ideas
    Metro Atlanta schools exploring new lunch ideas
    Students may be happier about the lunch options this year. Nutritionists across the country attended the school nutrition association conference Thursday in downtown Atlanta. School Nutrition Association Vice President Gay Anderson says they've been listening to what students want. [Special Section: Back 2 School] Now they're trying to add more options, like salad bars and international flavors, to school lunch menus. 'Culturally, we've learned to taste new things instead of the regular old meat and potatoes,' Anderson said. The school nutritionists also say students want meat without antibiotics and other clean food.
  Starbucks will close all Teavana locations
    Starbucks will close all Teavana locations
    Starbucks announced Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls nationwide -- will be closed because they have been "underperforming," CNN reported. The move will impact 3,300 workers. >> Read more trending news  'The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue,' Starbucks said in a press release. Most locations will be shut down by next spring, CNN reported.
