It was his first day on the job, but police said a newly hired security guard made off with $100,000.

Fairfield police said that Larry Brooks, 19, was caught on camera taking the money, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Brooks was a security officer at Garda Security, a company that provides cash vaults and armored car services, WNBC reported.

Police said that company security officers found most of the money, $85,900, in a car, before calling local police. Law enforcement officials said they are not sure what happened to the remaining $14,100, NJ.com reported.

