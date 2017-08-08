Listen Live
Man accused of killing Missouri police officer wanted in New Hampshire
Close

Man accused of killing Missouri police officer wanted in New Hampshire

Man accused of killing Missouri police officer wanted in New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Ian McCarthy

Man accused of killing Missouri police officer wanted in New Hampshire

By: Boston25News.com

CLINTON, Mo. -  There is a massive manhunt in Missouri for the man charged with killing a police officer

>> Watch the news report here

The suspect, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, reportedly has ties to New England and is wanted in Manchester, New Hampshire, on a previous assault charge.

>> Missouri police officer shot, killed; suspect still at large

McCarthy reportedly has been on the run from Missouri State Police since Sunday night. Authorities say the 39-year-old shot and killed Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael.

>> Read more trending news

On Sunday night, Michael pulled McCarthy over for a suspected registration violation in Clinton, police said. Authorities said McCarthy fired at Michael, and Michael fired back. McCarthy reportedly then took off, crashed his car and ran on foot. Michael was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An officer with the Clinton, Missouri Police Department was murdered last night during a traffic stop.

Posted by Manchester NH Police on Monday, August 7, 2017

New Hampshire state court records show McCarthy faced at least 20 counts from 1997-2011. The charges vary from traffic violations to possession of a dangerous weapon and first-degree assault.

If you see McCarthy or have any idea where he may be, call 911.

Missouri police officer shot, killed; suspect still at large

