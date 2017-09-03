Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 84
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Clear
H 84° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 84° L 62°
  • clear-night
    63°
    Morning
    Clear. H 84° L 62°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music
Close

Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music

Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music
Photo Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
US singer-songwriter Madonna poses arriving on the carpet to attend a special screening of the film "The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years" in London on September 15, 2016. / AFP / Ben STANSALL

Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Singer Madonna surprised her fans with the news that she has not only moved to Portugal, but she also has some new music in the works.

>> Read more trending news

The 59-year-old “Material Girl” made the announcement on Instagram with two posts about her new life and upcoming projects.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” she wrote. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making new music! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point.”

In another post, she posted a photo of various wicker baskets, writing, “I used to be a basket case but now I live in Lisbon.”

The singer had previously been living in New York.

The Associated Press reports that Madonna fell in love with Portugal during her 2004 European tour.

Her upcoming directorial project, “Loved,” is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer’s novel “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells,” according to People magazine.

Madonna’s last album, “Rebel Heart,” was released in 2015.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Houston braces for new flooding, chemical plant burns anew
    Houston braces for new flooding, chemical plant burns anew
    Authorities launched a controlled burn Sunday at a chemical plant damaged by Harvey that already had seen several explosions, saying the highly unstable compounds needed to be neutralized. Officials announced 'proactive measures' to ignite the six remaining trailers at the Arkema plant in Crosby, but said it wouldn't pose any additional risk to the community. People living within a mile and a half of the site are still evacuated. Video broadcast Sunday afternoon showed small flames burning in charred structures at the plant, with a limited amount of light gray smoke. John Rull, who lives two miles away, told the Houston Chronicle he heard two booms and saw thick black smoke. He said the explosions were louder than one he heard Friday when two containers burned and that there was much more smoke. Three trailers containing highly unstable compounds had already caught fire at the plant after backup generators were engulfed by Harvey's floodwaters, which knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the organic peroxides from degrading and catching fire. Some Houston officials stressed that the recovery from Harvey was beginning, and Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed America's fourth-largest city 'open for business.' But the on-the-ground reality varied by place. Utility crews went door-to-door shutting off power and warning those still in some waterlogged homes in western parts of the city that still more flooding could be heading their way — not from rain but from releases of water in overtaxed reservoirs. At least 4,700 Houston dwellings were under new, mandatory evacuation orders, though about 300 people were thought to be refusing to leave. Near the town of Liberty, northeast of Houston, some in outlying areas had yet to even return to their homes. 'This will last for some people for months, if not years,' said Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst. Contradictions could be seen as well in those with damaged homes taking a break from their cleanup efforts in the sweltering heat to worship on a declared National Day of Prayer, while others worried about thefts in storm-ravaged neighborhoods. Harvey slammed into Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, but brought the worst flooding to Houston and other areas as a tropical storm. The rain totaled nearly 52 inches (1.3 meters) in some spots, and the storm is blamed for at least 44 deaths. President Donald Trump has asked Congress for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved when lawmakers return to work Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggested the cost of recovery could be as much as $180 billion. Turner insisted, however, that much of the city was hoping to get back on track after Labor Day. 'Anyone who was planning on a conference or a convention or a sporting event or a concert coming to this city, you can still come,' the mayor said on the CBS show 'Face the Nation.' ''We can do multiple things at the same time.' But in the southwest Bellaire neighborhood, police received reports of scavengers picking through water-damaged possessions and urged those cleaning up to keep anything left outside to dry closer to their homes and separate from what was considered a total loss. In the suburb of Dickinson, one homeowner used orange spray paint on a sheet of dirty plywood to warn: 'Looters Will B Shot.' Robert Lockey, a 48-year-old school district bus monitor, worked to clean up his flooded home in Spring, Texas, outside Houston, in the 94-degree heat. A pile of wooden doors lay in his yard next to ripped-out drywall. 'They're sweating to death,' Lockey said, looking at his neighbors and their similar piles of debris. Added his roommate, Elizabeth Hallman: 'This definitely is not fun.' Meanwhile, repairs continued on the water treatment plant in Beaumont, about 85 miles from Houston, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps halted. In the nearby town of Vidor, Pat Lawrence and her fiancé, Jim Frasier, hopped on a tractor, the only way they could make it to services at the Pine Forest Baptist Church. 'You can't hardly comprehend all the water that's around,' Lawrence said. 'I've been in my house since last Saturday, not left the place until today.' Sunday was declared a day of prayer in Texas and across the nation. At St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in the Gulf Coast city of Port Aransas, the clergy set out holy water and bug spray, and many anointed themselves with both. Floodwaters also affected at least five toxic waste Superfund sites near Houston and some may be damaged, though Environmental Protection Agency officials have yet to assess the full extent of what occurred. Abbott said on CNN's 'State of the Union'' that the EPA is 'working on some of them already,' but 'they have restraints on their ability to check out some of them just simply because of the water.' Outside Liberty, about 45 miles from Houston, dozens of people were still cut off by the swollen Trinity River. Maggie King and her two children greeted a Texas National Guard helicopter that landed at the local fire department with pallets of drinking water. 'It's so far from over,' King said. ___ Associated Press writers Jamie Stengle in Dallas; Kelly P. Kissel in Port Aransas, Texas; Jay Reeves in Liberty, Texas; and Johnny Clark in Vidor, Texas, contributed to this report.
  • Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67. >> Read more trending news The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported. Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet again soon. 'Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon,' Fagan said. Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances. Becker and musician Donald Fagan founded Steely Dan in 1972. The band, which was known for it’s jazz rock fusion, including blends of soul, R&B and pop music, had numerous hits during the 1970s, including “Reelin’ in the Years, “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and many more. >> Related: Tobe Hooper, master of horror flicks, director of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ has died Steely Dan achieved critical and commercial success before breaking up in 1981, then reunited again in 1993 and continued to tour. Social media is reacting to Becker’s death.
  • School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school teacher in Cherokee County recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump. The incident happened on Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School.  This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for more information.  'Her actions were wrong as the 'Make America Great Again' shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,' a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.  TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient The school district told Channel 2 Action News the teacher 'additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.'  Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school's principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families. The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said he is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of their schools, and that 'it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.' The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • John Legend looking for actors for Trump supporter roles in music video
    John Legend looking for actors for Trump supporter roles in music video
    Springfield, Ohio, native and Grammy Award winning artist John Legend is apparently gearing up for a music video shoot that will tackle some serious social issues.  >> Read more trending news According to TMZ, Legend put out a casting call, courtesy of Casting Networks in Los Angeles, for a music video shoot Sept. 9. The listing asks for several groups of performers, including African-American males and females to play Black Lives Matter protesters, Caucasian males, ages 18-35 to fill the role of “white male protesters,” and a Caucasian and Hispanic woman to “show that there is no segregation in love” for a kissing scene. >> MORE: John Legend calls Donald Trump racist What’s gotten the bulk of the attention though is what’s listed as protesters who will play “Trump supporters.” The listing calls for Caucasian men and women, ages 35-65 who are “preferably out of shape.” Legend has been widely critical of Donald Trump, including a candid, yet scathing interview in the New York Times in February. In the interview, Legend said he doesn’t think Trump has ever read a book or knows what’s in the Constitution. 
  • Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music
    Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music
    Singer Madonna surprised her fans with the news that she has not only moved to Portugal, but she also has some new music in the works. >> Read more trending news The 59-year-old “Material Girl” made the announcement on Instagram with two posts about her new life and upcoming projects. “The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” she wrote. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making new music! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point.” In another post, she posted a photo of various wicker baskets, writing, “I used to be a basket case but now I live in Lisbon.” The singer had previously been living in New York. The Associated Press reports that Madonna fell in love with Portugal during her 2004 European tour. Her upcoming directorial project, “Loved,” is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer’s novel “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells,” according to People magazine. Madonna’s last album, “Rebel Heart,” was released in 2015.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.