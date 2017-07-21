Machete-wielding driver fights pedestrian armed with trash can

A driver armed with a machete and a man walking across the street who did not seem to be paying attention while on a cellphone grabbed a trash can and started fighting Wednesday, police said.

A passerby caught the fracas on camera.

The video shows the pedestrian, who is dressed in red, in a standoff with Luis Roman, 35, who is holding a machete, clanging the blade on the sidewalk. A woman in a polka dot dress is standing between the two men.

The woman and Roman get back into the car but the other man tries to open the passenger door. The video shows Roman chasing the man while swinging the machete. The blade flies off and down the sidewalk.

The two then trade blows in the street.

Roman was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to DNAInfo.com.

He was arraigned Thursday morning.

Roman, who has worked about eight months for the MTA guarding other employees who collect fare money, said he was defending himself from the man, who is seen in the video throwing a garbage can, garbage and trying to open Roman’s car doors, according to DNAInfo.com. Roman is allowed to carry a service weapon for his job, but he did not have it when he was arrested.

He was held on $2,500 bond.