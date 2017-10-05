Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child

A lost toy and an adventure helped reunite a child with a beloved stuffed animal.
It all started when Katie Hoeppner discovered George. He had been left behind at a rest stop near Williamsburg, Iowa, along Interstate 80 eastbound, The Des Moines Register reported.
Hoeppner wrote in a Facebook post, that she “found this little guy in the bathroom wondering where his family went.”
She said she decided to rescue him and help find his owner. Hoeppner dubbed the stuffie George since he wouldn’t divulge his name. He was her traveling companion, with Hoeppner writing that George wore his seat belt, helped pick the music they listened to and ran errands with her family.
The viral post did its job and George’s owner was found.
