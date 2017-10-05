Listen Live
cloudy-day
72°
H 82
L 60

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
72°
Clear
H 82° L 60°
  • cloudy-day
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 82° L 60°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Today
    Clear. H 82° L 60°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child
Close

Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child

Lost Toy Goes On Epic Adventure Before Reuniting With Owner

Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A lost toy and an adventure helped reunite a child with a beloved stuffed animal.

It all started when Katie Hoeppner discovered George. He had been left behind at a rest stop near Williamsburg, Iowa, along Interstate 80 eastbound, The Des Moines Register reported.

Hoeppner wrote in a Facebook post, that she “found this little guy in the bathroom wondering where his family went.”

>> Read more trending news 

She said she decided to rescue him and help find his owner. Hoeppner dubbed the stuffie George since he wouldn’t divulge his name. He was her traveling companion, with Hoeppner writing that George wore his seat belt, helped pick the music they listened to and ran errands with her family. 

The viral post did its job and George’s owner was found. 

Related

Close

Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: Kate Hoeppner/Facebook
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child
    Lost stuffed animal’s adventure helps reunite toy with child
    A lost toy and an adventure helped reunite a child with a beloved stuffed animal. It all started when Katie Hoeppner discovered George. He had been left behind at a rest stop near Williamsburg, Iowa, along Interstate 80 eastbound, The Des Moines Register reported. Hoeppner wrote in a Facebook post, that she “found this little guy in the bathroom wondering where his family went.” >> Read more trending news  She said she decided to rescue him and help find his owner. Hoeppner dubbed the stuffie George since he wouldn’t divulge his name. He was her traveling companion, with Hoeppner writing that George wore his seat belt, helped pick the music they listened to and ran errands with her family.  The viral post did its job and George’s owner was found. 
  • Sheriff indicted for sexual battery in high school drug search
    Sheriff indicted for sexual battery in high school drug search
    A south Georgia grand jury indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby on Tuesday for sexual battery, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office after he ordered a school-wide search of hundreds of high school students. Deputies allegedly touched girls’s vaginas and breasts and groped boys in their groin area during the search at the Worth County High School April 14. >> Read more trending news Two of Hobby’s deputies were also indicted Tuesday in connection with the case. The controversial search drew national attention because of how the body search of students was conducted under the guise of a drug search, but produced no drugs or arrests. The Worth County indictment accuses Hobby of one count of violating his oath of office and two counts of false imprisonment — all felony charges. He was also indicted on one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor. Hobby’s attorney, Norman Crowe Jr., said the sheriff was at the school, but did not search students. He said jurors at trial will get to hear the sheriff’s side of the story. “The sheriff’s position is that he’s not guilty,” Crowe said. “He’s committed no crime.” Deputy Tyler Turner was indicted on one felony count of violation of his oath of office and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. Deputy Deidra Whiddon was indicted for one felony count of violation of her oath of office. District Attorney Paul Bowden said warrants had not yet been issued for the arrest of the sheriff and his deputies, but he expected that as early as Thursday. He said he is preparing a letter to Gov. Nathan Deal to outline the charges against the sheriff. Deal has authority to suspend the sheriff as he did recently with DeKalb Sheriff Jeff Mann and Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman. See reaction from a student’s parent and details about the indictment on myAJC.com
  • Police, SWAT respond to Roswell shopping center
    Police, SWAT respond to Roswell shopping center
    Roswell police and SWAT are responding to a pawn shop in North Fulton County. NewsChopper 2 was over the shopping center located at Holcomb Bridge Road in Norcross, where there was a heavy police presence just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene, where he said police took someone into custody. We're talking to investigators as they look for a possible second suspect, for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. One man in custody after SWAT responds to Roswell shopping center. Pawn shop window broken, suspect came from barber pic.twitter.com/ovNQOZXz2c — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 5, 2017   TRENDING STORIES: Ga. sheriff indicted for sexual battery in high school drug search Masked gunmen ambush pair changing tire in Midtown Cyber thieves steal paychecks from Atlanta Public Schools employees  
  • Cam Newton belittles female reporter, gets Roddy White's support
    Cam Newton belittles female reporter, gets Roddy White's support
    Cam Newton has 'expressed regret' for his response to a female reporter's question at a news conference Wednesday, a team spokesman said. When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, 'it's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny.' After Newton's comments, the quarterback proceeded to answer Rodrigue's question. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has the support of former Falcons receiver Roddy White, who said on Twitter that the question was funny to him too. Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 4, 2017 Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks. But Rodrigue released a statement through The Charlotte Observer via email saying that Newton did not apologize when they spoke after the news conference. She said she 'was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.' She also posted about the experience on Twitter.  I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017 NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday night in a statement that Newton's comments 'are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.' Rodrigue joined The Charlotte Observer as a Panthers beat reporter last year. The Pro Football Writers of America also issued a statement, condemning “Cam’s Newton’s demeaning comment toward a female media member Wednesday afternoon.”  “The PFWA fights not only for access and transparency when it comes to NFL matters, but also for respect in the treatment of its members by league employees. Newton, the public face of the Panthers and one of the league’s more popular players, crossed the line.”
  • School sues parents over damage caused by child
    School sues parents over damage caused by child
    A Salem, Oregon school district is taking parents of a student to court to have them pay for the thousands of dollars worth of damage he caused to a classroom. Oregon Live reported that a student, who was 12 years old at the time, broke into a science classroom after school and poured hydrochloric acid in the room. He also poured sulfuric acid, iodine and food coloring in room 106, damaging floors, desks and computers, The Statesman Journal reported.  He allegedly caused about $19,000 worth of damage. School officials said it happened in June 2016. >> Read more trending news  Salem-Keizer Public Schools is suing not only the student’s parents, but also the student himself, to recoup some of the money to repair the damages. The district said in the suit that the mother and the boy’s stepfather failed to “exercise reasonable control” over the boy. The school said the boy had a dozen disciplinary cases over eight months while he was a student at Crossler Middle School. He had two issues that were described as behavioral episodes that needed calls home, Oregon Live reported. There is a law on the books in Oregon that says that parents are liable for property damage done by their children, but the law limits the amount parents are held liable for to $7,500 or less than half than the total cost of the damage.  But there is no cap for students, so he could be forced to pay more than $11,000, The Statesman Journal reported.
  • British author wins Nobel Prize for Literature
    British author wins Nobel Prize for Literature
    Praised for his “novels of great emotional force,” English author Kazuo Ishiguro was named the winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature, The Guardian reported Thursday. >> Read more trending news Born in Japan, Ishiguro’s family moved to the United Kingdom when he was 5, The Guardian reported. His first novel, “A Pale View of the Hills,” was published in 1982. The Swedish Academy, which conducts the judging, said the themes of “memory, time and self-delusion” were major components of Ishiguro’s work, particularly in his 1989 work, “The Remains of the Day.” That novel won the Booker Prize in 1989 and was adapted into a film starring Anthony Hopkins as the “duty-obsessed” butler Stevens. Permanent secretary of the academy Sara Danius described Ishiguro’s writing as a mix of the works of Jane Austen and Franz Kafka, “but you have to add a little bit of Marcel Proust into the mix, and then you stir, but not too much, and then you have his writings. “He’s a writer of great integrity. He doesn’t look to the side, he’s developed an aesthetic universe all his own,” she told The Guardian. “He is someone who is very interested in understanding the past, but he is not a Proustian writer, he is not out to redeem the past, he is exploring what you have to forget in order to survive in the first place as an individual or as a society.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.