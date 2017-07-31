Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics; Paris wins 2024 Games

DEBORDIEU BEACH, S.C. - The city of Los Angeles will host the Summer Olympics in 2028 instead of the 2024 Games, as previously considered, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, citing an unnamed source.
It will be the city’s third time hosting the event. Los Angeles previously hosted the Games in 1932 and again in 1984.
According to the Times, an International Olympic Committee is expected to make an announcement later Monday.
The last time the Games took place on American soil was in 2002, when the Winter Games took place in Salt Lake City. Before that, the most recent Games hosted in the U.S. were in Atlanta during the summer of 1996.
The following cities have won bids for upcoming Olympic Games:
- Pyeongchang -- Winter Games 2018
- Tokyo -- Summer Games 2020
- Beijing -- Winter Games 2022
- Paris -- Summer Games 2024
- Los Angeles -- Summer Games 2028
