Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics; Paris wins 2024 Games

The city of Los Angeles will host the Summer Olympics in 2028 instead of the 2024 Games, as previously considered, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday, citing an unnamed source.

It will be the city’s third time hosting the event. Los Angeles previously hosted the Games in 1932 and again in 1984.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Times, an International Olympic Committee is expected to make an announcement later Monday.

The last time the Games took place on American soil was in 2002, when the Winter Games took place in Salt Lake City. Before that, the most recent Games hosted in the U.S. were in Atlanta during the summer of 1996.

The following cities have won bids for upcoming Olympic Games:

Pyeongchang -- Winter Games 2018

Tokyo -- Summer Games 2020

Beijing -- Winter Games 2022

Paris -- Summer Games 2024

Los Angeles -- Summer Games 2028

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images A general view of signage Beijing's bid for the Winter Olympics logo during the Chinese Lantern Festival on February 11, 2017 in Zhangjiakou, China. Chinese cities Beijing and Zhangjiakou won the bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games on July 31, 2015 in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)