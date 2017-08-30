Looters threatened with mandatory jail time in Harvey’s wake

“People displaced or harmed in this storm are not going to be easy prey.” Those are the tough words from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg as she faces the problem of looting after the massive flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

So far, 14 people have been arrested, suspected of looting after people and business owners were forced from their homes and businesses, Fox News reported.

Ogg warned that if someone is caught and convicted of burglarizing a home that is located in a disaster area, it can carry a life sentence under Texas laws.

Harris County isn’t the only county that will use the laws on the books to punish those who are targeting victims of the storm.

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office warned criminals that mandatory jail time will be given to looters, thieves or burglars targeting victims of Harvey, The Houston Chronicle reported. The office posted the warning where all will see, on Facebook.

The sheriff of Harris County also took to social media to warn those who may take advantage of the devastation.

To crooks out there, be warned! No looting & burglaries. We will not have it. My jail is open and you will be arrested & charged #Harvey — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 28, 2017

Texas state law allows sentences to be enhanced for crimes like burglary during a state of disaster, Fox News reported.

