Looking for a job? Here are the top 25 US cities to get hired

A new survey by job site Glassdoor named the country’s top 25 cities to find a job.
Glassdoor.com, a job site that analyzes data on job openings, quality of life and home values, rated Pittsburgh the No. 1 city for jobs in 2017.
Each city was ranked based on three factors: cost of living, job satisfaction and hiring opportunity.
According to the report, Pittsburgh has more than 95,000 job openings, with civil engineer, registered nurse and project manager listed as “hot jobs.” The city has a $44,000 median base salary, and the median home value is $137,400.
The report, based on a comparison of the 50 most populated U.S. metropolitan cities, rated cities on a five-point scale to earn a “city score.” Pittsburgh earned 4.4 points, as did Indianapolis, Indiana; Kansas City, Missouri; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; St. Louis, Missouri; and Memphis, Tennessee.
Surprisingly, or maybe not so surprisingly, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles did not make the list.
Here is the full list of the best US cities to get a job, according to Glassdoor:
1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2. Indianapolis, Indiana
3. Kansas City, Missouri
4. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
5. St. Louis, Missouri
6. Memphis, Tennessee
7. Columbus, Ohio
8. Cincinnati, Ohio
9. Cleveland, Ohio
10. Louisville, Kentucky
11. Birmingham, Alabama
12. Detroit, Michigan
13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota
14. Hartford, Connecticut
15. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
16. Washington D.C.
17. Seattle, Washington
18. Atlanta, Georgia
19. Baltimore, Maryland
20. Nashville, Tennessee
21. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
22. San Jose, California
23. Chicago, Ilinois
24. Charlotte, North Carolina
25. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Amelia Finefrock contributed to this report.
