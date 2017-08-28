Listen Live
Logan Airport may start charging people who drop off friends for flights
Logan Airport may start charging people who drop off friends for flights

Logan Airport may start charging people who drop off friends for flights
Photo Credit: Boston25News.com

Logan Airport may start charging people who drop off friends for flights

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOSTON -  The free dropoff at Boston’s Logan Airport may be a thing of the past.

The group that runs Logan International Airport will study a plan to charge those nice friends and family members who run travelers to the airport, The Associated Press reported.

On average, 20,000 cars a day either drop off or pick up someone from the airport, the AP reported.

The study is an agreement between Massachusetts Port Authority and an environmental group, the Boston Globe reported.

The Conservation Law Foundation won’t block Massport’s plan to add 5,000 additional parking spaces at the airport. The space development comes with a $250 million price tag.

News

  Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Cobb County police are looking for a local man with militia ties wanted in connection to a brutal beating that occurred during the recent racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.  Alex Michael Ramos, 33, was charged Saturday with malicious wounding by Charlottesville authorities. His last known address is in north Marietta, just outside the city limits.  IN-DEPTH: Marietta man linked to beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville Cobb police had been aware of Ramos' alleged role in the beating of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris for more than a week, but spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they could not arrest him since a warrant had not been issued in Virginia.  Pierce said the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but the calls went unreturned. His current whereabouts are unknown.  In a statement released through his attorneys, Harris expressed disappointment that only one of his alleged attackers, 18-year-old Daniel Borden of Cincinnati, had been arrested. Borden, also facing a malicious wounding charge, surrendered to Ohio authorities on Friday. Law enforcement, according to Harris’ statement, “has failed to identify any suspect not independently identified by journalist Shaun King two weeks prior. “With information including affiliated organizations, clear photographs, and recordings, it is disappointing that the combined efforts of federal and local agencies have failed to lead to either the identification or arrest of additional suspects,” the statement continued.  Harris’ attorneys say they plan to file a civil rights suit against all responsible parties.  One Cobb company made more than 140 of the South’s Confederate statues  “I am not ... a NAZI racist”  Ramos contacted The AJC on Aug. 17 through a fake Facebook account saying he wanted to meet in person to tell his side of the story.   'I will contact you shortly, and we will organize an interview, I will have Security with me at all times,' he said. Ramos deactivated the account shortly thereafter, but not before claiming he was misunderstood.  'For the record at the moment, I am not! Absolutely not, a NAZI racist,' he said. Ramos was identified by internet sleuths within days of the Aug. 12 assault that left Harris with a broken wrist and a deep head wound that required eight staples to close.  In video posted online, Ramos can be seen taking swings at Harris, who was pummeled to the ground by several white supermacists who had participated in the “Unite the Right” rally that culminated in the death of a Charlottesville woman. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car driven by an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.  Heather Heyer's parents preach love, action after daughter’s death Ramos was among the first suspects identified in the attack on Harris, thanks largely to a rambling, expletive-laden Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos insisted he was no racist but said he had joined with them to fight the “common f***ing enemy … the radical, f***ing leftists.”   “That is why I went there and marched with those a**holes,” he said. “They might be a**holes. I might not like them. I marched with them for one common f***ing goal.” In Georgia, Ramos was associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. “Michael Ramos is basically an idiot,” said Chris Hill, the leader of that group. Hill said Ramos had severed ties with the milita due to his involvement with a California-based group known as the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, an alleged “defensive arm” of another extreme right group called the Proud Boys.  Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.  In other news:
  8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned the boy was playing with friends near the tracks. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job   Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital.   This is the NW Atlanta house where police say they responded, after a train hit an 8-year-old. Resident said boy's leg was crushed. More: 6p pic.twitter.com/GqOvWCAFRh — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 27, 2017
  Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
    Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
     THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher.  Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks.  My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.”  The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright.  While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific.  But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go?  Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.  
  Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    As floodwaters from Harvey's downpours keep rising, some Houston-area residents must decide between staying in their homes with water pouring in or venturing out into potentially deadly flooded roads. People waded in chest-high floodwaters in the U.S.'s fourth-largest city, as Houston's mayor announced Sunday that the main convention center would be opening as a shelter, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, when breached levees in New Orleans stranded tens of thousands of people in squalid conditions at the football stadium and convention center. >> Read more trending news Rescue workers were so overwhelmed with calls for help Sunday that initially they were able to respond only to life-and-death situations. >>Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates Houston authorities urged people to escape to the roofs of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics, which caused more than a dozen deaths in Katrina's aftermath. Residents were asked to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location as floodwaters reached second-story levels -- echoing images from New Orleans. All of the main interstates through Houston are currently flooded, stranding drivers who tried to challenge a couple of feet of water. Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan and WSBTV photojournalist Oscar Carrillo De Albornoz traveled to Houston, getting into the city limits early Sunday morning. As they were making their way to their hotel, they spotted Houston police aiding a woman in labor. With 911 swamped with calls, there was more than a two-hour wait for an ambulance. By daylight, Monahan said Interstate 10 was a ghost town. By the afternoon, the same roadway was underneath a couple feet of water. 'The problem, as you can see, it's just not stopping. The bayous start cresting and it has nowhere to go so it starts backing up into the neighborhoods,' Houston resident Sam Ray told Monahan. Those waves of rain are projected to send water levels even higher. 'The worst is yet to come, is what I hear,' another woman said. >>'Please send help': As Houston floods, residents call for Harvey rescue on social media  As bayous, rivers, creeks and streams rose dangerously fast, Monahan saw emergency vehicles, and even Coast Guard helicopters rushing to rescue thousands from the catastrophic flooding. 'It's incredible to see cop after cop, flood after flood, in my very own neighborhood. It's crazy. I can't even go anywhere, I feel trapped,' said resident India Goldsmith. From the bridge over Memorial Drive, you can see Buffalo Bayou swollen hundreds of feet over its banks. >>WATCH: Drone video shows devastating floods in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath 'I've never seen, looking downtown, the bayou go all the way, you don't even see Memorial Drive. You don't even see the parkway, all those things are just under water,' resident Cindi Ray said. Volunteers from metro Atlanta answer the call to help The Red Cross in Atlanta is sending volunteers and supplies to Texas and Louisiana, to help with the sheltering and feeding of thousands.  'It’s amazing. We’ve got enough supplies in Texas to open shelters for nearly 30,000 people at this point, and are actually planning for more,' said Sherry Nicholson, a spokesperson with the Red Cross. >>Good boy: Dog carrying bag of food through Hurricane Harvey goes viral Sunday, 13 tractor trailers filled with cots, blankets and other supplies left Union City for the hard-hit areas. The Red Cross says its ramping up its efforts. “We are really gearing up to send lots more people, especially for the need for sheltering. That’s going to be, we know, a huge need for weeks, maybe months,” Nicholson said. >>Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms Late Sunday night, American Medical Response began to deploy more than 55 paramedics and ambulances to the Dallas area in cooperation with FEMA. '(I'm) Incredibly proud of this staff going down to Texas to assist in this effort,' said Terence Ramotar, the Regional Director for AMR. Nicholson understands the enormity of Harvey, a storm the National Weather Service called “unprecedented” Sunday on Twitter. 'Every disaster is different. We have certainly in our history done some really big ones, and this is going to fall in the really big category. We will find a way, and we’ll be there until the need is gone,' Nicholson said. President Trump assessing federal response President Donald Trump met by teleconference Sunday with top administration officials as rescue workers continued to respond to rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. The White House said Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Trump's Cabinet and other senior officials discussed federal support for response and recovery efforts. >>Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo] The White House said Trump stressed his expectation that 'all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana' and that his 'number one priority of saving lives.' Trump announced Sunday he's planning a trip to Texas on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. Coast Guard helping stranded residents Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt says helicopters have rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey floods numerous neighborhoods. In a conference call Sunday with reporters, Oditt says Coast Guard personnel and aircraft from around the country have been dispatched to Texas. He says Texas Air National Guard choppers were also assisting with rescues. >>Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’ Oditt says people facing rising floodwaters should not go into attics, since rescuers in the air cannot see them. The incident commander urged people who head to their rooftops to wave sheets, towels or anything else to attract the attention of helicopter crews. >>Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to victims of Hurricane Harvey  Coast Guard helicopter crews along the southern portion of the Texas coast are reporting the rescue of almost 40 people, starting from the morning before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. That includes six people rescued from their home Saturday evening in the hard-hit city of Aransas Pass. Among them were three children, their two parents and an elderly woman who was in need of oxygen. Houston sees large amount of emergency calls Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls are waiting to be serviced. >>Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers for victims Pena says his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three hour period overnight. >>PHOTOS: Harvey leaves devastating flooding across Houston area But Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections. Houston Convention Center becomes evacuee shelter Several hundred people have arrived at the downtown convention center the city of Houston has converted into a shelter after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated much of the city. Ken Sandy has been designated shelter manager by the Red Cross. He said Sunday that his volunteers are prepared for 1,000 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the center is big enough for them to expand if necessary. The center has 1.8 million square feet (0.17 million sq. meters) of space. Volunteers are handing out towels to people entering the cavernous center. Cots have not yet arrived. Authorities across Houston and surrounding Harris County are quickly opening shelters as the full toll of the flooding becomes clear and thousands of people evacuate their homes. (The Associated Press contributed to this article)
  'Walking Dead' stuntman's mom retains attorney
    ’Walking Dead’ stuntman’s mom retains attorney
    Susan Sherlock Bernecker, whose son John Bernecker died while performing a stunt on the metro Atlanta set of “The Walking Dead,” has retained the lawyer who secured an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death suit filed by film crew member Sarah Jones’ parents. A legal filing is expected in the coming weeks. MORE: On-set deaths, injuries renew focus on safety On-set injury temporarily halts production “Rampage” starring The Rock “Avengers” star hurt on Atlanta film set Bernecker was attempting a fall when he missed a safety cushion. He was flown by medical helicopter to Atlanta Medical Center, where he was pronounced brain-dead on July 12; his family released a statement July 14 saying his organs had been donated. His death coincidentally happened days before a Savannah jury returned an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death civil suit filed after camera assistant Sarah Jones died on the Georgia set of “Midnight Rider.” “A movie set is like a big factory, except in a factory you have the same people doing the same jobs,” Harris Lowry Manton attorney Jeff Harris, who represented Sarah’s parents Richard and Elizabeth Jones, said at the time. “A movie set is like taking a big factory that has things going on that are dangerous and moving it around and then doing things that might be dangerous, like blowing stuff up.” >> Read more trending news Jones also has filed a personal injury lawsuit stemming from a 2015 incident on the Conyers set of “Sleepy Hollow.” Bernecker’s funeral was held in his native New Orleans. “John’s extraordinary athletic ability and charismatic personality were a perfect match for his dream job as a stunt performer in movies and television,” the family’s obit reads. “His success was quick. As a stuntman and coordinator, he performed in over 90 feature films and television shows. “John was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television Actors,” the obit continued. “He owned Prodigy Stunts LLC, which developed into his stunt family. John mentored and encouraged many up and coming stuntmen and women to follow their dreams. His loving nature, constant smile, and wonderful sense of humor made him a friend to everyone he met and worked with.” Bernecker attended St. Catherine of Siena, St. Francis Xavier, Holy Cross High School and graduated from Montverde Academy, his obit says. He attended the University of New Orleans and Southeastern University in Hammond. “He was kind-hearted, generous and humble. He loved life and everyone loved John. He was a loving person that helped all who came in his path,” the obit reads. “John is the bright light that showed us all the way to live – one fantastic human being. We all should live like John.”
