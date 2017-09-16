Listen Live
Location scout for show ‘Narcos’ found shot to death in Mexico, police say
Location scout for show ‘Narcos’ found shot to death in Mexico, police say

Location scout for show ‘Narcos’ found shot to death in Mexico, police say
Location scout for show ‘Narcos’ found shot to death in Mexico, police say

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Carlos Muñoz Portal, the location scout for the Netflix show “Narcos,” was fatally shot this week while looking for sites in a violent part of Mexico for season four.

Portal, who was shot multiple times, was found in a car riddled with bullets in a remote part of Hidalgo, which has one of the highest murder rates in the country. Authorities are reportedly having trouble piecing together what happened because of a lack of witnesses and are still investigating.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family,” Netflix said in a statement. "The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate."

The upcoming season of “Narcos” was set to film in Mexico, exploring the origins of the infamous Juarez cartel, as opposed to Columbia, where the previous seasons were shot. It’s currently unclear if Portal’s death will affect production or whether the murder will move production back to Columbia.

Portal had also scouted locations for movies, including "Sicario," "Spectre" and "Fast & Furious."

