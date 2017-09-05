Lobster predicts summer will stick around

BELFAST, Maine - Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there’s a new weather predicting critter taking the spotlight.
Passy Pete the Lobster had a big job to do over the weekend -- to find out whether summer was going to stay around, or if fall is just around the corner, WLBZ reported.
There’s no shadow at play. Instead, Passy Pete chooses a scroll, grabbing it with his claw.
Three years ago, David Crabiel and his business partner had the idea to add the summer version of Phil’s winter prediction, and now, the rest is history as it has quickly became a Labor Day tradition along the Passagassawakeag River, WLBZ reported.
This year Passy Pete chose a longer summer, selecting the scroll that said, “Down in Belfast the weather is holding fast. Summer will last six more weeks.”
