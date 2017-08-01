Little girl celebrates first birthday with cop who delivered her

It’s fun to to celebrate a first birthday than with a tea party photo shoot, but what makes the images more heartwarming than the normal celebratory photos is who is with a little girl from Texas.

The photos which are melting hearts across the internet, feature a little girl dressed in blue, toasting a big, burly police officer, who is all smiles.

The two may not be related by blood, but they are family, after what happened a year ago.



Mark Diebold, a constable in Tarrant County, Texas, was driving to work last year when a car sped past him. Eventually, he caught up with Caleb and Destiny Hall, who told Diebold that they were about to have a baby. With no time to waste, Deibold helped deliver Destiny’s baby at a local gas station, ABCNews reported.

She was born in a gas station parking lot, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.



The family marked his role in her life at her newborn photo shoot, posing baby Evelyn with a police badge, after local photographer Cyndi Williams heard about their story.

Photo Credit: Cyndi Williams/Cyndi Williams Photography

Fast forward to this year. Williams set up a photo shoot for now 1-year-old Evelyn and her protector Diebold.

The two have been nearly inseparable. Diebold visited the family in the hospital after Evelyn was born and has stayed connected to the Halls since, Huffington Post reported.

Williams said on her Facebook page that the Hall family calls Diebold “Uncle Mark.”

