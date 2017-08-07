Little boy scores big touchdown at Jets’ scrimmage

A 10-year-old boy may have looked out of place on a pro football field, but he was able to make a touchdown, not only in the end zone but also in fans’ hearts.

Jesse Pallas was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011. It is now in remission.

>> Read more trending news

On Saturday night, one of Pallas’ dreams came true. He was able to score a touchdown for his favorite pro team, JetsWire reported.

Pallas, who wore Matt Forte’s 22 jersey, rushed for 50 yards, with a little help from some great blocking, and a few falls, during the Jets’ Green and White Scrimmage.

Diagnosed with leukemia in 2011 and now in remission...



10-year-old Jesse P. just took a handoff 50 yds to the house! pic.twitter.com/IytBR8KM1m — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2017

...to the goal line...TD, Jesse! pic.twitter.com/iOsDdyVHE2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2017

Not only did he get the score, he also got the MVP at the end of the scrimmage, and a hug from Forte himself, JetsWire reported.