Little boy scores big touchdown at Jets’ scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - A 10-year-old boy may have looked out of place on a pro football field, but he was able to make a touchdown, not only in the end zone but also in fans’ hearts.
Jesse Pallas was diagnosed with leukemia in 2011. It is now in remission.
On Saturday night, one of Pallas’ dreams came true. He was able to score a touchdown for his favorite pro team, JetsWire reported.
Pallas, who wore Matt Forte’s 22 jersey, rushed for 50 yards, with a little help from some great blocking, and a few falls, during the Jets’ Green and White Scrimmage.
50...45...40... pic.twitter.com/JPOEixEKHi— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2017
Diagnosed with leukemia in 2011 and now in remission...— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2017
10-year-old Jesse P. just took a handoff 50 yds to the house! pic.twitter.com/IytBR8KM1m
...to the goal line...TD, Jesse! pic.twitter.com/iOsDdyVHE2— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2017
Not only did he get the score, he also got the MVP at the end of the scrimmage, and a hug from Forte himself, JetsWire reported.
The star of the night gets a hug from @MattForte22! pic.twitter.com/55SMvfh9wZ— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2017
