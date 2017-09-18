Linkin Park announces show honoring Chester Bennington

LOS ANGELES - Linkin Park is celebrating its late band member Chester Bennington with a performance in Los Angeles.
The band announced Monday that a one-night-only celebration will be held at the Hollywood Bowl Oct. 27, Billboard reported.
Bennington died of a suicide by hanging July 20 at age 41.
“The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world,” a news release about the event said.
The band initially announced the performance as a “special event” when it was teased Aug. 22 on its Twitter page.
Other artists have not yet been announced. Last month, JAY-Z performed a tribute to Bennington, with whom he worked on a collaborative album with Linkin Park. The tribute performance was recorded by fans watching the rapper perform in Chelmsford, England, in August.
On Saturday, Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, shared a video of the singer recorded days before his death. The clip showed the musician laughing and joking with his family.
“This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death,” she said in the post. “He loved us SO much & we loved him.”
