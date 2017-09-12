Listen Live
National
Letter from New Orleans to Texas offers solace after Hurricane Harvey
Close

Letter from New Orleans to Texas offers solace after Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: Flooding and Aftermath

Letter from New Orleans to Texas offers solace after Hurricane Harvey

Anna Caplan, Rare.us and Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sunday’s Houston Chronicle carried a special message for Houstonians.

>> Read more trending news

On behalf of the city of New Orleans, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. penned a heartfelt note in the form of a full-page ad.

Chronicle editor Matt Schwartz posted photos of the letter on Twitter. It read as follows:

“To our friends in Texas,

“Twelve years ago, you took in hundreds of thousands of us. You opened your homes, closets, and kitchens. You found schools for our kids and jobs to tide us over. Some of us are still there. And when the rest of the world told us not to rebuild, you told us not to listen. Keep our city and traditions alive.

“Now, no two storms are the same. Comparing rising waters is a waste of energy when you need it most. But know this – in our darkest hour, we found peace and a scorching, bright light of hope with our friends in Texas. And we hope you’ll find the same in us.

“Our doors are open. Our clothes come in every size. There’s hot food on the stove, and our cabinets are well-stocked. We promise to always share what we have.

“Soon, home will feel like home again, even if it seems like a lifetime away. We’ll be battling for football recruits under the Friday night lights. You’ll tell us to stop trying to barbeque. We’ll tell you to lay off your crawfish boil and come have the real thing. But for as long as you need, we’re here to help.

“The way of life you love the most will carry on. You taught us that. Your courage and care continues to inspire our whole city. We couldn’t be more proud to call you our neighbors, our friends and our family. Texas forever.

We’re with you.”

According to The Times-Picayune, the letter was written by New Orleans native Andrew Hunter, a senior copywriter at New York City-based advertising agency 360i, which does consulting work for the Tourism Marketing Corporation.

“This is a letter from the whole city,” Hunter told The Times-Picayune. “It’s a small moment of hope and gratitude. Houston -- and the entire Texas region, among others -- was there for us when we needed help the most. We’ll never forget the kindness of strangers turned lifelong friends.”

More than 1,800 people died as a result of Hurricane Katrina’s destruction, according to CNN. The death toll for Harvey is “at least 70,” The Associated Press said last week. Both hurricanes shook the country and were responsible for billions of dollars worth of damage.

Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images
Members of the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma help rescue flood victims Sept. 2, 2017, after torrential rains from Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey caused widespread flooding in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 25, dumped more than 50 inches of rain in and around Houston.
Close

Hurricane Harvey rescue

Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images
Members of the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma help rescue flood victims Sept. 2, 2017, after torrential rains from Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey caused widespread flooding in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 25, dumped more than 50 inches of rain in and around Houston.

RELATED: Hurricane Katrina survivors relive some of their worst moments during Hurricane Harvey

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

