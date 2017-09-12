Letter from New Orleans to Texas offers solace after Hurricane Harvey

Sunday’s Houston Chronicle carried a special message for Houstonians.

On behalf of the city of New Orleans, the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. penned a heartfelt note in the form of a full-page ad.

Chronicle editor Matt Schwartz posted photos of the letter on Twitter. It read as follows:

“To our friends in Texas,

“Twelve years ago, you took in hundreds of thousands of us. You opened your homes, closets, and kitchens. You found schools for our kids and jobs to tide us over. Some of us are still there. And when the rest of the world told us not to rebuild, you told us not to listen. Keep our city and traditions alive.

“Now, no two storms are the same. Comparing rising waters is a waste of energy when you need it most. But know this – in our darkest hour, we found peace and a scorching, bright light of hope with our friends in Texas. And we hope you’ll find the same in us.

“Our doors are open. Our clothes come in every size. There’s hot food on the stove, and our cabinets are well-stocked. We promise to always share what we have.

“Soon, home will feel like home again, even if it seems like a lifetime away. We’ll be battling for football recruits under the Friday night lights. You’ll tell us to stop trying to barbeque. We’ll tell you to lay off your crawfish boil and come have the real thing. But for as long as you need, we’re here to help.

“The way of life you love the most will carry on. You taught us that. Your courage and care continues to inspire our whole city. We couldn’t be more proud to call you our neighbors, our friends and our family. Texas forever.

We’re with you.”

According to The Times-Picayune, the letter was written by New Orleans native Andrew Hunter, a senior copywriter at New York City-based advertising agency 360i, which does consulting work for the Tourism Marketing Corporation.

“This is a letter from the whole city,” Hunter told The Times-Picayune. “It’s a small moment of hope and gratitude. Houston -- and the entire Texas region, among others -- was there for us when we needed help the most. We’ll never forget the kindness of strangers turned lifelong friends.”

More than 1,800 people died as a result of Hurricane Katrina’s destruction, according to CNN. The death toll for Harvey is “at least 70,” The Associated Press said last week. Both hurricanes shook the country and were responsible for billions of dollars worth of damage.

