Leonardo DiCaprio joins celebrities like Beyonce, Sandra Bullock and Kevin Hart in donating to support relief efforts for those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Variety reported that the Oscar-winning actor’s Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation pledged $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. The fund was announced Wednesday by United Way Worldwide, the largest privately funded nonprofit.

United Way said in a news release that the fund “will distribute 100 percent of donations for recovery in the affected areas, community by community, in the months and years ahead.”

LDF’s donation is the inaugural one for the fund. It will directly support those affected, “focusing on mid- and long-term recovery,” United Way said in the release.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher said in a statement. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us – and that’s what this gift represents. United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever.”

Twenty-four United Way locations were directly in the path of Harvey, according to the release.

“United Way and other organizations are doing so much to help the victims of this tragedy,” LDF CEO Terry Tamminen said in a statement. “We support efforts to build climate-resilient communities and protect vulnerable wildlife and ecosystems across the planet, and have supported disaster relief and victim funds in the past. We hope others will step up and support the United Way and other organizations.”