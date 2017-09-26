Leah Remini’s arrival on 'Kevin Can Wait' leaves fans cold

Wendy Williams stopped short of denying reports that her husband, Kevin Hunter, has been having a secret affair with 32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson. Hunter led a “secret double life” with Hudson for more than 10 years, according to DailyMailTV. He splits his time between a house with Williams and another with his alleged mistress, the report says. >> Read more trending news The daytime TV host refused to ignore the drama, deciding to address rumors head-on Tuesday on “The Wendy Williams Show,” according to E! News. “It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic,” she began after some supportive cheers and applause from her audience. “It’s some sort of weird story going around the internet regarding my husband.” “You can believe what you want,” Williams said, holding up her enormous wedding ring to audience applause. “I stand by my guy,” she continued. “All is well in Hunterville. Don’t believe the hype. And if there was hype, believe me, I would let you know. And by the way, I’ll be following this story. So I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.” In 2013, Williams revealed to Vlad TV that her husband cheated on her in 2001, shortly after she had their only child, Kevin Jr. She also shared the story in her 2001 autobiography, “Wendy's Got The Heat,” which she said was a mutual decision for her and Hunter. “If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” she said. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn't staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don't regret it.” In that same interview, Williams said she would never have an open relationship. “I think that’s a recipe for disaster...” she said. “For the life of me I would never do that.” See Williams address DailyMailTV’s report at the 1:33 mark of the video below.