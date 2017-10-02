Listen Live
National
Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims
Close

Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims

Las Vegas Shooting: At Least 50 Dead, More Than 200 Injured

Las Vegas shooting: Remembering the victims

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS -  More than 50 people were killed Sunday night in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino during Route 91 Harvest music festival in what is believed to be the deadliest shooting in modern US history.

Hundreds more were injured.

>> Read more trending news 

The gunman, identified by police as an American man named Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was found dead at the scene.

Authorities say they believe he killed himself.

Here's what we know about those who lost their life that night:

