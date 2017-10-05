Las Vegas shooter researched Boston locations, reports say

The Las Vegas shooter who killed nearly 60 people and wounded more than 500 at a concert Sunday reportedly researched locations in Boston.

>> Read more trending news

According to The Associated Press, in August, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock booked a room at Chicago's Blackstone Hotel, whichoverlooked where the Lollapalooza music festival was being held that weekend. Officials say there was no evidence Paddock ever went to Chicago that weekend.

>> Related: Las Vegas shooter booked rooms near Lollapalooza: Reports

Now, officials are looking into reports that Paddock also researched locations in Boston.

The Boston Police Department released the following statement:

"We are aware of the media reports referencing a Boston connection to the Las Vegas mass shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Boston Regional Intelligence Center is in contact with our local and federal law enforcement partners here and in Las Vegas and continues to monitor the situation. There is currently no known threat to the Metro Boston Homeland Security Region related to this incident. The LVMPD is the lead investigating agency, therefore, all further inquires should be directed to them. The BPD has and will continue to take proper security measures to protect all public venues and gatherings in the city."

Statement Regarding Media Reports of Boston Connection to Las Vegas Mass Shooting https://t.co/tBmoFtN1kz — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 5, 2017

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker spoke Thursday, saying, "There is no evidence of an imminent threat that has anything to do with Massachusetts."

According to NBC News, which cited an unnamed law enforcement official, Paddock researched hotels near Fenway Park in Boston. Boston police did not confirm.

NBC News: Stephen Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway Park in Boston, senior official says. Few if any hotels have any view of stands. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 5, 2017

The spokesperson for the Boston Red Sox said they are stepping up security as a precaution:

"We are aware of the media reports. The FBI has requested all inquiries be referred directly to them. While there is currently no credible threat to Fenway Park, according to public safety agencies, the Red Sox have been working with city, state and federal officials on increased security measures for postseason games at Fenway Park."

There is no word on if Paddock ever actually visited Boston.

>> Boston 25 News obtains exclusive photos of Las Vegas shooter's guns

>> Mass. lawmaker proposing ban on bump stocks in wake of Las Vegas massacre

Check for updates to this story at Boston25News.com.

AP This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Close Stephen Paddock Photo Credit: AP This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds. (Courtesy of Eric Paddock via AP)

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.