Las Vegas asks for cards to help city heal

The city of Las Vegas is asking for cards to share with its community.

“Our hearts are broken,” the city said in a post on its website and Twitter page. “Help Las Vegas heal. Send a heartfelt message to our city.”

The request comes after a gunman shot into crowds near Mandalay Bay Casino on the Strip from a high-rise hotel. Many were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Want to help? Send us cards so we can share them with our community as we heal together #hearts4vegas #vegasstrong https://t.co/ygLWvGOYK4 pic.twitter.com/wOrwSUklLO — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 4, 2017

Cards can be sent to:

#Hearts4Vegas

c/o City Hall

495 S. Main St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101