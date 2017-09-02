Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 83
L 65

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Mostly Clear
H 83° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 65°
  • clear-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Labor Day 2017 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more
Close

Labor Day 2017 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more

The best Labor Day deals of 2017

Labor Day 2017 deals and sales from Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and more

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sure, summer is ending, but shopping is year-around and retailers are here to help.

Here are a few deals and steals for the Labor Day weekend shopper.

Amazon: The Amazon Tap is on sale for $99.99.

Best Buy: Look for a sale on select electronics and appliances. The retailer is offering an LG 55-inch Smart 4K TV for $200 off. Plus, you get free delivery on major appliances $399 and up.

Home Depot: Weber Spirit grills are $50 off.

J.C. Penney: Select mattresses, luggage, appliances, and bedding are on sale through Monday. 

Gap: Get 50 percent off Gap and Gap Factory merchandise. Use the code GETMORE online to take an additional 20 percent off your total purchase.

Lowe’s: Through Sept. 13, select grills are discounted as are select appliances. There is a mail-in refund on paint through Monday.

Macy’s: Get 20 percent off everything including home and apparel using the code LBDAY. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $49 or more.

Mattress Firm: All mattresses are on sale through Sept. 12. 

Nordstrom: Get 40 percent off clothing through Sept. 10

Overstock: The online retailers is offering 10 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent off select, already discounted home products through Monday.

Target: Up to 30 percent off (plus an additional 15 percent off on select items) furniture and décor.

Walmart: Look for big savings on “end of summer” items in home, furniture, sports, clothing, pets, toys and other departments.

Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off on furniture (outdoor and living room), kitchen and bath, bedding, area rugs, and lighting.

Williams Sonoma – Get 20 percent off your purchase, plus free shipping. 

Close

What to buy and what to skip in September

From FatWallet.com, here are four Labor Day deals it recommends:

“4K TVs: Labor Day sales collide with the opening of football watching season. …This year’s Labor Day sales will offer Black Friday-like prices with 60-65-inch 4k TVs models under $700 and 50” 4K TVs under $400 (TCL models have built in Roku), and 35-50” 4K TVs under $300. Best stores to look for these savings that can range from $100-$700 (depending on model and features) include Walmart, Best Buy and especially Dell who also include $100-$300 Dell gift cards that factor in to making Dell’s TV deals some of the best you find all year.

“Laptops: Older laptop models that didn’t sell during Back-to-School sales will be featured at sale prices online stores from Best Buy, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Dell. Expect up to 50 percent discounts with prices as low as $300 for 15” PC laptops and $900 for the 13.3” MacBook Air. You’ll save an additional $100-150 with a student ID at most computer stores, as well. Add that laptop bags and backpacks continue to have sales pre and post Labor Day weekend with some significant savings of 50 percent or better on techies styles at stores like Newegg, Ebay, Adorama and EBags. Getting cash back by shopping through Ebates can add additional savings up to 6 percent.

“Swing Sets: Summer clearance sales coincide with Labor Day sales and offer big savings on outdoor swing sets savings ranging from 20-50 percent. Shoppers can find some select demo swing sets delivered pre-assembled as stores look to clear inventory. Typically, the cheaper models under $500 offer the bigger savings with savings of 50 percent or even higher. The more expensive models will generally be closer to 20-30 percent off.

“Eyewear: There are many online glasses stores that have sales up to 80 percent off on affordable name brand and generic styles including Eyeconic, 6PM and glassesUSA, but also at the big box stores with normal retail pricing under $50. Some of the best savings come direct at Oakley, Nike Store, Ray-Ban and Spy, to name a few. Expect savings as much as $100 on these higher quality styles that can also be fitted with prescription lenses.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Reports: Justice Department finds no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump Tower
    Reports: Justice Department finds no evidence Obama wiretapped Trump Tower
    In a motion filed Friday, the Justice Department acknowledged that it has no evidence that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington Examiner reports. CNN also reported on the Justice Department findings. >> Read more trending news According to American Oversight, a transparency group that filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the National Security Division and the FBI did not have any records of wiretapping that President Trump alleged on Twitter earlier this year. The claim has been previously debunked by security experts and former intelligence officials.
  • 2nd Utah police officer on paid leave over nurse arrest
    2nd Utah police officer on paid leave over nurse arrest
    A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse's arrest. The July 26 incident captured on police body-camera video showed Detective Jeff Payne dragging nurse Alex Wubbels from a hospital and handcuffing her after she refused to allow blood to be drawn from an unconscious patient in a car-crash investigation. The video has caused outrage since it was released Thursday. Prosecutors have asked for a criminal investigation, prompting the police department to put two officers on paid administrative leave. The second officer hasn't been formally identified, but officials have said they also were reviewing the conduct of Payne's boss, a lieutenant who reportedly called for the arrest if Wubbels kept interfering.
  • PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017
    PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017
    All kinds of characters filled the streets of Atlanta Saturday for the Dragon Con Parade . Click HERE to see ALL THE PHOTOS!
  • Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title
    Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title
    Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday. Last year, Chestnut ate 188 wings in 12 minutes to claim first place. The winner will collect $2,500. The festival features several other contests, including an amateur wing-eating contest, traditional and creative sauce-offs, an extra hot wing-eating contest and a Miss Buffalo Wing pageant. Chestnut won the annual hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July in Coney Island held by Nathan's Famous, chowing down 72 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes.
  • Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims
    Woman bakes Texas-shaped cookies as fundraiser for Harvey victims
    A baker in the nation's capital is leading a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser by doing what she knows best. Elizabeth Mahon, who owns District Baking Co., has created hand-decorated, Texas-shaped cookies.  >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news Proceeds from the Texas cookie sales will go to faculty and students at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, WUSA reported. The school and surrounding community were hit hard by Harvey. Mahon will have a booth Sunday at Union Market, where she hopes to raise $5,000 through cookie sales. Mahon told WUSA that she experienced Hurricane Charlie in Florida firsthand and understands the devastation such storms leave behind.
  • Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West
    Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West
    Areas inland from the San Francisco Bay Area could reach 115 degrees, a temperature last seen in 1950, forecasters said. Temperatures in Sacramento were expected to shoot past 110. While triple-digit highs in Southern California were forecast to drop into the 90s over Labor Day weekend, the heat created difficulties for crews fighting a wildfire just north of downtown Los Angeles. Several hundred firefighters worked to contain a blaze that chewed through brush-covered mountains, prompting evacuation orders for more than 600 homes in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale. No injuries have been reported, and one home has burned, officials said. At nearly 8 square miles (21 square kilometers), the fire was the largest in the city's history, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. It burned near where a June wildfire came perilously close to hillside homes. Resident Tracy Goldman said at noon Saturday that flames were about 200 feet from her home — where a fire burned across the street earlier in the summer. 'It's very unsettling,' she said as she watched, already having packed her car in case officials ordered her street to evacuate. Fire officials said that if winds do not pick up, they were confident they could confine the fire to slopes that have not burned in several decades. The warmth extended up the West Coast and into mountain states, with excessive-heat warnings posted for southwest Oregon and lesser advisories in northwest Oregon. Fire weather warnings were in effect for parts of Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana, where a fire was burning in Glacier National Park. Western Washington state expected a sunny, hot and dry holiday weekend. A fire about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Seattle has burned more than 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) and led to new evacuations notices Saturday. The weeklong heat wave was generated by high pressure over the West, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters said more heat could be expected when remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia move north from Mexico's Baja California during the weekend. In Northern California, the extreme heat sent Michelle Ogburn to a cooling center set up in Santa Clara's North Branch Library, one of many that were opened throughout the state. Ice-water stations were set up and dozens of people, many of them homeless, took shelter Friday. 'I work from home and I live in an old mobile home with no air conditioning and not very good insulation,' said Ogburn, who lives in Sunnyvale. 'Today it was very hot and I just couldn't work.' Managers of California's power grid asked for voluntary electricity conservation. Tens of thousands of people across the state were without power at various times Friday, though most outages didn't last long.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.