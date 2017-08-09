Listen Live
National
Krispy Kreme goes dark for Solar Eclipse 2017
Krispy Kreme goes dark for Solar Eclipse 2017

Krispy Kreme goes dark for Solar Eclipse 2017
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Krispy Kreme's famous original glazed doughnuts will be eclipsed to celebrate the show in the sky.

The doughnut company will be coating its original glazed donuts with a covering of chocolate on Aug. 21. 

It will be done at participating stores. 

Click here to find a store that is taking part in what's being touted as the "tastiest eclipse in history."

News

  • Trump says U.S. nuclear arsenal “far stronger” than ever before
    Trump says U.S. nuclear arsenal “far stronger” than ever before
    A day after threatening to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” on North Korea for that nation’s threats to attack U.S. targets, President Donald Trump kept up the public pressure on the Pyongyang Regime on Wednesday, expressing confidence in the power and capability of the U.S. military’s nuclear weapons arsenal. “My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal,” the President said on Twitter. “It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” Mr. Trump added, seemingly sending a message for a second straight day to the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017 …Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017 But while the President was talking tough, his Secretary of State was trying to downplay the situation, as he visited the region. “I think Americans should sleep well at night, I have no concerns about this particular rhetoric over the last few days,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during a stop in Guam, the U.S. island territory, which was directly threatened with attack by North Korea in the aftermath of Mr. Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ remarks. “I do not believe there is any imminent threat,” Tillerson told reporters. BREAKING: Tillerson says exchange of threats on North Korea doesn't mean US is moving closer to military option. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 9, 2017
  • It’s over: Community comes out to support woman for last chemotherapy treatment
    It’s over: Community comes out to support woman for last chemotherapy treatment
    An Ohio woman has a lot to celebrate. After a six-month battle with breast cancer, Amy Kleiner was going to her last chemotherapy treatment. And as she was getting ready to leave for the clinic, her neighborhood had a surprise planned, WKRC reported. >> Read more trending news Some met in her driveway for a prayer to send her off for treatment. Others lined their road, holding signs of support and love, ABC News reported. Then they released balloons, each one a symbol of a procedure she’s gone though. One person was missing in the celebration. Kleiner’s husband Doug had to miss the final treatment due to work. Her best friend Tera Kiser stepped in to play chauffeur. She even decorated her van to mark the occasion, ABC News reported. Kiser told ABC News, “She’s so selfless and so sweet, I just wanted to make it a big deal for her. More than anything else, I wanted her to know, ‘You’ve done it, this day is here and now we’re going to put this part of our day behind us and move forward. Let’s just go and get this last one treatment and get you feeling better.” While chemotherapy is finished, Kleiner still has radiation therapy to go though, WKRC reported.
  • Authorities arrest man charged with killing Missouri officer
    Authorities arrest man charged with killing Missouri officer
    A man charged in the shooting death of a western Missouri police officer has been arrested after an alert driver provided a tip that the fugitive was wandering within miles of where the killing took place, a law enforcement official said. The driver reported seeing Ian McCarthy walking along a state highway near Bucksaw Marina, just east of Clinton, and he was arrested without incident late Tuesday, Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol said at a news conference later that night. The arrest ended a two-day manhunt that after 37-year-old Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot to death during a traffic stop Sunday night in Clinton, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City. Michael and McCarthy had exchanged gunfire before the officer died and the driver fled. Lowe said McCarthy, 39, was suffering from a gunshot wound when a patrol trooper arrested him. Lowe declined to provide specifics about the gunshot wound except to say 'Officer Michael was heroic to the end.' McCarthy was taken to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment and then was taken into custody at the Henry County jail. 'We're just extremely thankful to the citizens of Henry County and citizens of Clinton that continued to give us tips and information. Without that, we may still be looking for him,' Lowe said. McCarthy was not armed when he was arrested. Investigators will continue to look for the weapon used in Michael's shooting and try to determine a motive, Lowe said. McCarthy is also wanted in New Hampshire, where a warrant was issued in 2013 when he failed to show up for sentencing on a disorderly conduct charge, according to court records in that state. He served about four years in prison there for first-degree assault and a parole violation. He also is wanted on a warrant out of Johnson County, Missouri, in 2015 for unlawful possession of a firearm. Lowe said earlier Tuesday that it was possible that those outstanding warrants prompted McCarthy to shoot Michael to avoid arrest. He also could have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or not in his right mind for some reason, Lowe said. About 100 local, county and state law enforcement officers were involved in the search for McCarthy. Investigators believe McCarthy jumped from his vehicle and shot Michael, before driving a short distance, crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot. Authorities earlier Tuesday converged on a home in Chilhowee, Missouri, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Clinton after receiving a tip that McCarthy might be hiding there, but that tip did not pan out, Lowe said. 'It's a relief for us that he's in custody but it's with extreme sadness it was a result of Officer Michael losing his life,' said Lowe Tuesday night. 'There's no words we can say or express to his family, how sorry we are, but we hope this gives them some closure in this.' Michael, who had been on the force less than a year, was the first police officer killed in the line of duty in Clinton, a town of just 9,000 people. He was a military police officer overseas for about five years before returning to the Kansas City area. He decided in his 30s to become a police officer and served in Appleton City for a short time before joining the force in Clinton. Survivors include his wife, three children and a grandchild. His brother, Chris Michael, told reporters that Gary had always wanted to serve. 'My brother was a light to the world,' Chris Michael said. 'One man's bad decision took that light from the world. He was a husband, he was a father, he was a brother and he did all of them pretty darn good.' ___ Associated Press reporter Jim Suhr also contributed to this story. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • The Latest: NKorea organizing rally against UN sanctions
    The Latest: NKorea organizing rally against UN sanctions
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local): 8:45 a.m. North Korean authorities have organized a giant rally Wednesday as a show of support for their rejection of the latest round of U.N. sanctions. Tens of thousands of people packed Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang for the event, which followed a familiar format of speeches from a balcony, with the crowd listening below, standing in organized rows interspersed with placards and slogans. Kim Ki Nam, member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, told the crowd that 'the U.S. and its allies have fabricated a sanctions resolution again, taking over the United Nations while picking on our ICBM test launch.' __ 8:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is stressing the United States' nuclear capabilities, saying 'there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!' But he added: 'Hopefully we will never have to use this power.' On Twitter Wednesday, Trump said he had pushed to 'renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal.' He then added: 'Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!' The comments come as Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats. Trump's heated rhetoric comes as his secretary of state seeks to downplay the words. __ 8:10 a.m. President Donald Trump says the United States' nuclear arsenal is 'far stronger and more powerful than ever before.' Trump tweeted Wednesday: 'My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before....' The tweet came as Trump traded escalating threats with North Korea. Trump on Tuesday threatened 'fire and fury' if North Korea made more threats to the U.S. And North Korea's military said it was examining plans for attacking Guam. Trump retweeted news coverage about his heated rhetoric Wednesday. __ 7:55 a.m. A Republican who's a leading voice on defense issues says President Donald Trump has 'basically drawn a red line' with his strong warning on North Korea. The North is threatening the United States with the prospect of a nuclear-armed long-range missile, and Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump isn't going to just 'contain the threat. He's going to stop the threat.' The South Carolina lawmaker — a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — tells CBS' 'This Morning' that war would be 'horrific' and he believes 'we're headed that way unless the world can stop North Korea.' In Graham's opinion, 'the time for talking is running out.' __ 7:50 a.m. President Donald Trump is retweeting news coverage about his heated rhetoric against North Korea, even as his secretary of state is downplaying Trump's words. On Wednesday morning, Trump retweeted 'Fox & Friends' tweets about Trump's fiery rhetoric. One said 'Trump vows U.S. 'power' will meet North Korean threat.' Another included a video clip of Trump vowing to respond to North Korean threats with 'fire and fury.' The president's retweets about his rhetoric Tuesday come as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was urging calm. Tillerson said Wednesday as he returned from an Asia trip he doesn't believe there is 'any imminent threat.' Trump and North Korea have been exchanging escalating threats, with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam. But Tillerson told reporters that nothing he's seen or knows of in the last day dramatically changed the situation. __ 7:16 a.m. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn't believe there is 'any imminent threat' from North Korea, including to the U.S. territory of Guam. Tillerson says that 'Americans should sleep well at night.' He says that they should 'have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days.' Tillerson spoke to reporters Wednesday after President Donald Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats of 'fire,' with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam. He downplayed speculation that the threats move the U.S. closer to a military option. Tillerson says nothing he's seen or knows of in the last day dramatically changed the situation. Tillerson spoke to reporters as he flew from Malaysia to Washington, stopping in Guam to refuel.
  • British firm billed US for cars, pay to 'significant others'
    British firm billed US for cars, pay to 'significant others'
    A British company hired to help train Afghan intelligence officers billed the U.S. government for more than $50 million in questionable expenses that included luxury cars and exorbitant salaries paid to the 'significant others' of the company's top executives, according to a Pentagon audit. New Century Consulting also spent $42,000 on automatic weapons, using cash to get around a prohibition in the contract on purchasing the firearms, and showered other personnel with hefty pay and bonuses they hadn't earned. Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill summarized the audit's major findings in a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that she planned to release on Wednesday. McCaskill, the top ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is demanding to know which Defense Department office was responsible for overseeing the work, what steps are being taken to recover the millions of dollars in disputed payments, and whether the U.S. government has considered prohibiting New Century Consulting from receiving new federal contracts. 'Despite all of the listed issues with (New Century Consulting's) performance and billing practices, the Army continued to engage in contracting with NCC for sensitive work in Afghanistan,' McCaskill wrote in the letter obtained by The Associated Press. Michael Grunberg, chief executive officer of New Century Consulting, said the company strives to follow federal acquisition rules and 'other relevant obligations.' He said it 'is most unfair and is significantly inaccurate' that the executive assistants were paid inappropriate salaries. Grunberg said the audit 'questioned solely the use and depreciation treatment of vehicles' and that New Century Consulting 'accounted for no more than three vehicles across the entire business at any one time.' Grunberg also said the purchase of the weapons was done properly and at the direction of the U.S.-led command overseeing the training and equipping of the Afghan security forces. McCaskill's disclosure of the audit's key findings is a rare glimpse into the opaque world of battlefield contracting. Contractors are indispensable in Afghanistan, handling security, transportation, construction and more. Yet the Defense Department has faced widespread criticism that it often fails to perform rigorous oversight of the work and how exactly U.S. dollars are spent. The report also comes amid the tense debate inside the Trump administration over the way ahead in Afghanistan. Two of President Donald Trump's most senior advisers — chief strategist Steve Bannon and son-in-law Jared Kushner — have been advocating a plan that would have military contractors fight the war there instead of American forces. There are about 8,400 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Trump has so far resisted the Pentagon's recommendations to send as many as 4,000 more. The Associated Press reported last week that Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, was approached by Trump's top advisers to develop proposals to gradually swap out U.S. troops and put contractors in their place. The Defense Contract Audit Agency examined New Century Consulting's invoices between fiscal years 2008 and 2013, when it was a subcontractor to another company, Imperatis Corporation. Among the costs passed on to U.S. taxpayers were expenditures for seven high-end cars — Porsches, Alfa Romeos, a Bentley, an Aston Martin and a Land Rover, according to McCaskill's letter to Mattis. The actual cost of the vehicles isn't specified. 'NCC claimed that the vehicles were available to all employees but the vehicles actually were used exclusively by the chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and the significant others of the CEO and CFO,' McCaskill wrote. Her letter doesn't identify who the significant others are. These 'significant others' also were employed by New Century Consulting as executive assistants and had an average salary in 2012 of close to $420,000 each even though they worked from home and never traveled to customer locations, according to McCaskill's letter. She said the company was unable to show that these individuals actually performed any work. The audit also challenged millions of dollars in compensation for other employees, including the consultants that the company sent to Afghanistan to train the forces there. McCaskill said the consultants were supposed to be paid at a 100 percent rate when deployed overseas, but only at 60 percent when on leave. But New Century Consulting gave its consultants the full rate regardless of where they were. 'These excessive payments cost taxpayers over $15 million,' she wrote. New Century Consulting also gave its consultants more than $3.3 million in bonuses that they either didn't earn or that weren't required by their contracts, according to the senator. McCaskill said the audit, completed last year, was conducted partly in response to concerns she and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, had raised after the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction identified a litany of problems with Imperatis' billing and record-keeping practices. The Defense Contract Audit Agency doesn't publicly release its audits. Imperatis had a contract dating back to 2007 for intelligence training in Iraq. The work shifted to Afghanistan in 2010. Three years later the Army Contracting Command awarded New Century Consulting a contract all its own to professionalize the intelligence units within the Afghan ministries of defense and interior. The two companies were paid $522.4 million overall, according to contract data compiled by the special inspector general. Army Contracting Command didn't respond to a request for comment. Imperatis, formerly known as Jorge Scientific, came under heavy scrutiny in 2012 after a lawsuit filed by two former employees alleged that their co-workers in Afghanistan abused alcohol and drugs, possessed illegal weapons and engaged in appropriate sexual relationships. Imperatis went out of business last year. McCaskill said the Defense Contract Audit Agency is currently auditing New Century Consulting's billings through early 2016 on the contract it received as its arrangement with Imperatis was ending. ___ Contact Richard Lardner on Twitter: http://twitter.com/rplardner
  • Man finds snake in Fla. home and it’s been living there for years
    Man finds snake in Fla. home and it’s been living there for years
    A Florida man found an unusual squatter, make that slitherer, making itself comfortable in the attic of his home, and animal experts say it has been there for years. >> Read more trending news  Bob van der Herchen’s son and wife have been complaining that they’ve been hearing something moving in the attic of their Englewood home, WFLA reported. He finally went up to take a look, and to his surprise found a large boa constrictor.  A snake trapper was called in and had some bad news for the family. The snake wasn’t a new resident, but had been living there between two to four years. He even found some shed skin, WFLA reported. He believes that it was someone’s pet at one point and got into their home from a tree branch that was hanging close to the house. 
