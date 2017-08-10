Listen Live
Kids rescue ducklings, leave shelter workers note with instructions, questions
Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: JSPCA Animals' Shelter

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JERSEY, England -  Make way for some ducklings.

Some kids who were playing at a beach in Jersey, England, may soon be considered heroes to the animal world.

They noticed a mother duck and her eight ducklings walking along the rocks lining the coast. The mother duck jumped into the water and four of her eight children followed. But the other four were left behind, The Dodo reported.

>> Read more trending news

That’s when the kids came to the rescue. They found two of the lost ducklings and reunited them with their family, but when they went to retrieve the final two, they discovered that the mom and the six siblings were gone.

The children, aged 9 to 11, called for help. Emergency ambulance services for the Jersey Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals arrived and the kids gave the rescue crew the baby ducks and a note containing what had happened, what they had named the ducks and a few questions, The Dodo reported.

The curious children wanted to know if they were boys or girls, how old are they, will the JSPCA be able to find the missing duck family and most importantly, can the kids visit their feathered friends, whom they named Wiggerly and Maxi, according to the letter JSPCA posted to its Facebook page.

The ducks, according to the JSPCA, were two days old. Shelter workers called the children to give them updates on how the ducklings are doing at the shelter.

The ducks will be living at the JSPCA for about two months, until they are old enough to be released, officials told The Dodo. The JSPCA is currently caring for two other ducklings and officials hope to release all four as a group at the same time.

