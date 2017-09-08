Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 79
L 59

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Clear
H 79° L 59°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 79° L 59°
  • clear-night
    60°
    Morning
    Clear. H 79° L 59°
  • clear-day
    75°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 80° L 59°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men
Close

Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men

Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men
Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department
Thomas Barker, from left, Steven Powers and Joshua Holby were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2017, in connection with the month-long abduction of a 15-year-old Alexandria, Minnesota girl. Police said that Barker is the father of a friend of the girl.

Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -  A 15-year-old Minnesota girl abducted a month ago swam across a lake to freedom Tuesday after her three alleged captors left to grab some lunch, police said. 

The girl, who was reported missing Aug. 8, escaped her captivity the first time she was left alone in the 29 days she was held, Alexandria Police Department officials said. The girl, whose name and photo were distributed extensively while she was missing, is no longer being identified because she is considered a victim of a crime.

Alexandria police investigators had the girl’s three alleged captors in custody soon after her escape.

Thomas Jay Barker, 32, of Carlos; Steven Michael Samuel Powers, 20, of Mankato; and Joshua Lee Holby, 31, of Carlos, are all charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to Douglas County Jail records. Barker and Powers are also charged with criminal sexual conduct. 

Alexandria police officials said that the girl was being held at a foreclosed property near Thompson Lake in nearby Grant County when she made her escape. After running from door to door and knocking, to no avail, she swam across a portion of the lake, where she stumbled upon a farmer who had returned home from work to retrieve something he’d forgotten.

The farmer told WCCO, the local CBS affiliate, that he initially thought it was a deer in the grasslands on the rear of his property. When he realized it was a girl, he started to drive toward her and she began running toward his truck.

“When she come walking out of the grass, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, you got to be kidding me,’” the man, who asked to remain anonymous, told WCCO. “When I saw her face, I knew right away.”

He immediately recognized the girl from the photos circulated while she was missing, and called 911.

The farmer told the news station that he was helping the victim out of his truck and into a patrol car when the girl shouted, “There’s the car, there’s the car.” She spotted the vehicle belonging to one of the suspects passing the farmer’s home. 

“So one of the deputies chased him down,” the farmer said. The arrest of the driver, Powers, marked the first of the three arrests in the case. 

KSTP in Saint Paul reported that a Minnesota state trooper took Barker and Holby into custody during a traffic stop a few hours later. 

>> Read more trending news

Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said that the teenager told investigators that Barker, the father of a friend, approached her outside her home late the night of Aug. 8, asking for her help with a situation with his son. 

The girl’s mother told KSTP that her family has known Barker for years.

“He’s known us since my kids were in diapers,” the woman told the news station. “And so, we’ve known each other that long. But I stopped talking to him years ago, just because of all the trouble he caused.”

The girl agreed to help with Barker’s son and got into his car. Instead of taking her to the boy in Alexandria, however, Barker allegedly drove her to his home in Carlos, where he and Holby, his roommate, restrained her with zip ties and repeatedly assaulted her.

Powers joined in with the assaults about two weeks after the girl had been abducted, police officials said. 

The girl told police that the men moved her from Barker and Holby’s home late last week, keeping her in a variety of cornfields before moving her to the foreclosed home from which she escaped. 

The girl told investigators that she was placed in a duffel bag multiple times during her ordeal, and that Barker tried to drown her in a bathtub, but she fought him off, according to court documents obtained by KSTP. The records allege that she was moved from place to place in the duffel bag. 

The documents show that the girl also told detectives the men made her stand on a bucket with a rope around her neck and that at one point, Holby pushed her off the bucket, causing her to be unable to breathe, the news station reported

Alexandria police officials are asking area farmers to check their cornfields for signs of damage, such as that caused by a vehicle driving through it. They are also asking fishermen on Thompson Lake to keep an eye out for the girl’s pants and shoes, which she lost as she swam for help. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly but remains a dangerous storm. The hurricane’s power led to warnings, evacuations and destruction across Caribbean islands while Floridians braced for possible landfall. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Winds, fire, floods and quakes: A nutty run of nature
    Winds, fire, floods and quakes: A nutty run of nature
    With four big hurricanes, a powerful earthquake and wildfires, it seems that nature recently has just gone nuts. Some of these disasters, like Friday's earthquake in Mexico, are natural. Others may end up having a mix of natural and man-made ingredients after scientists examine them. We also always tend to look for patterns and order in chaos, even when they aren't there, psychologists say. 'Nature's gone crazy,' mused Jeff Masters, meteorology director at the private service Weather Underground. 'Welcome to the future. Extreme weather like this is going to be occurring simultaneously more often because of global warming.' A look at a rough few weeks in North America: HURRICANE QUARTET Hurricane Harvey hadn't even fizzled and Houston hadn't even dried out from record flooding before Hurricane Irma formed and also grew into a powerful Category 4 storm. Right behind Irma, Jose has powered up to a Category 4 storm. It is highly unusual, but not unprecedented to have back-to-back storms of that strength, Masters said. And then there is Hurricane Katia, just a shade under major hurricane status, due to hit Mexico's Gulf coast. The last couple of years were quiet for Atlantic hurricanes, which makes this year seem even worse, said Colorado State University meteorology professor Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert. He said calculations that measure strength and duration show the three current Atlantic storms set a one-day record for energy on Friday. In just three days, Irma, Jose and Katia have produced as much as energy as about half a normal six-month hurricane season. EARTHQUAKE As Mexico was bracing for Katia off the Gulf coast, one of the strongest earthquakes in the country's history hit late Thursday off its Pacific coast, near the Guatemala border. The magnitude 8.1 earthquake was felt for more than 650 miles (1,000 kilometers). The quake shook at a depth of 43 miles (69 kilometers) and a quake hitting at that depth with that strength is unusual, according to Cornell University geophysics professor Geoff Abers. It was one of the five largest for that deep in the past 40 years, he said. WILDFIRES On Friday, 82 wildfires were burning in the United States involving nearly 1.5 million acres in nine states in the West. So far this year, more than 8 million acres have burned, only behind 2015 and 2012. One fire at the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in Oregon has burned more than 175,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained as of Friday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Drought and a heat wave contributed. On Sept. 1, in normally temperate San Francisco, the temperature hit 106 degrees and at least six deaths were reported from the heat wave. WHAT'S GOING ON HERE? Sometimes there's a pattern in chaos. Sometimes there isn't. Looking for patterns gives us a sense of control, even if we don't really have it, said Scott Lilienfeld, a psychology professor at Emory University in Atlanta. 'The human mind is a pattern-seeking organ,'' he said. 'That's how our minds work.' It can take weeks or months for scientists to determine whether an extreme weather event was worsened by man-made climate change. But scientists have long predicted that the strongest hurricanes will get stronger and wetter, fueled by warmer ocean water. And some say the recent global increase in powerful hurricanes fits perfectly with global warming. While warming may play a small role, so does Twitter and Facebook in making things appear worse, said Klotzbach. 'It just feels like, you know, it's the apocalyptic end times,' he said. 'But a lot of this stuff is getting attention because of social media.' ___ Researcher Monika Mathur contributed to this report. ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here.
  • AP PHOTOS: Irma rips Caribbean islands, heads toward Florida
    AP PHOTOS: Irma rips Caribbean islands, heads toward Florida
    European nations sent help to several islands, with soldiers and sailors bringing much-needed water and food. Meanwhile, Floridians heeded dire warnings from meteorologists and government officials, readying their homes and leaving the state. Irma was at one point the most powerful recorded storm in the open Atlantic, and it could be one of the most devastating storms ever to hit Florida. This photo gallery highlights some Associated Press images from places damaged by — and waiting for — Irma.
  • Tropical storms Jose, Katia become hurricanes
    Tropical storms Jose, Katia become hurricanes
    The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical storms Jose and Katia to hurricanes earlier this week. Throughout the week, the storms have continued to grown in strength.  >> See the latest on Katia, Jose and Irma 
  • Deal with Trump, GOP retirements have Dems riding higher
    Deal with Trump, GOP retirements have Dems riding higher
    Relegated for months to playing defense, congressional Democrats are rising again. They've been revitalized by the deal their leaders cut with President Donald Trump this week and by a trickle of GOP retirements that have boosted their hopes of capturing House control next year. It's unlikely the startling agreement between Trump and top Democrats on increasing the federal debt limit, which surprised and undermined Republicans, augurs an era of broad bipartisan cooperation. Trump has shown no clear governing philosophy, can abruptly shift views and still favors policies Democrats abhor like erasing the Obama health care law. Many Democrats find it hard to even contemplate working with him. For now, however, Trump's agreement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to extend the government's borrowing authority and keep agencies open for three months gives the Democrats plenty of clout. When Congress revisits those must-pass issues in December, Trump and GOP leaders will need Democratic votes, opening the door to possible Republican concessions on protecting young immigrants from deportation, bolstering President Barack Obama's health care statute and other issues. The House sent Trump the legislation Friday — which he quickly signed — with the three-month extension plus $15 billion in aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey. In the 316-90 result, all 90 'no' votes came from the chamber's 240 Republicans, underscoring the likelihood Trump will need Democrats in December. 'It gives us a possibility for passing the Dream Act on that bill,' Pelosi told reporters Friday. That's a Democratic measure that would chisel legal safeguards into law for about 800,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now here illegally. GOP congressional leaders wanted the borrowing increase to last beyond the 2018 elections, which would have stolen that opportunity from Democrats. Also feeding the Democrats' swagger are retirement announcements by Republicans in Democratic-leaning or swing House districts. Departing Republicans include Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Washington's Dave Reichert and Florida's Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Democrats must gain 24 seats in November 2018 to win House control, a steep climb. But 23 Republicans represent districts that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in last year's presidential election, including Reichert and Ros-Lehtinen. Democrats are further heartened by numerous candidates emerging in districts around the country, and a history of congressional gains by the party that doesn't hold the White House. 'They have a president working against them,' said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, who leads the House Democratic campaign organization. Citing Trump's frequent clashes with GOP congressional leaders, Lujan said, 'I think that has the Trump base very concerned with them.' Pelosi said Trump's standing in public opinion polls in the next few months will be key to Democratic hopes next year because that is when office-holders and challengers make decisions on running. The president has been registering below 40 percent approval, which is dismal. Additional GOP lawmakers are considering retirement, and those numbers may grow if the Republican drive to cut taxes hits roadblocks in Congress, said three party consultants. The operatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal private conversations, described a high level of anxiety within the GOP, fed by a frustration over the party's scant legislative accomplishments. On the legislative side, some moderate Republicans are encouraging future compromises between Trump and Democrats. Rep. Peter King of New York said the president asked him at a White House meeting Thursday how the bipartisan outreach was going. 'I said, 'You and Chuck. The two of you in the room,'' said King, referring to Schumer. ''We can make some good deals.'' But for conservatives, Trump's pact with Democrats and others like it are nightmarish. They offer support for early GOP worries that a politically agnostic Trump's only goal would be to claim credit for middle-of-the-road deals, squandering Republican control of the White House and Congress. That mood was highlighted at a closed-door House Republican meeting Friday, when top administration officials seeking votes for the debt-spending-disaster bill got catcalls in response. Conservatives said they were repulsed by combing aid for storm victims with the idea of authorizing more borrowing, which they instinctively oppose. In the past, they've supported borrowing legislation if it has included provisions curbing federal spending. Packaging disaster funds into a bill boosting borrowing without spending constraints is a 'mess,' said Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., adding that with the GOP controlling Washington, 'I thought it would be a lot more fun than it is.' Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said he believed Trump's deal with Democrats was 'a one-time thing.' He said it was driven by the need to rush recovery money to Texas and Louisiana coupled with Trump's desire to clear the autumn for tackling the GOP goal of tax cuts. But Meadows said Democrats could correctly claim a victory: 'It's the first time that I can recall that we're increasing the debt ceiling without something conservative being attached to it.' The prospect of cutting deals with Trump was proving a dilemma for some Democrats. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., applauded an apparent 'swerve toward pragmatism.' But he said Trump's 'morally repugnant' actions like defending neo-Nazis who fueled a riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a 'barrier between what would otherwise be some real bridge building.' ___ Associated Press writers Erica Werner, Julie Pace, Matthew Daly, Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman and Richard Lardner in Washington and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed.
  • Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men
    Kidnapped teen swims across lake to freedom after being held, abused for 29 days by 3 men
    A 15-year-old Minnesota girl abducted a month ago swam across a lake to freedom Tuesday after her three alleged captors left to grab some lunch, police said.  The girl, who was reported missing Aug. 8, escaped her captivity the first time she was left alone in the 29 days she was held, Alexandria Police Department officials said. The girl, whose name and photo were distributed extensively while she was missing, is no longer being identified because she is considered a victim of a crime. Alexandria police investigators had the girl’s three alleged captors in custody soon after her escape. Thomas Jay Barker, 32, of Carlos; Steven Michael Samuel Powers, 20, of Mankato; and Joshua Lee Holby, 31, of Carlos, are all charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to Douglas County Jail records. Barker and Powers are also charged with criminal sexual conduct.  Alexandria police officials said that the girl was being held at a foreclosed property near Thompson Lake in nearby Grant County when she made her escape. After running from door to door and knocking, to no avail, she swam across a portion of the lake, where she stumbled upon a farmer who had returned home from work to retrieve something he’d forgotten. The farmer told WCCO, the local CBS affiliate, that he initially thought it was a deer in the grasslands on the rear of his property. When he realized it was a girl, he started to drive toward her and she began running toward his truck. “When she come walking out of the grass, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, you got to be kidding me,’” the man, who asked to remain anonymous, told WCCO. “When I saw her face, I knew right away.” He immediately recognized the girl from the photos circulated while she was missing, and called 911. The farmer told the news station that he was helping the victim out of his truck and into a patrol car when the girl shouted, “There’s the car, there’s the car.” She spotted the vehicle belonging to one of the suspects passing the farmer’s home.  “So one of the deputies chased him down,” the farmer said. The arrest of the driver, Powers, marked the first of the three arrests in the case.  KSTP in Saint Paul reported that a Minnesota state trooper took Barker and Holby into custody during a traffic stop a few hours later.  >> Read more trending news Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said that the teenager told investigators that Barker, the father of a friend, approached her outside her home late the night of Aug. 8, asking for her help with a situation with his son.  The girl’s mother told KSTP that her family has known Barker for years. “He’s known us since my kids were in diapers,” the woman told the news station. “And so, we’ve known each other that long. But I stopped talking to him years ago, just because of all the trouble he caused.” The girl agreed to help with Barker’s son and got into his car. Instead of taking her to the boy in Alexandria, however, Barker allegedly drove her to his home in Carlos, where he and Holby, his roommate, restrained her with zip ties and repeatedly assaulted her. Powers joined in with the assaults about two weeks after the girl had been abducted, police officials said.  The girl told police that the men moved her from Barker and Holby’s home late last week, keeping her in a variety of cornfields before moving her to the foreclosed home from which she escaped.  The girl told investigators that she was placed in a duffel bag multiple times during her ordeal, and that Barker tried to drown her in a bathtub, but she fought him off, according to court documents obtained by KSTP. The records allege that she was moved from place to place in the duffel bag.  The documents show that the girl also told detectives the men made her stand on a bucket with a rope around her neck and that at one point, Holby pushed her off the bucket, causing her to be unable to breathe, the news station reported.  Alexandria police officials are asking area farmers to check their cornfields for signs of damage, such as that caused by a vehicle driving through it. They are also asking fishermen on Thompson Lake to keep an eye out for the girl’s pants and shoes, which she lost as she swam for help. 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.