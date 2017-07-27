There's tons of FREE stuff to do around town over the next several days! Wednesday Free beer tasting with Lonerider Brewing Lonerider returns with a limited release of Magnificent 77, an IPA crafted with 77 hop varieties with from 7 countries. They'll also have Addie's Revenge as well as Shotgun Betty, Saloon Style Pilsner, and Sweet Josie all to sample for free. Never miss a FREE event. Sign up for the Things 2 Do newsletter. Thursday Matthew Sweet performs Head to Criminal Records (1154-A Euclid Ave Ne., Atlanta 30307) at 6 p.m. for a live performance with Sweet in celebration of his new album 'Tomorrow Forever.' This event is free and all-ages. More things to do this weekend: Zombie Pub Crawl, HBCU weekend, 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Friday 'Moana' Head to the Buford Community Center for Cinema Under the Stars. Click HERE to see FREE movies around Atlanta Saturday Tour the Waffle House Museum Check out an open house event at the Waffle House Museum. They'll be hosting free tours and making waffles. The Waffle House ® Museum is the site of the very first Waffle House ® restaurant. The restaurant has been restored to feel as though you are stepping back into 1955. In addition to the restaurant, the museum features Waffle House memorabilia from the past 60 years. More great stuff: SEE MORE THINGS TO DO AROUND TOWN Free skin cancer screening In partnership with Piedmont Healthcare, local dermatologists will check all exposed skin and if needed, refer you for additional care. Event happens at Peachtree Road Farmers Market. Sunday Free Yoga at the Park with King of Pops #Kopyoga is back! You can catch it at O4W Skate Park every Sunday at 7 p.m. Come in, mingle, sign in, and snag a good spot at 6:30 p.m.! 7pm: They hope to fill out the whole field again, so please spread the word and bring your friends! Ongoing Hike Sawnee Mountain Sawnee Mountain Preserve offers 11 miles of wooded trails for walkers, runners and hikers to explore the mountain. Trail options range from easy to difficult. Visitors can wander past abandoned gold mines and venture up the mountain on the Indian Seats Trail to enjoy long range views of the of Blue Ridge Mountains. It's in Forsyth County.