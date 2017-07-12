Kid Rock teases possible Senate run on Twitter

Musician Kid Rock may be running for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

On Twitter Wednesday, he announced a Senate run in his home state of Michigan.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… http://kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” one tweet read with a digital image of a “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate” sign.

“Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future,” the second tweet said.

His campaign rollout appears to be especially gradual. No groups affiliated with Kid Rock, nor the man himself, have filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The website tweeted by Kid Rock, as well as collateral offered for sale, appears to lack FEC campaign finance disclaimers.

The site’s “Merchandise” section links to an online store powered by Warner Brothers, the record label representing him.

If the campaign talk is legitimate, Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, would challenge Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, who is running for her fourth term. She has been in office since 2000.

Assuming Kid Rock would run as a Republican, he would face a crowded primary field, from current and former congressional representatives like Rep. Justin Amash to fellow musician Ted Nugent, who told Fox News in May that he was “still considering” a 2018 run.

The Detroit News reported that former Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bob Young and former Trump state campaign co-chair Lena Epstein are the only two Republican candidates to declare their intent to run and file accordingly at this time.