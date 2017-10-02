Listen Live
Kevin Hart throws wife Eniko Parrish lavish baby shower amid cheating rumors
Close

Kevin Hart throws wife Eniko Parrish lavish baby shower amid cheating rumors
Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images
Over the weekend, Eniko Parrish (L) and Kevin Hart revealed the name of their new baby at a baby shower in Los Angeles.

Kevin Hart throws wife Eniko Parrish lavish baby shower amid cheating rumors

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES -  Over the weekend, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrated the impending arrival of their son in a lavish baby shower with family and friends.

People reported that the couple revealed that they have decided on the name Kenzo for their boy and Parrish shared images from the shower with fans on her Instagram story.

“Kenzos mama,” she wrote on her story alongside a photo of herself with her full bump on display. In another shot she wrote, “a lioness & her cub.”

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Some of Hart’s famous friends, like Damien Wayans and Ludacris, were also in attendance. The family’s celebration played on the themes of lions. In one photos the family’s dogs wear costume lion manes.

Showering baby Kenzo.👶🏽 Made from love ♥ #HARTS💙 P.S. Roxy & Riggs could never see this. 😂🙈

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

The party came just weeks after Hart was in the center of an alleged extortion scandal.

In September, Hart made a video statement on Instagram about the allegations.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. Because of that, I should make smart decisions. Recently, I didn’t,” he said. “I made a bad error in judgment. I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. In doing that, I know I’m going to hurt the people closest to me:  My wife and kids. It’s a (expletive) moment when you know you’re wrong.”

