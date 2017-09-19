Listen Live
clear-night
70°
H 88
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
70°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 66°
  • clear-night
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Kevin Durant tweet calls out former coach, teammates, prompting theories of fake account
Close

Kevin Durant tweet calls out former coach, teammates, prompting theories of fake account

Kevin Durant tweet calls out former coach, teammates, prompting theories of fake account
Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant tweet calls out former coach, teammates, prompting theories of fake account

By: Cole Frederick, FanBuzz.com

Kevin Durant is probably the most active NBA superstar on Twitter, and he regularly interacts with fans (and haters) on social media. But it appears as if being an avid tweeter might have backfired on him.

>> On FanBuzz.com: Kevin Durant responds to former ESPN reporter after White House criticism on Twitter

Someone tweeted at Durant and asked him to give a legitimate reason for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder outside of winning a championship. Durant's official account responded, but many social media users believe that he intended to respond from another account to defend himself and not his own. His tweet called out his former teammates, organization and coach Billy Donovan.

>> Read more trending news

Fans theorized that Durant has multiple accounts, and he forgot to switch them before responding, which led to this encounter via @harrisonmc15:

>> Check it out here

“He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” read Durant's tweets, which have since been deleted. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and Russ.

“Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can’t win a championship with those cats.”

Other fans also weighed in

Read more here.

(h/t CBS Sports)

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Kevin Durant tweet calls out former coach, teammates, prompting theories of fake account
    Kevin Durant tweet calls out former coach, teammates, prompting theories of fake account
    Kevin Durant is probably the most active NBA superstar on Twitter, and he regularly interacts with fans (and haters) on social media. But it appears as if being an avid tweeter might have backfired on him. >> On FanBuzz.com: Kevin Durant responds to former ESPN reporter after White House criticism on Twitter Someone tweeted at Durant and asked him to give a legitimate reason for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder outside of winning a championship. Durant's official account responded, but many social media users believe that he intended to respond from another account to defend himself and not his own. His tweet called out his former teammates, organization and coach Billy Donovan. >> Read more trending news Fans theorized that Durant has multiple accounts, and he forgot to switch them before responding, which led to this encounter via @harrisonmc15: >> Check it out here “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” read Durant's tweets, which have since been deleted. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and Russ. “Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can’t win a championship with those cats.” Other fans also weighed in:  Read more here. (h/t CBS Sports)
  • Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization
    Toys R Us files for Chapter 11 reorganization
    Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations. A statement by the Wayne, New Jersey-based company late Monday says it voluntarily is seeking relief in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond — and that its Canadian subsidiary is seeking similar protection through a Canadian court. Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth. The company says separate operations outside the U.S. and Canada, including more than 250 licensed stores and a joint venture partnership in Asia, are not part of the filings. It emphasizes that its approximately 1,600 locations remain open, working with suppliers and continuing to sell toys and games.
  • More protests set for Tuesday after quiet night in St. Louis
    More protests set for Tuesday after quiet night in St. Louis
    Protesters chanting 'free our people' gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis for more than two hours to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars, but there was no repeat of the vandalism that occurred over the weekend. Demonstrators outside the jail Monday night criticized authorities for keeping some of those arrested in jail nearly 24 hours after they were taken into custody. Police said more than 120 people were arrested during Sunday's protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect. Some of those jailed were released Monday evening before organizers announced an end to the demonstration and told people to go home. Organizers said protests will resume Tuesday, but they gave no details. Monday was the fourth day of protests. Three days of peaceful protests and three nights of vandalism followed Friday's announcement that a judge found ex-officer Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Smith's mother, Anne Smith, was among those gathered outside the downtown jail Monday. Hundreds of riot police mobilized downtown late Sunday, arresting more than 80 people at one intersection who police said didn't follow orders to disperse. Earlier, police had responded to reports of property damage and vandalism. But Sean Porter, 25, of St. Louis, was among those arrested at the intersection. He said that they could not follow orders to disperse because police had them blocked in. 'They threw us on the ground, sprayed us, hit us, everything. It's tragic,' said Porter, who was released from jail Monday evening. He was charged with failure to disperse. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said reporter Mike Faulk, who was on the street covering the protests, had an experience similar to the one Porter described. Police blocked all four sides of the intersection. Faulk heard the police command to move back, but he had nowhere to go, the newspaper reported. Multiple officers knocked Faulk down, he told the Post-Dispatch, and pinned his limbs to the ground. A foot pushed his head into the pavement and he was squirted with pepper spray after he was subdued, he said. Protesters marched through St. Louis' posh Central West End and the trendy Delmar Loop area of nearby University City on Friday and Saturday. Protesters also marched through two shopping malls in a wealthy area of St. Louis County. On Sunday, more than 1,000 people had gathered at police headquarters and then marched without trouble through downtown St. Louis. By nightfall, most had gone home. But the 100 or so people who remained grew increasingly agitated as they marched back toward downtown. Along the way, they knocked over planters, broke windows at a few shops and hotels, and scattered plastic chairs at an outdoor venue. One officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital. Buses then brought in additional officers in riot gear and police made arrests and seized at least five weapons, according to Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole. Later, officers in riot gear gathered alongside a city boulevard chanting 'whose street, our street' — a common refrain used by the protesters — after clearing the street of demonstrators and onlookers. Mayor Lyda Krewson said at a Monday news conference that 'the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive' and that 'destruction cannot be tolerated.' Early Monday, more than 150 protesters marched arm-in-arm, some carrying signs, to city hall. Police turned traffic away as the marchers blocked a busy St. Louis street during the rush hour crush. Once at city hall, they found their voices, chanting: 'I know that we will win.' Also Monday, more than 300 high school students in at least two suburban districts protested the Stockley ruling. The recent St. Louis protests follow a pattern seen since the August 2014 killing of Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson: The majority of demonstrators, though angry, are law-abiding. But as the night wears on, a subsection emerges, a different crowd more willing to confront police, sometimes to the point of clashes. Protest organizer Anthony Bell said he understands why some act out. 'I do not say the (unruly) demonstrators are wrong, but I believe peaceful demonstrations are the best,' Bell said. Many protesters believe police provoked demonstrators by showing up in riot gear and armored vehicles; police said they had no choice but to protect themselves once protesters started throwing things at them. Stockley shot Smith after high-speed chase as officers tried to arrest Smith and his partner in a suspected drug deal. Stockley, 36, testified he felt endangered because he saw Smith holding a silver revolver when Smith backed his car toward the officers and sped away. Prosecutors said Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after the shooting. The officer's DNA was on the weapon but Smith's wasn't. Dashcam video from Stockley's cruiser recorded him saying he was 'going to kill this (expletive).' Less than a minute later, he shot Smith five times. Stockley's lawyer dismissed the comment as 'human emotions' during a dangerous pursuit. St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson, who said prosecutors didn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Stockley murdered Smith, said the statement could be ambiguous. Stockley left the police department and moved to Houston three years ago. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • Heartbroken dad shares viral message after 'horrific' bullying of special-needs son
    Heartbroken dad shares viral message after 'horrific' bullying of special-needs son
    A heartbroken dad is speaking out against bullying after his 7-year-old son with special needs told him what was going on at school. Dan Bezzant of Idaho posted a now-viral plea on Facebook asking parents to educate their children. His son, Jackson, 7, was born with Treacher Collins syndrome. The condition affects the development of his bones and facial tissue. It has also left him deaf and has affected his eyesight, Inside Edition reports. >> See the Facebook post here He said kids at his son’s school bully him relentlessly because he’s different. >> On HotTopics.TV: Teen notices classmates bullying student, goes out of his way to cheer him up  “My heart is in pieces right now … my soul feels like it’s ripping from my chest,” Bezzant wrote on Facebook. “This beautiful young man my son Jackson has to endure a constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance like I’ve never witnessed.” Bezzant told Inside Edition he sat in his car and cried after his son told him about what other kids did to him at school. “He is called ugly and freak and monster on a daily basis by his peers at school. He talks about suicide…he’s not quite 8! He says he has no friends and everyone hates him. Kids throw rocks at him and push him shouting these horrific words,” Bezzant wrote. >> Read more trending news He asked parents to teach their kids about children with special needs. Bezzant wrote, “Talk to them about compassion and love for our fellow man. … [Jackson has] endured horrific surgery and has several more in the coming years.” Bezzant’s post went viral and has been shared more than 51,000 times. He hopes attitudes change toward people who look different. “This shouldn’t be happening … to anyone,” wrote Bezzant.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.